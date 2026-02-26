AVISO PARA IGNORAR O COMUNICADO DE IMPRENSA - Learning Tree International usa, Inc

LONDRES, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fomos avisados pela Learning Tree International USA, Inc que jornalistas e demais leitores devem desconsiderar o comunicado de imprensa, “Learning Tree International Fecha Contrato Plurianual Exclusivo de Serviços de Treinamento Comercial com a NATO NCIA – IFB-CO-423236”, emitido em 24 de fevereiro de 2026 pela GlobeNewswire.


