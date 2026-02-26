SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION (CORRECTIVE INFORMATION) TO THE ANNUAL REPORT 2024 AND THE INTERIM REPORT FOR H1 2025

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION (CORRECTIVE INFORMATION)

TO THE ANNUAL REPORT 2024 AND THE INTERIM REPORT FOR H1 2025

Hørsholm 26 February 2026

Company announcement #1

Pharma Equity Group A/S (the “Company”) hereby publishes the effects of a correction to the Company’s annual report for 2024 as well as the interim report for the first half of 2025.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

  1. Background to the corrective information
  2. Management’s statement
  3. Independent auditor’s report
  4. Correction to the consolidated financial statements for 2024

a. Income statement
b. Balance sheet
c. Statement of changes in equity
d. Cash flow statement
e. Notes

  1. Correction to the parent company financial statements for 2024

a. Income statement
b. Balance sheet
c. Statement of changes in equity
d. Cash flow statement
e. Notes

  1. Correction to the interim financial statements for the first half of 2025

a. Income statement
b. Balance sheet
c. Statement of changes in equity
d. Cash flow statement
e. Notes

1.        BACKGROUND TO THE CORRECTIVE INFORMATION

Pharma Equity Group A/S ("the Company") has received a decision from the Danish Business Authority dated 20 November 2025 regarding the Authority's control of the Company's annual reports for 2023 and 2024.

In the decision, the Danish Business Authority orders the Company to undertake a renewed measurement of the Company's receivable from Portinho S.A. using an "Expected Credit Loss" (ECL) model in accordance with IFRS 9, paragraph 5.5.17. The Authority has assessed that the previously applied valuation model, which was based on a simplified net present value calculation, did not sufficiently reflect the credit risk through probability-weighted scenarios.

The Company takes note of the decision. Management has on this basis prepared a new valuation model based on IFRS 9 ECL principles. The model recognizes four probability-weighted outcomes (settlement, legal recovery, insolvency, and loss) and deducts explicit expected recovery costs.

The implementation of this model entails a significant write-down of the carrying amount of the receivable as of 31 December 2024 and as of 30 June 2025. In accordance with IAS 8, paragraph 42, the change is treated as a correction of an error. As the Company assesses that the estimate for 2023 was within an acceptable range given the knowledge available at the time, the total cumulative effect as of 31 December 2024 is recognized in the annual financial statements for 2024.

This supplementary information ("the Supplement") must be read in conjunction with the originally published Annual Report for 2024 and Interim Report for H1 2025. The legal and commercial circumstances regarding the claim against Portinho S.A. remain unchanged, and the Company maintains the full legal claim.

2.        MANAGEMENT’S STATEMENT

The Board of Directors and the Executive Board have today discussed and approved this supplementary information to the Annual Report for 2024 and Interim Report for H1 2025 for Pharma Equity Group A/S.

The supplementary information is prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the EU, including IAS 8 and IFRS 9, and additional Danish disclosure requirements for listed companies.

It is our opinion that the supplementary inforation gives a true and fair view of the Group's and the Parent Company's assets, liabilities and financial position at 31 December 2024 and 30 June 2025 and of the results of the Group's and the Parent Company's operations for the periods covered, after recognition of the effect from the Danish Business Authority's order.

Hørsholm, 26 February 2026

Direktion:

Christian Tange
CEO


Bestyrelse:

Christian Vinding Thomsen (Formand)

Lars Rosenkrantz Gundorph

Peter Vilmann

Omar S. Qandeel

Charlotte Pahl

Troels Troelsen

 

3.        INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT ON SUPPLEMENTARY CORRECTIVE INFORMATION TO THE ANNUAL REPORT 2024 AND THE INTERIM REPORT FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2025

To the Shareholders of Pharma Equity Group A/S

Opinion
We have audited the Supplementary corrective information to the Annual Report 2024 and the interim report for the first half of 2025 which comprise income statement, total income statement, balance sheet, statement of changes in equity, cash flow statement and notes. The supplementary corrective information to the Annual Report 2024 which is prepared in accordance with “Danish Financial Supervisory Authority” approval of 20 November 2025.

In our opinion, the Supplementary corrective information to the Annual Report 2024 and the interim report for the first half of 2025 in all material aspects in accordance with the approval of 20 November 2025 from “Danish Financial Supervisory Authority”.

Our opinion is consistent with our extract from audit book to the audit committee and the board of directors.

Basis for Opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs) and the additional requirements applicable in Denmark. Our responsibilities under those standards and requirements are further described in the “Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of Supplementary corrective information to the Annual Report 2024 and interim report for the first half of 2025” section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants’ International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (IESBA Code and the additional ethical requirements applicable in Denmark to audits of financial statements of public interest entities. We have also fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the IESBA Code. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

To the best of our belief we have not performed any prohibited non-audit services, as stated in article 5, subarticle 1, in regulation (EU) no. 537/2014.

Emphases of matter in the Supplementary corrective information to the Annual Report 2024 and interim report for the first half of 2025
The Supplementary corrective information to the Annual Report 2024 and interim report for the first half of 2025 is prepared with the intention of fulfilling the requirements in “Danish Financial Supervisory Authority” approval of 20 November 2025.

The Supplementary corrective information to the Annual Report 2024 and interim report for the first half of 2025 should be read together with the Annual Report 2024 and interim report for the first half of 2025 for Pharma Equity Group A/S, which were approved by the Board of Directors on 20 March 2025 and 14 August 2025, respectively. We draw attention to Note 1 in the Supplementary corrective information to the Annual Report 2024.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Emphases of matter regarding the audit
We have audited the Annual Report 2024 and issued our independent auditor’s report thereon on 20 March 2025. Our independent auditor’s report on the supplementary corrective information to the Annual Report 2024 covers only audit procedures performed on the supplementary corrective information and does not extend to the Annual Report as a whole, including subsequent events.

The interim report for the first half of 2025 has not been subject to an audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs). Furthermore, the supplementary corrective information relating to the interim report for the first half of 2025, including the figures presented therein, has not been audited or reviewed by us, and we do not express any audit opinion or review conclusion thereon.

