LONDRES, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Learning Tree International USA, Inc informa que los periodistas y demás lectores deben ignorar el comunicado de prensa titulado: “Learning Tree International obtiene contrato exclusivo plurianual de servicios de capacitación comercial de la OTAN – IFB-CO-423236”, (Learning Tree International Awarded Multi-Year Sole-Award NATO NCIA Commercial Training Services Contract – IFB-CO-423236), publicado el 24 de febrero de 2026 a través de GlobeNewswire.
AVISO PARA IGNORAR EL COMUNICADO DE PRENSA -- Learning Tree International USA, Inc
Learning Tree International USA, Inc
