Casino Group Communication

Paris, 26 February, 2026

Further to its press release dated January 9, 2026, the Group announces that it has obtained from its creditors an extension of their consent not to use the current discussions regarding the adaptation and strengthening project of the Group's financial structure as any means of action in respect of (i) the financing documentation forming an integral part of the accelerated safeguard plans (Term Loan B, RCF and Quatrim debts) or (ii) the approved operational financing documentation under the conciliation protocols.

The Term Loan B and RCF consents will be valid until March 27, 2026, while those relating to the Quatrim debt will remain in effect until April 30, 2026.

The Group recalls that its operational financings maturing on 27 March 2026 may be extended for a further one‑year period, subject to Monoprix SAS complying with the leverage ratio covenant under the RCF as at 31 December 2025 and provided that no event of default has occurred, including that arising from the initiation of discussions with creditors.

