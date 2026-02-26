Attached are copies of two filings with the Luxembourg Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) regarding transactions of managers and closely associated persons. ATP Holdings ehf. announced a sale of 2,701,617 shares in Alvotech on January 30, 2026, and Aztiq Pharma Partners S.à r.l. ("Aztiq") announced the acquisition of 2,701,617 shares in Alvotech on January 30, 2026. ATP Holdings ehf. belongs to the Aztiq group and the transaction was thus a transfer of shares within the group. The announcements related to the same transaction and the transaction price was USD 4.74 per share.

