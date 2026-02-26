Change in Suominen Leadership Team: Minna Rouru to pursue new opportunities outside the company

Suominen Corporation stock exchange release on February 26, 2026, at 17:30 EET



Suominen Chief People and Communications Officer (CPCO) Minna Rouru has announced her decision to leave Suominen to take on a role in another company. She will leave Suominen at the latest on August 26, 2026. The CPCO succession process has been initiated and will be announced in due course.

“I would like to warmly thank Minna for her significant contribution to Suominen’s transformation. Her expertise, commitment, and positive mindset have been instrumental in advancing our cultural change and strengthening our organization. I wish Minna all success in her next professional projects,” says Charles Héaulmé, President and CEO of Suominen.