Management’s Responsibilities for The Supplementary corrective information to the Annual Report 2024
Management is responsible for the preparation of The Supplementary corrective information to the Annual Report 2024 in accordance with “Danish Financial Supervisory Authority” approval of 20 November 2025.

Management is moreover responsible for such internal control as Management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of The Supplementary corrective information to the Annual Report 2024 that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of Supplementary corrective information to the Annual Report 2024 and interim report for the first half of 2025
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the supplementary corrective information as a whole is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with ISAs and the additional requirements applicable in Denmark will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of this Supplementary corrective information to the Annual Report 2024 in conjunction with the original issued Annual Report 2024.

As part of an audit conducted in accordance with ISAs and the additional requirements applicable in Denmark, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

  • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Supplementary corrective information, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
  • Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Group’s and the Parent Company’s internal control.
  • Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, actions taken to eliminate threats or safeguards applied.

København, 26. februar 2026                                               
BDO Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab                      
CVR-nr. 45 71 93 75           

MNE-nr. mne46621

Statsautoriseret revisor

Mikkel Mauritzen


4.        CORRECTION TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2024

 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income    
      
   2024
Note  OriginalCorrectionUpdated
   TDKKTDKKTDKK
      
 Revenue 000
 Production costs 000
 Gross profit 000
      
 Research & development costs -9,0020-9,002
 Administrative costs -12,2850-12,285
 Operating profit/loss (EBIT) -21,2870-21,287
      
2Allowance Portinho receivable 0-16,188-16,188
 Financial income 14014
 Financial expenses -4,9640-4,964
 Profit/loss for the year -26,237-16,188-42,425
      
8Tax on profit/loss for the year 1,81501,815
 Net profit/loss for the year -24,422-16,188-40,610
      
 Other comprehensive income/loss 000
 Total comprehensive income/loss -24,422-16,188-40,610
      
9Earnings per share (EPS basic), DKK -0.02-0.02-0.04
 Diluted earnings per share (EPS-D), DKK -0.02-0.02-0.04


 Consolidated statement of financial position    
   2024
Note  OriginalCorrectionUpdated
   TDKKTDKKTDKK
 Assets    
 Non-current assets    
 Tangible assets 37037
 Right-of-use assets 2340234
 Total non-current assets 2710271
      
 Current assets    
12Receivable Portinho S.A. 58,000-16,18841,812
 Other receivables 4720472
 Prepaid expenses 8130813
8Current tax receivable 1,81501,815
 Cash and cash equivalents 4,23404,234
 Total current assets 65,335-16,18849,147
      
 Total asset 65,606-16,18849,418
      
 Equity and liabilities    
 Share capital 122,7560122,756
 Other reserves -73,881-16,188-90,069
 Total equity 48,875-16,18832,687
      
 Subordinated convertible loans 8,10008,100
 Lease liabilities 000
 Total long-term liabilities 8,10008,100
      
 Trade payables 4,08504,085
 Bank debt 1,19201,192
 Financial loans 1,51901,519
 Lease liabilities 2340234
 Other liabilities 1,59901,599
 Total current liabilities 8,63108,631
      
 Total liabilities 16,731016,731
      
 Total equity and liabilities 65,606-16,18849,418


Consolidated statement of changes in equity      
       
Original
Statement of changes in equity
01-01-2024 - 31-12-2024		 Share capitalShare premium accountReserve for capital reduction Other reservesTotal equity
       
Equity PEG Group as at 01-01-2024 1,022,96400-997,63125,333
       
Net profit/loss 000-24,422-24,422
  000-24,422-24,422
       
Capital increase from private issue 20,45930,6890051,148
Costs related to capital increase 0-3,18400-3,184
Share capital reduction transferred to special reserve -920,6670920,66700
Transfer of share premium to other reserves 0-27,504027,5040
Transfer of special reserve to other reserves 00-920,667920,6670
Dividends 00000
Transactions with owners -900,20800948,17247,964
Equity PEG Group as at 31-12-2024 122,75600-73,88048,875
       
       
       
Updated
Statement of changes in equity
01-01-2024 - 31-12-2024		 Share capitalShare premium accountReserve for capital reduction Other reservesTotal equity updated
       
Equity PEG Group as at 01-01-2024 1,022,96400-997,63125,333
       
Net profit/loss 000-40,610-40,610
  000-40,610-40,610
       
Capital increase from private issue 20,45930,6890051,148
Costs related to capital increase 0-3,18400-3,184
Share capital reduction transferred to special reserve -920,6670920,66700
Transfer of share premium to other reserves 0-27,504027,5040
Transfer of special reserve to other reserves 00-920,667920,6670
Dividends 00000
Transactions with owners -900,20800948,17247,964
Equity PEG Group as at 31-12-2024 122,75600-90,06932,687


Consolidated cash flow statement    
  2024
  OriginalCorrectionUpdated
  TDKKTDKKTDKK
     
Profit/loss before tax -26,237-16,188-42,425
     
Adjustment of non-cash transactions:    
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses 2350235
Allowance relating to Portinho S.A. 016,18816,188
Financial income -140-14
Financial expenses 4,96404,964
change in working capital:    
Receivables 1,87201,872
Trade payables -1,0920-1,092
Prepaid expenses -3900-390
Other liabilities -3820-382
Net cash used in operating activities before net financials -21,0430-21,043
     
Financial income received 14014
Financial expenses paid -4,0650-4,065
Corporate tax refund 2,23302,233
Net cash used in operating activities -22,8610-22,861
     
Purchase of tangible assets 000
Net cash used in investing activities 000
     
Lease instalments -2450-245
Repayment bank loans -2,8930-2,893
Financial loans, obtained 13,099013,099
Financial loans, repaid -29,4260-29,426
Subordinated convertible loan, obtained 11,015011,015
Subordinated convertible loan, repaid -11,6240-11,624
Share issues costs paid -8,2100-8,210
Proceeds from capital increase, Private issue 51,148051,148
Net cash received from financing activities 22,864022,864
     
Total cash flows for the year 303
     
Cash and cash equivalents PEG upon transaction date 000
Cash and cash equivalents beginning of year 4,23104,231
Cash and cash equivalents end of year 4,23404,234
     
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year, comprise:    
Cash and cash equivalents 4,23404,234
Total 4,23404,234


