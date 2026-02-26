AVISO PARA IGNORAR EL COMUNICADO DE PRENSA -- Learning Tree International USA, Inc

LONDRES, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Learning Tree International USA, Inc informa que los periodistas y demás lectores deben ignorar el comunicado de prensa titulado: “Learning Tree International obtiene contrato exclusivo plurianual de servicios de capacitación comercial de la OTAN – IFB-CO-423236”, (Learning Tree International Awarded Multi-Year Sole-Award NATO NCIA Commercial Training Services Contract – IFB-CO-423236), publicado el 24 de febrero de 2026 a través de GlobeNewswire.


