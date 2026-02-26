Rocket Lab Acquires Optical Support, Inc., Strengthening National Security Payload Capability

LONG BEACH, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or the “Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Optical Support, Inc. (OSI), a leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of custom, high-precision optical and optomechanical instruments. OSI’s advanced lenses and optomechanical systems are critical enablers for national security and commercial satellites, and are key subsystems used in Rocket Lab Optical Systems’ high-performance payloads for space protection, space domain awareness, missile warning, tracking and defense. OSI delivers end-to-end solutions from concept design and prototyping to full-scale production including CNC machining, optical alignment, cleanroom assembly, and testing.

As a key supplier to Geost, which was acquired by Rocket Lab in August 2025 and now forms part of Rocket Lab Optical Systems, Rocket Lab has extensive experience working with the OSI team, providing a high degree of trust and familiarity with their technology and capabilities.

The transaction further cements Rocket Lab’s position as a disruptive vertically integrated prime contractor enabling critical defense programs including the Space Development Agency’s Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA), while ideally positioning the Company to deliver capability for next-generation initiatives like Golden Dome and space science missions, including Mars exploration. OSI’s extensive capabilities in optics and optomechanical systems span a variety of industries and have enabled groundbreaking programs including NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, Sphere Las Vegas, and US Government Defense and Intelligence missions.

As a vertically integrated spacecraft manufacturer that produces key components, subsystems and software in-house, Rocket Lab maintains unparalleled control over cost, quality, and schedule for programs of all scales, from large constellations to complex, high performance single spacecraft. The strategic acquisition of OSI strengthens this capability further by ensuring supply chain certainty for Rocket Lab’s current and future spacecraft programs. In combining with Rocket Lab, OSI is also able to tap into Rocket Lab’s resources and scale to increase production, making optomechanical systems technologies available in higher volumes to a broad range of customers and industries.

Rocket Lab founder and CEO, Sir Peter Beck, says “Optical systems play a large and vital role in gathering critical data for the most impactful space missions of today and the future, from deep space exploration and Earth observation to national security. The high performing technology behind many of those missions comes from the team at Optical Support, Inc. Welcoming them to Rocket Lab’s portfolio of advanced space systems is a strategic commitment to further strengthening our vertical integration for programs like the PWSA, while ensuring we can serve the expanding needs of the commercial and wider government constellation market.”

Michael Savard, President of OSI, adds: “Optical Support, Inc. has been enabling some of the nation’s most critical missions for more than 20 years, and now as part of Rocket Lab we are excited to take our technologies further. Rocket Lab’s track record of acquiring best-in-class space systems technologies and successfully scaling them to meet the growing needs of commercial and national security markets has been proven multiple times over. We look forward to teaming up to do the same for advanced lenses and optomechanical systems.”

Based in Tucson, Arizona, OSI will be integrated into Rocket Lab Optical Systems, the Company’s payload arm which is also based in Arizona and was established in August 2025 when Rocket Lab acquired Geost, a leading developer of electro-optical and infrared sensor systems for national security space missions. The acquisition will add 20 experienced team members and 22,000 sq/ft of advanced component machining, testing and integration facilities to Rocket Lab’s growing space systems footprint.