Consolidated Key Figures 2024         
  PEG Group Reponex
  OriginalCorrectionUpdated     
  2024202420242023 202220212020
  TDKKTDKKTDKKTDKK TDKKTDKKTDKK
          
Revenue 0000 000
*EBITDA -21,0520-21,052-20,411 -10,738-8,840-2,145
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses -2350-235-218 -539-3,763-157
Operating profit/loss (EBIT) -21,2870-21,287-20,629 -11,277-12,603-2,302
Net finansial Items -4,9500-4,950-1,548 -22-251-81
Loss before fair value adjustment Portinho -26,2370-26,237-22,177 -11,299-12,854-2,383
Allowance Portinho receivable 0-16,188-16,188-4,403 000
Loss after fair value adjustment and before  tax -26,237-16,188-42,425-26,579 -11,299-12,854-2,383
Tax on profit / loss 1,81501,8152,233 1,8552,971878
Profit/loss -24,422-16,188-40,610-24,347 -9,444-9,883-1,505
          
Total assets 65,606-16,18849,41767,737 21,51628,70820,408
Investments in tangible assets 00073 000
Equity 48,875-16,18832,68725,333 18,91127,37113,428
Convertible loans 8,10008,1007837.6 0.00.00.0
Equity ratio 74.0%N/A66.1%37.4% 87.9%95.3%66.0%
Earnings per share -0.02N/A-0.02-0.02 -0.02  

Note 1 Accounting Policies and Signinficant Estimates

As a result of decision by the Danish Business Authority dated 20 November 2025, relating to the Authority’s review of the Company’s annual reports for 2023 and 2024, the Company has refined the accounting policies applied to the measurement of the receivable from Portinho S.A.

The receivable is classified as a financial asset and measured at amortised cost. In accordance with IFRS 9, the Company recognises impairment losses on receivables based on expected credit losses (ECL). The measurement incorporates management’s best estimate of the expected future cash flows from the receivable, including credit risk, the time value of money, and expected costs and risks associated with collection.

The correction relates solely to the accounting measurement/impairment of the receivable and does not affect the Company’s legal claim against Portinho S.A. or the underlying contractual arrangements.

The correction is accounted for as an error correction in accordance with IAS 8. The specific assumptions and effects of the correction are disclosed in the relevant notes, including Note 2.1.

Other accounting policies are unchanged.


Updated note 2.1 Measurement of Portinho S.A. receivable

Following the decision issued by the Danish Business Authority on 20 November 2025, the Company has reassessed the measurement of the receivable from Portinho S.A. in accordance with IFRS 9 Financial Instruments.

The receivable is classified as a financial asset measured at amortised cost and is subject to impairment based on the Expected Credit Loss (ECL) model in accordance with IFRS 9.5.5.17. The previous valuation approach, which was based on a simplified net present value calculation, has been replaced by a probability-weighted ECL model reflecting multiple possible outcomes.

The ECL model incorporates four explicitly identified scenarios:
(i) settlement,
(ii) legal recovery,
(iii) insolvency or forced recovery, and
(iv) total loss.

In the calculation of the receivable the following probabilities have been used:

(i) settlement:                                   45%
(ii) legal recovery:                             30%
(iii) insolvency or forced recovery:      20%
(iv) total loss:                                    5%

Each scenario reflects management’s assessment of reasonable and supportable information available at the reporting date and is assigned a probability and an expected recovery rate. Expected recoveries are measured net of estimated costs and adjusted for timing and execution risk. The sum of the scenario probabilities equals 100%.

The reassessment constitutes a significant accounting estimate within the meaning of IAS 1.125–127 and 129–130. The key sources of estimation uncertainty relate to the assessment of the relevant recovery scenarios, the probability assigned to each scenario and the expected recovery under each outcome.

In accordance with IAS 8 Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors, the change in measurement is treated as a correction of an error. The cumulative effect of the correction has been recognised in the Annual Report for 2024, while the effect for the interim period has been recognised in the Interim Report for H1 2025.

Further information on the assumptions applied, including scenario probabilities and expected recoveries, is disclosed in note 12.


Correktion to Note 8. Tax, Consolidated Financial Statement    
  2024
  OriginalCorrectionUpdated
  TDKKTDKKTDKK
     
Tax on profit/loss for the year:    
Current tax -1,8150-1,815
Change in deferred tax -2,380259-2,121
Deferred tax asset not capitalized 2,380-2592,121
Total -1,8150-1,815
     
Reconciliation of effective tax rate:    
Loss before tax -26,237-16,188-42,425
Tax computed on the loss before tax at a tax rate of 22% -5,772-3,562-9,334
Permanent differences and not capitalized tax asset -1450-145
Non capitalized tax asset 4,1023,5617,663
Total - Effective tax rate  -1,8150-1,815
     
Current tax asset    
Tax credit receivable -1,8150-1,815
Current tax asset, total -1,8150-1,815
     
Deferred tax is related to the following assets and liabilities:    
Deferred taxes arising from temporary differences are summarised below:    
     
Intangible assets 30030
Tangible assets 808
Tax losses carried forward -37,4470-37,447
Deferred tax asset not capitalized 37,409037,409
Total deferred tax 000
     
Reponex value of tax losses carried forward 4,32104,321
PEG value of tax losses carried forward 26,271026,271
Group value of tax losses carried forward 6,85606,856
Unrecorded deferred tax asset 37,447037,447


Correction to note 9. Earnings per share, Consolidated Financial Statement  
  2024
  OriginalCorrectionUpdated
  TDKKTDKKTDKK
     
Profit/loss for the year -24,422 -16,188-40,610
Interest convertible loan 1,90901,909
Profit/loss for the year for the purpose of diluted EPS -22,513 -16,188 -38,701
     
Average number of shares (in thousands) Reponex n.an.an.a
Exchange rate applied in reverse take-over n.an.an.a
Average number of shares (in thousands) Reponex until reverse-take over date (1) n.an.an.a
     
Average number of shares (in thousands) PEG from reverse-take over date 1,068,36701,068,367
Average number of treasury shares (in thousands) -150-15
Average number of shares (in thousands) PEG after reverse-take over date (2) 1,068,352 0 1,068,352
Average number of shares (in thousands) full year (1+2)           1,068,352                               -             1,068,352
     
