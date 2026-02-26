Ethos to Participate in The Citizens Technology Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethos (NASDAQ: LIFE), a leading life insurance technology company democratizing access to life insurance, today announced that Peter Colis, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, will present at The Citizens Technology Conference in San Francisco.

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Tuesday, March 3, 2026 Time: 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET

11 AM PT / 2 PM ET Webcast: A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Ethos Investor Relations website at investors.ethos.com .



The presentation will be archived on the company’s investor relations website for 90 days following the event.

