Gainesville, Florida, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Minnesota-Based, Mahoney | CPAs and Advisors Joins Accounting Association CPAmerica

Gainesville, Fla. (August 18, 2026) – Mahoney | CPAs and Advisors (Mahoney), headquartered in Saint Paul, Minn., has joined CPAmerica, Inc., an accounting association of independent, certified public accounting firms that provides shared best practices, networking opportunities and access to expert global and domestic resources for member firms.

Serving real estate developers, closely held businesses and not-for-profit since 1989, Mahoney delivers timely solutions to keep their clients well informed. Their vision is to empower the success of their people, provide unparalleled value to clients through trusted relationships, and enrich the lives of those in their community through strategic and impactful initiatives.

“Joining CPAmerica is an exciting milestone for Mahoney. We look forward to building meaningful relationships with fellow member firms, learning from the collective expertise across the association, and sharing insights from our own experiences. Through collaboration and the strength of this outstanding network, we are confident we will continue to grow, enhance the value we provide to our clients, and strengthen our firm for the future,” said Mahoney partner, Tom Johnson, and partner and COO, Kari Erickson.

As an association of high-quality accounting and advisory firms, CPAmerica helps members strengthen their firms through peer collaboration, shared leading practices, and access to specialized expertise. CPAmerica is a member of Crowe Global, providing its members and their clients’ access to high-quality support around the world from other member firms.

“CPAmerica is built on the belief that great firms become even stronger when they learn from one another. Mahoney has demonstrated the quality, leadership, and commitment to excellence we value in our members, and we're excited to welcome them to a community where collaboration drives better decisions, stronger firms, and better outcomes for clients,” said Grace Horvath, CPAmerica president & CEO.

Each firm undergoes a rigorous quality review prior to obtaining membership in CPAmerica. Only those firms with the highest standards in all practice areas are approved by the council of members.

About CPAmerica, Inc.:

CPAmerica, Inc. is an association of independent certified public accounting firms built on four key objectives: continuous improvement, enhanced financial performance, strong peer relationships and elevated market distinction. CPAmerica is a member of Crowe Global, an accounting network with 815+ independent accounting and advisory services offices in 150+ countries that have a combined firm revenue of $6.5 billion. Learn more about CPAmerica at www.cpamerica.org.

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