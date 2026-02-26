Visiting Media Appoints Tom Cutsforth as Chief Financial Officer to Drive Global Scale

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visiting Media, the global leader in immersive sales enablement for the hospitality industry, today announced the appointment of Tom Cutsforth as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Cutsforth brings deep expertise in scaling high-growth technology companies, financial planning, and mergers and acquisitions, joining the executive team at a pivotal moment following the company’s recent acquisition of Spazious and FirstView.

Cutsforth is an experienced finance and accounting executive with over 15 years of progressive management expertise, specifically within the SaaS sector. Prior to joining Visiting Media, Cutsforth served as CFO at MetaRouter and Lytics, where he led financial operations, fundraising, and strategic planning. His background also includes key financial leadership roles at Jive Software and Cedexis.

“Tom is joining Visiting Media at a pivotal moment for us,” said Jascha Kaykas-Wolff, CEO of Visiting Media. “With Spazious and FirstView now part of the family, we’ve expanded both our global reach and the depth of our platform in meaningful ways. As we scale into this next chapter, we need financial leadership that is disciplined, strategic, and built for complexity. Tom has led through sophisticated M&A environments and high-growth SaaS businesses. He understands how to build the financial architecture that supports ambition without slowing it down. That’s exactly what this moment requires.”

In his new role, Cutsforth will oversee Visiting Media’s global financial strategy, including financial planning and analysis, reporting, and capital allocation. A key immediate focus will be supporting the financial integration of Spazious and FirstView, ensuring the combined company operates efficiently to deliver maximum value to enterprise hospitality customers worldwide.

“I am thrilled to join Visiting Media and partner with such a forward-thinking team,” said Cutsforth. “The company has established itself as the clear leader in immersive hospitality sales, and the recent moves to expand its platform demonstrate a serious commitment to innovation. I look forward to building the financial infrastructure needed to support this global scale and help drive the company’s continued success.”

Cutsforth’s appointment rounds out a series of strategic leadership investments by Visiting Media, positioning the company to meet the evolving needs of the hospitality industry with robust, scalable, and innovative solutions.

About Visiting Media

Visiting Media is a software company on a mission to make selling spaces and experiences simple for hospitality. Its immersive technology platforms, including TrueTour™ and SalesHub™, revolutionize sales enablement and digital asset management by harnessing the power of immersion to gain a competitive edge.