Effect of convertible loans (note 17) 8,23508,235
Effect of warrants issued (Reponex) 000
Diluted average number of shares (in thousands) 1,076,58701,076,587
Exchange rate applied in reverse take-over n.an.an.a
Diluted average number of shares (in thousands)            1,076,587                               -             1,076,587
     
Earnings per share of DKK 1.00 (DKK) -0.02 -0.02 -0.04
     
Diluted earnings per share of DKK 1.00 (DKK) -0.02 -0.02 -0.04


Correction to note 11. Financial assets and liabilities, Consolidated Financial Statement
  2024
Financial assets OriginalCorrectionUpdated
  TDKKTDKKTDKK
     
Loans and other receivables (carried at amortised cost)    
Receivable Portinho S.A. 58,000(16,188)41,812
Other receivables 4720472
Cash and cash equivalents 4,23404,234
Other short term financial assets 62,706(16,188)46,518
Total financial assets 62,706(16,188)46,518
     
  2024
Financial Liabilities OriginalCorrectionUpdated
  TDKKTDKKTDKK
     
Financial liabilities carried at amortised costs    
Trade and other payables 5,92005,920
Bank debt 1,19201,192
Financial loans 1,51901,519
Long term interest bearing liabilities 8,10008,100
Total financial liabilities 16,731016,731


Correction to Note 12. Receivable Porthino S.A, Consolidated Financial Statement 
  2024
  OriginalCorrectionUpdated
  TDKKTDKKTDKK
     
Development in principal and added interest    
Principal (EUR 9.55 millio) 71,300071,300
     
Added interest beginning of year 7,801 7,801
Interest added for the year 6,505 6,505
Added interest end of year 14,306014,306
     
Total principal and added interest 85,606085,606
     
Development in carrying value    
Value beginning of year 58,000058,000
Additions 24-03-2023 000
Total value at the beginning of the year 58,000058,000
Interest added for the year 6,50506,505
Allowance adjustment for the year recognized -6,505-16,188-22,693
Value end of year 58,000-16,18841,812


Correction to note 12 -  Receivable Portinho S.A. and corection to the measurement of Portinho S.A. receivable in the consolidated statement as at 31. December 2024

Following the decision issued by the Danish Business Authority on 20 November 2025, the Company has reassessed the measurement of the receivable from Portinho S.A. in accordance with IFRS 9 Financial Instruments.

The receivable is classified as a financial asset measured at amortised cost and is subject to impairment based on the Expected Credit Loss (ECL) model in accordance with IFRS 9.5.5.17. The previous valuation approach, which was based on a simplified net present value calculation, has been replaced by a probability-weighted ECL model reflecting multiple possible outcomes.

The ECL model incorporates four explicitly identified scenarios:
(i) settlement,
(ii) legal recovery,
(iii) insolvency or forced recovery, and
(iv) total loss.

Each scenario reflects management’s assessment of reasonable and supportable information available at the reporting date and is assigned a probability and an expected recovery rate. Expected recoveries are measured net of estimated costs and adjusted for timing and execution risk. The sum of the scenario probabilities equals 100%.

The reassessment constitutes a significant accounting estimate within the meaning of IAS 1.125–127 and 129–130. The key sources of estimation uncertainty relate to the assessment of the relevant recovery scenarios, the probability assigned to each scenario and the expected recovery under each outcome.

In accordance with IAS 8 Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors, the change in measurement is treated as a correction of an error. The cumulative effect of the correction has been recognised in the Annual Report for 2024, while the effect for the interim period has been recognised in the Interim Report for H1 2025.


Correction to note 12 -  Receivable Portinho S.A.

The original note 12 in the consolidated statement as at 31. December 2024

Note 12. Receivable Portinho S.A.
In 2024, the company's board of directors and management have once again used considerable resources to settle the company's receivables from Portinho S.A., which date from the time before the company was transformed into a pharmaceutical company.

The group's receivables from Portinho S.A have a principal amount of EUR 9.55 million . with an accounting value on 31 December 2024 of DKK 58 million, which is unchanged compared to 31 December 2023. As announced in company announcement no. 39 of 25 September 2023, no. 46 of 28 November 2023, no. 7 of 20 March 2024 and no. 17 of 16 May 2024 is the payment from Portinho S.A. postponed compared to the original due date, which was 1 July 2023.

On 15 April 2024, the company submitted a summons to the Maritime and Commercial Court against Portinho S.A. with a demand for immediate payment of the receivable of DKK 9.55 million. euros plus interest. There is also an arbitration case pending against Interpatium at the Arbitration Institute (DIA) in connect ion with the related sale of the shares in Portinho S.A.

The receivable amount as per 31 December 2024 including agreed interest amounts to EUR 11,5 million corresponding to DKK 85.6 million. Interest rate is agreed to 2% per quarter and amounts to DKK 6,5 million for 2024. The interest amount has not been recognized as income in the 2024 report as - in the current situation - it is considered appropriate to defer income recognition of interest until interest has been paid.

In September 2024, a new valuation report f rom CBRE (Valuat ions & Strategic Advisory in Portugal) was prepared, which supports the recognized value of the receivable in Portinho of DKK 58 million . The receivable of DKK 58 million has considered that a lower amount than EUR 9.55 million + interest or the equivalent of approx. DKK 85.6 million is currently received including in terest. Management has thus calculated the value of the receivable in various scenarios where the discount rate has considered the underlying risks.

Management's considerations regarding the measurement and recognition of the receivable have been assessed based on different scenarios for full repayment of the outstanding receivable. The dif ferent scenarios include, among other things, that:

- Wait for Portinho S.A to realize the shares or underlying assets so that the receivable can be redeemed
- A legal process has been in itiated with legal action
- To take shares in Portinho S.A "back", and sell to a third party

Management has calculated the value for the various scenarios where the discount rate has considered the underlying risks. In the different scenarios, a discount rate of 15% p.a. and a time horizon of 3 years has been used.

The principal amount is €9.55m, corresponding to approx. DKK 71.3m. In addition, accrued interest has been calculated to a total of DKK 12.7m as of 31.12.2024, so that the total gross receivable amounts to DKK 85.6m. The receivable is valued at DKK 58m as of 31.12.2024.


