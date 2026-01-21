Gainesville, Fla., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







CPAmerica Announces John Lauseng as Chair, Appoints Three New Members to Board of Directors

Gainesville, Fla. (January 21, 2026) – John Lauseng, chief executive officer of Aldrich Group is the new chair of the board of CPAmerica, Inc., an accounting association of independent certified public accounting and advisory firms. He succeeds Blake Isobe, managing principal of N&K CPAs, Inc.

The new board will have its first meeting of the year in January to discuss 2026 initiatives and other long-term goals.



“It’s an honor to serve as chair of CPAmerica and to work alongside such a talented and committed board,” said Lauseng. “CPAmerica’s strength has always come from collaboration—member firms learning from one another, challenging each other, and raising the bar for our profession. I’m excited to build on that foundation as we focus on delivering meaningful value to our members and positioning the association for long-term success.”



Katie Thomas, president & CEO, shareholder, of Honkamp, P.C. located in Cedar Falls, Iowa, has been elected to the vice chair/chair-elect position.

“We’re excited to welcome new board members as John begins his leadership as chair,” said Grace Horvath, CEO & president of CPAmerica. “Our association is guided by a board whose diverse backgrounds and unwavering commitment reflect the strength of our entire membership. The board’s leadership fuels our strategic progress, drives innovation, and deepens collaboration. By drawing on their expertise, we work to build a stronger community and help our members succeed. With this outstanding group at the helm, I’m confident 2026 will be an exceptional year for CPAmerica and all our member firms.”



Among the nine elected board members, returning board members include: John Lauseng of Aldrich Group; Blake Isobe of N&K CPAs, Inc.; Katie Thomas of Honkamp, P.C.; Scott Bush of Soukup, Bush & Associates, P.C.; Chris Hollifield of Rushton; and Cheri Walker of Albin, Randall & Bennett CPAs.



The three newly-elected board members include Jeff Barbacci of Thomas Howell Ferguson P.A. CPAs (THF), Rich Craig of 415 Group, and Brenda Jacobs of Brickley DeLong, PC.



CPAmerica would also like to thank our outgoing board members for their hard work and dedication to the association. Thank you to Gary Anglin of Frazier & Deeter and John Cournan of Packer Thomas.



CPAmerica’s support to its members is a unique blend of sharing best practices between members, headquarters staff support, and access to expertise from established relationships with outside providers and consultants.





About CPAmerica, Inc.:

CPAmerica, Inc. is an accounting association made up of independent certified public accounting firms that is built on four key goals: to continuously improve; to make more money; to strengthen relationships among member firms; and to bring prestige to firms both domestically and internationally. CPAmerica is a member of Crowe Global, an accounting network with 230+ independent accounting and advisory services firms in 140+ countries that have a combined firm revenue of $5.3 billion. Learn more about CPAmerica at www.cpamerica.org.

