CPAmerica Welcomes Fieldguide as a New Preferred Provider Offering Agentic AI Solutions to Members

Gainesville, Fla. (February 26, 2026) – CPAmerica, Inc. is pleased to welcome Fieldguide, a leading AI-native platform for audit and advisory firms, as a new Preferred Provider for the association.

Fieldguide's agentic AI platform powers the end-to-end engagement lifecycle with professional-grade AI agents. By automating full engagement workflows, field agents multiply capacity and deliver consistent quality, freeing firm practitioners to focus on high-value client work.

Built to adapt to the firm's methodology, Fieldguide supports advisory and audit engagements across risk advisory, cybersecurity & privacy, IT audits, financial audits, and more. With Fieldguide insights, firms gain real-time visibility into firm-wide efficiency, productivity, profitability, and AI maturity, enabling data-driven decisions that drive growth.

“We’re honored to join CPAmerica as a Preferred Provider,” said Jin Chang, CEO and Co-founder of Fieldguide. “CPAmerica firms are leaders in quality and client service, and we’re excited to support their members with purpose-built AI that builds capacity, strengthens audit quality, and helps forward-thinking firms grow with confidence.”

Fieldguide joins over 70 CPAmerica Preferred Providers, selected for the authentic value they provide to CPAmerica members.

“We are pleased to welcome Fieldguide as CPAmerica’s newest Preferred Provider,” said Grace Horvath, president & CEO of CPAmerica. “We are especially excited to add Fieldguide’s AI platform to our lineup of innovative resources, this partnership furthers our commitment to providing forward-thinking solutions that support our members and help them achieve outstanding results for their clients.”



About CPAmerica, Inc.:

CPAmerica, Inc. is an accounting association made up of independent certified public accounting firms that is built on four key goals: to continuously improve; to make more money; to strengthen relationships among member firms; and to bring prestige to firms both domestically and internationally. CPAmerica is a member of Crowe Global, an accounting network with 815+ independent accounting and advisory services offices in 150+ countries that have a combined firm revenue of $6.5 billion. Learn more about CPAmerica at www.cpamerica.org.

About Fieldguide:

Fieldguide is a leading AI-native platform transforming how audit, advisory, and assurance work gets done. Purpose-built for regulated environments, Fieldguide brings professionals and agentic AI together to modernize engagement delivery from planning through close, enabling audit and advisory practitioners to deliver higher-quality work, strengthen client experiences, and unlock growth for the decade ahead. Fieldguide is trusted by leading firms including KPMG, RSM US LLP, Baker Tilly, CBIZ, BDO, Grant Thornton, Forvis Mazars, CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen), CohnReznick, Wipfli LLP, Carr Riggs & Ingram, Cherry Bekaert, Aprio LLP, UHY Advisors Inc., Weaver, LBMC, Elliott Davis, Frazier & Deeter, Cohen & Co, BerryDunn, Schellman, and Warren Averett, among others. Fieldguide is also the recipient of the Accounting Today Top New Products Award as well as a five-time winner of the CPA Practice Advisor Technology Innovation Award.

Fieldguide is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, Bessemer Venture Partners, 8VC, Thomson Reuters, and other leading investors. Learn more at fieldguide.io.