Correction to note 12 -  Receivable Portinho S.A.

Updated note 12 in the consolidated statement as at 31. December 2024

Note 12. Receivable Portinho S.A.
In 2024, the company's board of directors and management have once again used considerable resources to settle the company's receivables from Portinho S.A., which date from the time before the company was transformed into a pharmaceutical company.

The group's receivables from Portinho S.A have a principal amount of EUR 9.55 million . with an accounting value on 31 December 2024 of DKK 41,8 million, which is a change of DKK 16,2 million compared to 31 December 2023. As announced in company announcement no. 39 of 25 September 2023, no. 46 of 28 November 2023, no. 7 of 20 March 2024 and no. 17 of 16 May 2024 is the payment from Portinho S.A. postponed compared to the original due date, which was 1 July 2023.

On 15 April 2024, the company submitted a summons to the Maritime and Commercial Court against Portinho S.A. with a demand for immediate payment of the receivable of DKK 9.55 million. euros plus interest. There is also an arbitration case pending against Interpatium at the Arbitration Institute (DIA) in connect ion with the related sale of the shares in Portinho S.A.

The receivable amount as per 31 December 2024 including agreed interest amounts to EUR 11,5 million corresponding to DKK 85.6 million. Interest rate is agreed to 2% per quarter and amounts to DKK 6,5 million for 2024. The interest amount has not been recognized as income in the 2024 report as - in the current situation - it is considered appropriate to defer income recognition of interest until interest has been paid.
In September 2024, a new valuation report f rom CBRE (Valuat ions & Strategic Advisory in Portugal) was prepared, which supports the recognized value of the receivable in Portinho of DKK 41,8 million . The receivable of DKK 41,8 million has considered that a lower amount than EUR 9.55 million + interest or the equivalent of approx. DKK 85.6 million is currently received including in terest. Management has thus calculated the value of the receivable in various scenarios where the discount rate has considered the underlying risks.

The receivable is classified as a financial asset measured at amortised cost and is subject to impairment based on the Expected Credit Loss (ECL) model in accordance with IFRS 9.5.5.17. The previous valuation approach, which was based on a simplified net present value calculation, has been replaced by a probability-weighted ECL model reflecting multiple possible outcomes.

The ECL model incorporates four explicitly identified scenarios:
(i) settlement,
(ii) legal recovery,
(iii) insolvency or forced recovery, and
(iv) total loss.

In the calculation of the receivable the following probabilities have been used:
                                                       
(i) settlement:                                   45%
(ii) legal recovery:                             30%
(iii) insolvency or forced recovery:      20%
(iv) total loss:                                    5%

Each scenario reflects management’s assessment of reasonable and supportable information available at the reporting date and is assigned a probability and an expected recovery rate. Expected recoveries are measured net of estimated costs and adjusted for timing and execution risk. The sum of the scenario probabilities equals 100%.

Correction to note 20. Capital resources, Consolidated Financial Statement    
  Original Corrected
  Balance
31-12-2024		Consequence of delay of Portinho paymentCapital resources with delay of Portinho payment Balance
31-12-2024		Consequence of delay of Portinho paymentCapital resources with delay of Portinho payment
  TDKKTDKKTDKK TDKKTDKKTDKK
         
Short term financial assets:        
Receivable Portinho S.A. 58,000-58,0000 41,812-41,8120
Other receivables 4720472 4720472
Current tax receivable 1,81501,815 1,81501,815
Cash and cash equivalents 4,23404,234 4,23404,234
Total short term capital assets                               64,521                             -58,000                                  6,521                                48,333                             -41,812                                  6,521
         
Current Liabilities:        
Trade payables 4,08504,085 4,08504,085
Bank debt 1,192-1,1920 1,192-1,1920
Financial loans 1,519                               -1,5191 1,519                               -1,5191
Lease liabilities 2340234 2340234
Other liabilities 1,599-2291,370 1,599-2291,370
Total current liabilities 8,629 -2,940 5,690  8,629 -2,940 5,690
         
Total net cash outflow 2024 relating to current assets and current liabilities 31.12.2024 55,892 -55,060 832  39,704 -38,872 832
         
Outlook 2025        
EBITDA   -1,751    -1,751
*Expected net working capital impact, end 2025   -11,096    -11,096
Interest costs   -1,798    -1,798
Interest costs not payable in 2025   1,548    1,548
Repayment loans   -1,427    -1,427
Total expected cash outflow 2025   -14,524    -14,524
         
Additional capital recourses available:        
Financial loans, obtained in 2025   1,842   1,842
Tax refund   1,815   1,815
Cash start year,   1,535   1,535
Unused credit facilities   11,158   11,158
Total additional capital recourses   16,350    16,350
         
Expected net cash end 2025   1,826    1,826


5.        CORRECTION TO THE PARENT COMPANY FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2024

 Parent Company statement of comprehensive income  
   2024
Note  OriginalCorrectionUpdated
   TDKKTDKKTDKK
      
 Revenue 1,50001,500
      
 Production costs 000
 Gross profit 1,50001,500
      
 Administrative costs -9,2800-9,280
 Operating profit/loss (EBIT) -7,7800-7,780
      
10Allowance Portinho receivable 0-16,188-16,188
 Financial income 2380238
 Financial expenses -4,9370-4,937
 Profit/loss for the year -12,478-16,188-28,667
      
7Tax on profit/loss for the year 000
 Net profit/loss for the year -12,478-16,188-28,667
      
 Other comprehensive income/loss 000
 Total comprehensive income/loss -12,478-16,188-28,667


 Parent Company statement of financial position  
   2024
Note  OriginalCorrectionUpdated
   TDKKTDKKTDKK
      
 Assets    
 Non-current assets    
 Investment in subsidiary 689,0300689,030
 Total non-current assets 689,0300689,030
      
 Current assets    
10Receivable Portinho S.A. 58,000-16,18841,812
 Receivable group companies 9,40409,404
 Other receivables 1850185
 Cash and cash equivalents 3,78903,789
 Total current assets 71,378-16,18855,190
      
