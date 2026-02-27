RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

Auction date2026-02-27
Loan3104
Coupon3.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0000556599
Maturity2028-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200
Total bid volume, SEK mln640 
Volume sold, SEK mln200 
Number of bids12 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield1.120 %
Lowest yield1.120 %
Highest accepted yield1.120 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00 

 

Auction date2026-02-27
Loan3111
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0007045745
Maturity2032-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200
Total bid volume, SEK mln620 
Volume sold, SEK mln200 
Number of bids11 
Number of accepted bids1
Average yield0.880 %
Lowest yield0.880 %
Highest accepted yield0.880 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00 



 


