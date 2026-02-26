Quaint Oak Bank Deepens Community Investment with The Arc of Lehigh and Northampton Counties

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Quaint Oak Bank continues celebrating its 100th year through meaningful community service and a commitment to enriching the neighborhoods we serve, we are proud to broaden and expand our ongoing partnership with The Arc of Lehigh and Northampton Counties. The Arc is committed to advocating for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) and their families.

As an organization, we are dedicating this year to initiatives that strengthen and beautify our communities, including projects that improve accessibility and enhance inclusion across community life. In alignment with our Centennial theme, 100 Years Growing with You, we remain committed to building a future that is inclusive, supportive, and accessible for all.

Building on this effort, we are sponsoring The Arc’s 2025–2026 Advocacy Webinar Series, providing crucial access to expert-led, free programming that equips families, caregivers, and professionals with practical knowledge to navigate complex support systems.

“We are incredibly grateful for the partnership and support of our community partners at Quaint Oak Bank. Their investment goes beyond financial sponsorship,” said Kristen Benway, Chief Strategy Officer at The Arc of Lehigh and Northampton Counties. “Support like this helps advance our advocacy work, expand educational opportunities, and empower individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and autism to live fully included, meaningful lives in our community.”

Expanding Access Through Education

The Arc’s webinars consistently attract more than 600 annual registrations, offering a platform for real-world dialogue around challenges facing educators, families, and community members. The upcoming series will spotlight collaborative solutions and expert insights in areas such as Special Education, Service Navigation, Financial Planning, Early Intervention, and more.

Through this sponsorship, Quaint Oak Bank is honored to partner with The Arc in expanding access to its vital programming. Together, we’re helping ensure these free, expert-led webinars reach more community members and strengthen awareness of inclusive resources.

“Supporting The Arc’s mission to educate and empower families aligns deeply with our Centennial commitment to accessibility and inclusion,” said Robert T. Strong, Chief Executive Officer of Quaint Oak Bank. “By investing in their Advocacy Series, we’re helping shape a future where more individuals can access the resources they need to thrive.”

Celebrating Community Through Inclusion

In celebration of our Centennial year, Quaint Oak Bank is joining with The Arc to provide access to the 2026 Pennsylvania Horticultural Society’s Philadelphia Flower Show, reflecting our shared commitment to fostering inclusion at one of the state’s most celebrated cultural events.

Rooted in Purpose: Our 2026 Impact Priorities

Our 2026 initiative reflects our broader impact priorities, which include enhancing public green spaces, supporting environmental causes, and strengthening community accessibility through meaningful partnerships and visible stewardship. We are committed to providing support and education, while investing in initiatives that reduce barriers to community involvement and contribute to a more welcoming, vibrant environment for all.

About The Arc of Lehigh and Northampton Counties

The Arc of Lehigh and Northampton Counties is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families through advocacy, education, and support.