 Total asset 760,408-16,188744,220
      
 Equity and liabilities    
 Equity    
 Share capital 122,7560122,756
 Other reserves 623,934-16,188607,746
 Total equity 746,690-16,188730,502
      
 Subordinated convertible loans 8,10008,100
 Total long-term liabilities 8,10008,100
      
 Trade payables 2,57402,574
 Payable to group companies 000
 Bank debt 1,19201,192
 Financial loans 1,51901,519
 Other liabilities 3330333
 Total current liabilities 5,61805,618
      
 Total liabilities 13,718013,718
      
 Total equity and liabilities 760,408-16,188744,220


Parent Company statement of changes in equity    
       
Original
Statement of changes in equity
01-01-2024 - 31-12-2024		 Share capitalShare premium accountReserve for capital reduction Other reservesTotal equity
       
Equity as at 01-01-2024 1,022,96400-311,760711,204
Net profit/loss 000-12,478-12,478
  000-12,478-12,478
       
Capital increase from private issue 20,45930,6890051,148
Costs related to capital increase 0-3,18400-3,184
Share capital reduction transferred to special reserve -920,6670920,66700
Transfer of share premium to other reserves 0-27,504027,5040
Transfer of special reserve to other reserves 00-920,667920,6670
Dividends 00000
Transactions with owners -900,20800948,17247,964
Equity as at 31-12-2024 122,75600623,934746,689
       
       
Updated
Statement of changes in equity
01-01-2024 - 31-12-2024		 Share capitalShare premium accountReserve for capital reduction Other reservesTotal equity updated
       
Equity as at 01-01-2024 1,022,96400-311,760711,204
Net profit/loss 000-28,666-28,667
  000-28,666-28,667
       
Capital increase from private issue 20,45930,6890051,148
Costs related to capital increase 0-3,18400-3,184
Share capital reduction transferred to special reserve -920,6670920,66700
Transfer of share premium to other reserves 0-27,504027,5040
Transfer of special reserve to other reserves 00-920,667920,6670
Dividends 00000
Transactions with owners -900,20800948,17247,964
Equity as at 31-12-2024 122,75600607,746730,502


Parent Company cash flow statement    
  2024
  OriginalCorrectionUpdated
  TDKKTDKKTDKK
     
Profit/loss before tax -12,478-16,188-28,666
     
Adjustment of non-cash transactions:    
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses 000
Allowance relating to Portinho S.A. 016,18816,188
Financial income -2380-238
Financial expenses 4,93704,937
change in working capital -10,0060-10,006
Net cash used in operating activities before net financials-17,7850-17,785
     
Financial income received 2380238
Financial expenses paid -4,0660-4,066
Net cash used in operating activities -21,6130-21,613
     
Purchase of tangible assets 000
Net cash used in investing activities 000
     
Proceeds from subordinated convertible debt 11,015011,015
Repayment subordinated convertible debt -11,6240-11,624
Repayment bank loan -2,8930-2,893
Repayment financial loan -29,4260-29,426
Financial loans, obtained 13,099013,099
Share issue costs paid -8,2100-8,210
Proceeds from direct issue 51,148051,148
Net cash received from financing activities 23,110023,110
     
Total cash flows for the year 1,49601,496
     
Cash and cash equivalents beginning of year 2,29302,293
Cash and cash equivalents end of year 3,78903,789
     
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year, comprise:    
Cash and cash equivalents 3,78903,789
Total 3,78903,789


Corretion to Note 7. Tax in the Parent Company Financial Statement  
  2024
  OriginalCorrectionUpdated
  TDKKTDKKTDKK
     
Tax on profit/loss for the year:    
Current tax 000
Change in deferred tax -1,910259-1,651
Deferred tax asset not capitalized 1,910-2591,651
Total 000
     
Reconciliation of effective tax rate:    
Loss before tax -12,478-16,188-28,667
Tax computed on the loss before tax at a tax rate of 22% -2,745-3,561-6,307
Permanent differences 000
Change in non-capitalized deferred tax asset 2,7453,5616,307
Total - Effective tax rate  000
     
Deferred tax is related to the following assets and liabilities:    
Deferred taxes arising from temporary differences are summarised below:    
Amortized loan costs 30030
Reservation for loss receivables -2,8050-2,805
Tax losses carried forward -29,0800-29,080
Deferred tax asset not capitalized 31,855031,855
Total deferred tax 000


Corection to Note 8. Financial assets and liabilities in the Parent Company Financial Statement
     
  2024
  OriginalCorrectionUpdated
Financial assets TDKKTDKKTDKK
     
Loans and other receivables (carried at amortised cost)    
Receivable Portinho S.A. 58,000-16,18841,812
Receivable group companies 9,40409,404
Other receivables 1850185
Cash and cash equivalents 3,78903,789
Other short term financial assets 71,378-16,18855,190
Total financial assets 71,378-16,18855,190
     
  2024
  OriginalCorrectionUpdated
Financial liabilities  TDKKTDKKTDKK
     
Financial liabilities carried at amortised costs    
Trade and other payables 2,90802,908
Payable to group companies 000
Bank debt 1,19201,192
Financial loans 1,51901,519
Loans from related parties 000
Subordinated convertible debt current liability 000
Subordinated convertible debt long-term liability 8,10008,100
Total financial liabilities 13,719013,719


Corection to Note 10.  Receivable Portinho S.A,  in the Parent Company Financial Statement 
  2024
  OriginalCorrectionUpdated
  TDKKTDKKTDKK
     
Receivable Portinho S.A. 58,000-16,18841,812
Total 58,000-16,18841,812


6.        CORRECTION TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2025

 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income  
   H1 2025
Note  OriginalCorrectionUpdated
   TDKKTDKKTDKK
      
 Revenue 000
      
 Production costs 000
 Gross profit 000
      
 Research & development costs -2,7240-2,724
 Administrative costs -5,8440-5,844
 Operating profit/loss (EBIT) -8,5680-8,568
      
 Allowance Portinho receivable 0-8,115-8,115
 Financial income 909
 Financial expenses -1,4380-1,438
 Profit/loss for the year -9,997-8,115-18,112
      
 Tax on profit/loss for the year 5010501
 Net profit/loss for the year -9,495-8,115-17,610
      
