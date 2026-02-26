Craig Wilmer Named Executive Estate Chef for Auteur Wines

Healdsburg, CA, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bringing a new level of innovation and creativity to its culinary program, Auteur today announced Craig Wilmer will join the winery as executive estate chef. Known for his forward-thinking cuisine and use of wild, foraged and local ingredients, the lauded chef will advance the winery’s hospitality offerings at its Russian River Estate and Sonoma Square Bungalow.

“We are transforming what guests can expect from a tasting experience. Welcoming Chef Craig Wilmer to our team marks an evolution of our hospitality,” said James Hubert, Chief Executive Officer, Auteur. “We are already crafting unforgettable wines; under Craig’s leadership, we will set a new standard of excellence with a culinary program of equal caliber and precision.”

A graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, Wilmer traveled in France, Spain, and Denmark before working alongside some of the Bay Area’s most admired chefs, such as Dominique Crenn and Erik Anderson. He held leadership positions at Petit Crenn, COI and Barndiva, and was most recently Executive Chef at Farmhouse Inn. In his new role, Wilmer will oversee the development of pairing menus and tasting experiences designed to complement Auteur’s portfolio of small-lot Pinot Noir and Chardonnay.

“Craig cooks in that same 'Rogue by Nature' way that we make wine,” said Kenneth Juhasz, co-founder and winemaker, Auteur. “He brings an independent spirit, intentionality, and a respect for nuance that makes you slow down and really take notice of every element in his dishes. His cooking has a point of view.”

Inspired by global flavors and his multicultural upbringing, Wilmer’s style blends innovative and classical techniques. He will design elevated tasting programs for both the Sonoma Square Bungalow and Russian River Estate locations. Menus will draw from local purveyors, foraged elements, and coastal influences.

Chef Craig Wilmer will officially join Auteur on March 1. His refined pairing menus will be introduced throughout the season, Thursday through Sunday. Guests can visit Auteur.com/visit to explore all tasting options. Reservations are recommended.

About Auteur Wines

Founded in 2003 by Kenneth and Laura Juhasz, Auteur creates wines of intention, elegance, and authenticity. Its exceptional, small-lot Pinot Noir and Chardonnay are sourced from sustainable vineyards in distinct micro-terroirs along the Northern California Coast. Each wine transposes place and time to tell its own story, reflecting a deep respect for nature and a commitment to craftsmanship. Learn more at auteurwines.com or follow @auteurwines on social media.

