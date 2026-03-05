Crypto News: Pepeto Exchange Bridge Approaches Final Testing as Bitcoin Price Prediction From Arthur Hayes Targets $750,000

Dubai, UAE, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto confirmed this week that the cross chain bridge connecting Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana is approaching its final testing phase, bringing the full exchange closer to launch than at any point since development began. The bridge is designed to move assets between the three largest trading ecosystems in crypto without fees, and the team stated that internal testing on transaction speed and security validation is progressing ahead of schedule.

That development push is landing at the exact moment every bitcoin price prediction on the market is turning aggressively bullish, with Arthur Hayes projecting $250,000 by year end and $500,000 to $750,000 by 2027, and $1.4 billion flooding into spot Bitcoin ETFs over five days confirming that institutional capital is already positioning for what comes next. When exchange infrastructure reaches this stage of development during a market recovery, the window between now and listing is where the biggest early positions get locked in.

Crypto News: Pepeto Bridge Development Accelerates While Bitcoin Price Prediction Targets $750,000

Fortune reported that Bitcoin surged past $73,000 in its strongest session since January, with $110 million in short positions liquidated in a chain reaction that cleared every resistance level holding prices down for months. Hayes doubled down on his bitcoin price prediction citing the Iran conflict draining government budgets and forcing the Federal Reserve toward rate cuts that follow the exact playbook from the Gulf War through the Global War on Terror.

As CCN covered, $1.4 billion in spot Bitcoin ETF inflows confirmed that the largest asset managers on the planet treated the recent correction as a buying opportunity. When every credible bitcoin price prediction from Saylor at $150,000 to Hayes at $750,000 aligns in the same direction, the cycle pattern shows that the altcoin wave following Bitcoin is where the most explosive returns happen, and projects with real infrastructure approaching launch are the ones that capture that wave hardest.

Pepeto Bridge Nears Completion as Exchange Infrastructure Takes Shape Ahead of Listing

The bridge approaching final testing is one piece of a larger exchange ecosystem that Pepeto has been constructing since the presale began. The full platform is designed to bring cross chain swapping, asset bridging, and zero fee transfers into one verified system where every cryptocurrency trades under a single roof, not just meme tokens, which means the market it serves covers the entire crypto industry.

The reason that matters right now is that traders lose money every single day not from picking the wrong tokens but from platforms that overcharge on every swap, break under volume, and force them to manage positions across five different apps that were never built to work together. The Pepeto exchange eliminates that friction by putting bridging, trading, risk scoring, and portfolio management into one interface, and the bridge entering its final testing phase means the most complex piece of that infrastructure is approaching readiness.

Over $7.5 million has flowed into the presale during one of the most volatile stretches the market has seen in months, and that capital came from wallets that understand what most people will only recognize after the listing permanently reprices everything. A SolidProof audit backs every smart contract, a Pepe ecosystem cofounder who already scaled a token past $7 billion leads the development, and 209% APY staking compounds every holder's position daily while the exchange launch draws closer.

The presale conviction at this stage tells you something important, because serious capital does not flow at this pace into projects that are still guessing about their product. The bridge nearing final testing, the exchange interface advancing, and the staking already running all point to a project that is building on a timeline, not a promise.

Altcoin Season Approaches

The bitcoin price prediction upgrades keep coming as BTC clears $73,000, and the recovery signals stacking this week suggest the altcoin wave that historically follows Bitcoin breakouts is closer than most people realize. But even the most aggressive bitcoin price prediction only delivers another 2x to 3x from here for BTC holders, and for anyone searching for the kind of returns that actually reshape a portfolio this cycle, the real math sits in an exchange presale approaching launch at a price that permanently disappears the moment listings begin.

Final Takeaway

Every bitcoin price prediction from every serious voice in the industry points higher, and when that rally fully arrives the listing reprices Pepeto permanently so the entry available today simply ceases to exist. The bridge approaching final testing means the exchange is closer to launch than it has ever been, and the gap between where this project sits right now and where it trades after listing is the entire opportunity. Allocations fill faster with each passing week while 209% APY staking compounds in your wallet right now, and the crypto news cycle has barely started covering what happens once the exchange goes live and real trading volume flows through the platform. Visit the Pepeto official website and lock in your position before this stage closes and the price you see today becomes the one you wish you had acted on.