 Other comprehensive income/loss 000
 Total comprehensive income/loss -9,495-8,115-17,610
      
9Earnings per share (EPS basic), DKK -0.01-0.01-0.02
 Diluted earnings per share (EPS-D), DKK -0.01-0.01-0.02


Consolidated statement of financial position  
  H1 2025
  OriginalCorrectionUpdated
  TDKKTDKKTDKK
Assets    
Non-current assets    
Tangible assets 27027
Right-of-use assets 1170117
Long-term tax receivable 5010501
Total non-current assets 6460646
     
Current assets    
Receivable Portinho S.A. 58,000-24,30333,697
Other receivables 2150215
Prepaid expenses 9200920
Current tax receivable 1,81501,815
Cash and cash equivalents 7020702
Total current assets 61,653-24,30337,350
     
Total asset 62,299-24,30337,996
     
Equity and liabilities    
     
Share capital 122,7560122,756
Other reserves -83,377-24,303-107,680
Total equity 39,379-24,30315,076
     
Subordinated convertible loans 15,234015,234
Lease liabilities 000
Total long-term liabilities 15,234015,234
     
Trade payables 3,87903,879
Bank debt 1270127
Financial loans 2,97402,974
Lease liabilities 1170117
Other liabilities 5890589
Total current liabilities 7,68607,686
     
Total liabilities 22,920022,920
     
Total equity and liabilities 62,299-24,30337,996


Consolidated statement of changes in equity   
      
Original
Statement of changes in equity
01-01-2025 - 30-06-2025		 Share capitalShare premium accountOther reservesTotal equity
      
Equity PEG Group as at 01-01-2025 122,7560-73,88148,875
Net profit/loss 00-9,495-9,495
  00-9,495-9,495
      
Dividends 0000
Transactions with owners 0000
Equity PEG Group as at 30-06-2025 122,7560-83,37639,379
      
      
Updated
Statement of changes in equity
01-01-2025 - 30-06-2025		 Share capitalShare premium accountOther reservesTotal equity updated
      
Equity PEG Group as at 01-01-2025 122,7560-90,06932,687
Net profit/loss 00-17,610-17,610
  00-17,610-17,610
      
Dividends 0000
Transactions with owners 0000
Equity PEG Group as at 30-06-2025 122,7560-107,67915,076


Consolidated cash flow statement    
  H1 2025
  OriginalCorrectionUpdated
  TDKKTDKKTDKK
     
Profit/loss before tax -9,997-8,115-18,112
     
Adjustment of non-cash transactions:    
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses1260126
Allowance relating to Portinho S.A. 08,1158,115
Financial income -90-9
Financial expenses 143901439
change in working capital:    
Receivables 2570257
Trade payables -10470-1047
Prepaid expenses -1070-107
Other liabilities -10110-1011
Net cash used in operating activities before net financials-103500-10350
     
Financial income received 909
Financial expenses paid -14140-1414
Corporate tax refund 000
Net cash used in operating activities -117540-11754
     
Lease instalments -1170-117
Repayment bank loans -10660-1066
Financial loans, obtained 135401354
Financial loans, repaid 000
Subordinated convertible loan, obtained 11858011858
Subordinated convertible loan, repaid -46460-4646
Share issues costs paid 8400840
Proceeds from capital increase, Private issue 000
Net cash received from financing activities 822308223
     
Total cash flows for the year -35320-3532
     
Cash and cash equivalents beginning of year 423404234
Cash and cash equivalents end of year 7020702
     
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year, comprise:  
Cash and cash equivalents 7020702
Total 7020702


Consolidated Key Figures H1-2025       
  PEG Group
  OriginalCorrectionUpdated   
  H1-2025H1-2025H1-2025 H1-20242024
  TDKKTDKKTDKK TDKKTDKK
        
Revenue 000 00
*EBITDA -8,4420-8,442 -11,569-21,052
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses -1260-126 -117-235
Operating profit/loss (EBIT) -8,5680-8,568 -11,686-21,287
Net finansial Items -1,4280-1,428 -2,233-4,950
Loss before fair value adjustment Portinho -9,9970-9,997 -13,919-26,237
Allowance Portinho receivable 0-8,115-8,115 00
Loss after fair value adjustment and before  tax -9,997-8,115-18,112 -13,919-26,237
Tax on profit / loss 5010501 1,0181,815
Profit/loss -9,495-8,115-17,610 -12,901-24,422
        
Total assets 62,299-24,30337,996 63,16965,606
Investments in tangible assets 000 00
Equity 39,379-24,30315,076 12,43248,875
Convertible loans 15,234015,234 18,5118100.0
Equity ratio 63.2%N/A39.7% 19.7%74.5%
Earnings per share -0.01N/A-0.02 -0.01-0.02


Correction to note 5 -  Receivable Portinho S.A. and corection to the measurement of Portinho S.A. receivable in the consolidated statement as at 30. June 2025

Following the decision issued by the Danish Business Authority on 20 November 2025, the Company has reassessed the measurement of the receivable from Portinho S.A. in accordance with IFRS 9 Financial Instruments.

The receivable is classified as a financial asset measured at amortised cost and is subject to impairment based on the Expected Credit Loss (ECL) model in accordance with IFRS 9.5.5.17. The previous valuation approach, which was based on a simplified net present value calculation, has been replaced by a probability-weighted ECL model reflecting multiple possible outcomes.

The ECL model incorporates four explicitly identified scenarios:
(i) settlement,
(ii) legal recovery,
(iii) insolvency or forced recovery, and
(iv) total loss.

Each scenario reflects management’s assessment of reasonable and supportable information available at the reporting date and is assigned a probability and an expected recovery rate. Expected recoveries are measured net of estimated costs and adjusted for timing and execution risk. The sum of the scenario probabilities equals 100%.

The reassessment constitutes a significant accounting estimate within the meaning of IAS 1.125–127 and 129–130. The key sources of estimation uncertainty relate to the assessment of the relevant recovery scenarios, the probability assigned to each scenario and the expected recovery under each outcome.

In accordance with IAS 8 Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors, the change in measurement is treated as a correction of an error. The cumulative effect of the correction has been recognised in the Annual Report for 2024, while the effect for the interim period has been recognised in the Interim Report for H1 2025.


