Crypto News: Pepeto Presale Crosses $7.33M as XRP Rallies 9% and the Next Crypto to Explode Nears Listing

Dubai, UAE, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pepeto announced today that its presale has officially crossed $7.33 million in total funding. The crypto news comes as XRP surged 9% in a single day and the broader market added $170 billion in value. With all three Pepeto trading tools now in advanced demo stages, crypto news outlets are pointing to Pepeto as the next crypto to explode before exchange listing. The best crypto presale of 2026 just got harder to ignore.

Pepeto Leads Crypto News as XRP Posts Strongest Rally in Weeks

XRP jumped from $1.34 to $1.46 in less than 48 hours. That's a 9% bounce after five straight months of losses. As reported by CoinDesk, spot buyers outpaced sellers by more than 200% on one major exchange. XRP ETFs pulled in $1.1 billion since November. As Crypto Briefing reported, Goldman Sachs disclosed $153 million in XRP exposure across four ETFs. Franklin Templeton's XRP fund holds over 118 million tokens. Crypto news coverage of XRP is heating up. But there's a ceiling most XRP holders don't want to talk about.

The last time XRP had five red months in a row was 2016. What followed was a 60,000% rally to $3.31 within a year. As The Crypto Basic reported today, analysts believe the same pattern could trigger again. XRP is bouncing. But here's what crypto news won't tell you. XRP sits at an $82 billion fully diluted cap. Even a massive rally to $4 gives holders about 3x. That's fine for a trade. But the next crypto to explode won't be a coin already worth tens of billions. The real returns come from what's still hidden.

Pepeto Targets the Returns That XRP Can No Longer Offer According to Crypto News Data

The coins that create millionaires aren't the ones already in every crypto news headline. They're the ones still in presale. Think about every success story. SHIB started at twelve zeros. PEPE launched at practically nothing. Dogecoin was fractions of a penny. Those early buyers didn't wait for confirmation. They got in before anyone else cared. That's exactly what the best crypto presale looks like. And that's where Pepeto sits right now.

Pepeto trades at $0.000000186. Six zeros. The presale hasn't ended. The listing hasn't happened. This is the moment XRP holders dream about going back to. The next crypto to explode is right here and it's still available at a price most people can't believe.

Pepeto Announces Working Tools That Make It the Best Crypto Presale of 2026

What separates Pepeto from every other presale in crypto news right now is simple. Working products. PepetoSwap runs a live demo with fast routing. The Pepeto Bridge connects multiple blockchains in testing. The Pepeto Exchange has a refined interface ready for traders. All three are testable right now at the Pepeto official website.

A Pepe original cofounder backs the project. Dual security audits from SolidProof and Coinsult protect every dollar. Zero percent buy and sell tax. Binance listing is approaching. Most presale tokens offer nothing but a logo and a Telegram group. Pepeto offers real infrastructure. That's why crypto news is starting to pay attention.

Pepeto also offers 211% staking APY. Put in $5,000 and earn $10,550 a year for holding. That's a nice bonus. But the real upside is the price itself. A $50 million market cap after listing turns every dollar into $100. A $500 million cap turns it into $1,000. XRP needed years and billions to deliver 60,000%. The next crypto to explode can deliver 100x to 500x before most people even hear about it.

Pepeto Presale Won't Last Forever and Crypto News Will Move On

This is the part that keeps early investors up at night. Not because they're worried. Because they know what happens next. The presale passes 70% filled. The listing date gets announced. The price jumps. And everyone who waited says the same thing. I should have bought when I first saw it in the crypto news.

Pepeto has raised over $7.33 million. The presale is filling fast. Once it closes, $0.000000186 is gone forever. No second chances. The people who got rich on XRP in 2017 didn't buy after the rally. They bought during the silence. Right now, with Pepeto, you're still in the silence. The tools work. The community grows every day. Visit the Pepeto official website now. The best crypto presale of 2026 won't stay this price much longer.

Click To Enter The Presale Before It Ends

About Pepeto

Pepeto is a meme coin building real trading tools for the meme economy. With PepetoSwap, a cross chain bridge, and a dedicated exchange, Pepeto combines culture with working technology. The presale is live at the Pepeto official website.



