PCL Promotes Tyler Kautz to Regional Vice President as Data Center and Phoenix Markets Grow

DENVER, Colorado, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCL Construction Enterprises, Inc. has promoted Tyler Kautz to regional vice president, overseeing the company’s mission critical and data center portfolio and its Phoenix Buildings operations, two strategically important markets for PCL.

PCL has delivered data center and mission critical projects across North America for more than 20 years, completing more than 120 projects with dedicated staff and resources strategically positioned throughout the region.

In 2025, PCL expanded its presence in the U.S. Southwest with the launch of its Phoenix Buildings division, reinforcing its long-standing commitment to the region and supporting growing demand across aviation, hospitality, commercial and retail development.

“Tyler brings the kind of forward-thinking leadership that will drive our business into its next phase of growth,” said Deron Brown, PCL’s president and chief operating officer, U.S. Operations. “His deep operational expertise, client focus and ability to anticipate market needs will strengthen our mission critical strategy and accelerate momentum in the Phoenix market.”

Kautz began his PCL career in 2005 as an intern while serving in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves and joined the company full time in Seattle in 2006. Over the past two decades, he has advanced from leading operations in the Seattle region to guiding PCL’s expanding data center and mission critical business, helping strengthen regional performance while scaling the company’s presence in one of its fastest-growing sectors. He is a LEED Accredited Professional and Safety Trained Supervisor.

“PCL takes care of people who are ready to walk through new doors, and both the Arizona market and mission critical sector bring exciting opportunities for our company,” Kautz said. “I’m honored to lead our team of data center experts and to continue strengthening PCL’s position as a trusted partner in Phoenix.”

Kautz will continue working closely with teams across North America to advance mission critical delivery and guide the next stage of growth in Phoenix.

Contact Info



Angelo Dalmacio

ardalmacio@pcl.com

+1 303-365-6413

Attachment