Correction to note 5 -  Receivable Portinho S.A.

The original note 5 in the consolidated statement as at 30. June 2025

Note 5. Receivable Portinho S.A.
In H1 2025, the company's board of directors and management have once again used considerable resources to settle the company's receivables from Portinho S.A., which date from the time before the company was transformed into a pharmaceutical company. The group's receivables from Portinho S.A have a principal amount of EUR 9.55 million. with an accounting value on 30 June 2025 of DKK 58 million, which is unchanged compared to 31 December 2024. As announced in company announcement no. 39 of 25 September 2023, no. 46 of 28 November 2023, no. 7 of 20 March 2024 and no. 17 of 16 May 2024 is the payment from Portinho S.A. postponed compared to the original due date, which was 1 July 2023. On 15 April 2024, the company submitted a summons to the Maritime and Commercial Court against Portinho S.A. with a demand for immediate payment of the receivable of DKK 9.55 million. euros plus interest. There is also an arbitration case pending against Interpatium at the Arbitration Institute (DIA) in connect ion with the related sale of the shares in Portinho S.A. The receivable amount as per 30 June 2025 including agreed interest amounts to EUR 11,5 million corresponding to DKK 88.8 million. Interest rate is agreed to 2% per quarter and amounts to DKK 6,5 million for 2024. The interest amount has not been recognized as income in the H1 2025 report as - in the current situation - it is considered appropriate to defer income recognition of interest until interest has been paid. In September 2024, a new valuation report from CBRE (Valuat ions & Strategic Advisory in Portugal) was prepared, which supports the recognized value of the receivable in Portinho of DKK 58 million. The receivable of DKK 58 million has considered that a lower amount than EUR 9.55 million + interest or the equivalent of approx. DKK 88.8 million is currently received including interest. Management has thus calculated the value of the receivable in various scenarios where the discount rate has considered the underlying risks. Management's considerations regarding the measurement and recognition of the receivable have been assessed based on different scenarios for full repayment of the outstanding receivable. The different scenarios include, among other things, that: Wait for Portinho S.A to realize the shares or underlying assets so that the receivable can be redeemed. A legal process has been initiated with legal action to take shares in Portinho S.A "back", and sell to a third party Management has calculated the value for the various scenarios where the discount rate has considered the underlying risks. In the different scenarios, a discount rate of 15% p.a. and a time horizon of 3 years has been used. The principal amount is €9.55m, corresponding to approx. DKK 71.3m. In addition, accrued interest has been calculated to a total of DKK 17.5m as of 30.06.2025, so that the total gross receivable amounts to DKK 88.8m. The receivable is valued at DKK 58m as of 30 June 2025.


Correction to note 5 -  Receivable Portinho S.A.

Updated note 5 in the consolidated statement as at 30. June 2025

Note 5. Receivable Portinho S.A.
In H1 2025, the company's board of directors and management have once again used considerable resources to settle the company's receivables from Portinho S.A., which date from the time before the company was transformed into a pharmaceutical company. The group's receivables from Portinho S.A have a principal amount of EUR 9.55 million. with an accounting value on 30 June 2025 of DKK 33,7 million. The accounting value on 31. december 2024 was DKK 41,8 million. As announced in company announcement no. 39 of 25 September 2023, no. 46 of 28 November 2023, no. 7 of 20 March 2024 and no. 17 of 16 May 2024 is the payment from Portinho S.A. postponed compared to the original due date, which was 1 July 2023. On 15 April 2024, the company submitted a summons to the Maritime and Commercial Court against Portinho S.A. with a demand for immediate payment of the receivable of DKK 9.55 million. euros plus interest. There is also an arbitration case pending against Interpatium at the Arbitration Institute (DIA) in connect ion with the related sale of the shares in Portinho S.A. The receivable amount as per 30 June 2025 including agreed interest amounts to EUR 11,5 million corresponding to DKK 88.8 million. Interest rate is agreed to 2% per quarter and amounts to DKK 6,5 million for 2024. The interest amount has not been recognized as income in the H1 2025 report as - in the current situation - it is considered appropriate to defer income recognition of interest until interest has been paid. In September 2024, a new valuation report from CBRE (Valuat ions & Strategic Advisory in Portugal) was prepared, which supports the recognized value of the receivable in Portinho of DKK 33,7 million. The receivable of DKK 33,7 million has considered that a lower amount than EUR 9.55 million + interest or the equivalent of approx. DKK 88.8 million is currently received including interest.

The receivable is classified as a financial asset measured at amortised cost and is subject to impairment based on the Expected Credit Loss (ECL) model in accordance with IFRS 9.5.5.17. The previous valuation approach, which was based on a simplified net present value calculation, has been replaced by a probability-weighted ECL model reflecting multiple possible outcomes.

The ECL model incorporates four explicitly identified scenarios:
(i) settlement,
(ii) legal recovery,
(iii) insolvency or forced recovery, and
(iv) total loss.

In the calculation of the receivable the following probabilities have been used:
                                                       
(i) settlement:                                   50%
(ii) legal recovery:                             35%
(iii) insolvency or forced recovery:      9%
(iv) total loss:                                    6%

Each scenario reflects management’s assessment of reasonable and supportable information available at the reporting date and is assigned a probability and an expected recovery rate. Expected recoveries are measured net of estimated costs and adjusted for timing and execution risk. The sum of the scenario probabilities equals 100%.


Correction to note 9. Earnings per share, Consolidated Financial Statement
  H1 2025
  OriginalCorrectionUpdated
  TDKKTDKKTDKK
     
Profit/loss for the year -9,495 -8,115-17,610
Interest convertible loan 8380838
Profit/loss for the year for the purpose of diluted EPS -8,657 -8,115 -16,772
     
Average number of shares (in thousands) 1,022,96401,022,964
Average number of treasury shares (in thousands) -150-15
Average number of shares (in thousands)           1,022,949                               -             1,022,949
     
Effect of convertible loans 16,138016,138
Diluted average number of shares (in thousands)            1,039,087                               -             1,039,087
     
Earnings per share of DKK 0.10 -0.01 -0.01 -0.02
     
Diluted earnings per share of DKK 0.10 -0.01 -0.01 -0.02

