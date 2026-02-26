Ethos to Participate in The Citizens Technology Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethos (NASDAQ: LIFE), a leading life insurance technology company democratizing access to life insurance, today announced that Peter Colis, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, will present at The Citizens Technology Conference in San Francisco.
Event Details:
- Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2026
- Time: 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET
- Webcast: A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Ethos Investor Relations website at investors.ethos.com.
The presentation will be archived on the company’s investor relations website for 90 days following the event.
About Ethos
Ethos is a leading life insurance technology company on a mission to protect families by democratizing access to life insurance and empowering agents at scale. With its robust three-sided technology platform, Ethos is transforming the life insurance experience for consumers, agents, and carriers alike. Ethos offers instant, accessible products and a seamless online process that requires no medical exams and just a few health questions; it eliminates traditional barriers, making it easier than ever for everyone to protect their families. Ethos is redefining how life insurance is bought, sold, and underwritten.
Learn more at ethos.com.
Investor Relations Contact:
Aaron Turner
ir@ethos.com