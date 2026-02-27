Natural Resource Partners L.P. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results and Announces Special Distribution

HOUSTON, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) today reported fourth quarter and full year 2025 results as follows:

  For the Three Months Ended  For the Year Ended 
(In thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, 2025 
Net income $30,998  $136,367 
Operating cash flow $44,765  $165,863 
Free cash flow(1) $45,508  $168,748 

 (1)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.


2025 Highlights:

  • Generated $169 million of free cash flow
  • Retired $109 million of debt: $33 million of debt remaining
  • Paid total distributions of $4.21 per common unit in 2025, consisting of $3.00 of regular distributions and a special cash distribution of $1.21 to help cover unitholder tax liabilities associated with owning NRP's common units during 2024
  • Declares special cash distribution of $0.12 per common unit to help cover unitholder tax liabilities associated with owning NRP's common units during 2025

“In 2025, NRP generated $169 million of free cash flow and retired $109 million of debt,” said Craig Nunez, NRP's president & chief operating officer. “Our business continues to be negatively impacted by cyclically-low prices for metallurgical and thermal coal and generationally-low prices for soda ash, but we continue to generate robust free cash flow and pay down debt.”

NRP's liquidity was $211.2 million at December 31, 2025, consisting of $30.1 million of cash and $181.1 million of borrowing capacity available under its revolving credit facility. 

NRP also announced today that the board of directors of its general partner declared a special cash distribution of $0.12 per common unit to be paid on March 17, 2026, to unitholders of record on March 10, 2026. This special distribution is to help cover unitholder tax liabilities associated with owning NRP's common units during 2025. Future distributions on NRP's common units will be determined on a quarterly basis by the board of directors. The board of directors considers numerous factors each quarter in determining cash distributions including profitability, cash flow, debt service obligations, market conditions and outlook, estimated unitholder income tax liability and the level of cash reserves that the board determines is necessary for future operating and capital needs.

Segment Performance

Mineral Rights

Mineral Rights net income in the fourth quarter and full year of 2025 decreased $12.6 million and $40.8 million, respectively, as compared to the prior year periods. Operating cash flow in the fourth quarter and full year of 2025 decreased $13.4 million and $59.8 million, respectively, as compared to the prior year periods. Free cash flow in the fourth quarter and full year of 2025 decreased $13.3 million and $59.5 million, respectively, as compared to the prior year periods. These decreases were primarily due to lower metallurgical coal sales prices and volumes in 2025, as well as one-time carbon neutral revenues and cash flow received in the fourth quarter of 2024. Approximately 70% of coal royalty revenues and approximately 45% of coal royalty sales volumes were derived from metallurgical coal in the fourth quarter of 2025, and approximately 65% of coal royalty revenues and approximately 45% of coal royalty sales volumes were derived from metallurgical coal in the full year of 2025.

Metallurgical and thermal coal prices remained weak throughout 2025 due to sluggish steel demand impacting metallurgical coal and low natural gas prices and ample thermal coal supply at power plants impacting thermal coal. Due to these ongoing factors, NRP does not expect any material changes to pricing in 2026.

No meaningful developments have occurred over the past quarter regarding NRP's carbon neutral initiatives across its mineral and surface assets. NRP believes the burdens on the carbon sequestration industry, including insufficient revenue streams, high operational and capital costs, and an uncertain regulatory environment, continue to create formidable barriers that operators have yet to overcome. 

Soda Ash

Soda Ash net income in the fourth quarter and full year of 2025 decreased $2.6 million and $15.1 million, respectively, as compared to the prior year periods. Operating cash flow and free cash flow in the fourth quarter and full year of 2025 each decreased $10.6 million and $30.9 million, respectively, as compared to the prior year periods. These decreases were due to lower soda ash sales prices in 2025, and as a result, NRP has not received a distribution from Sisecam Wyoming since the second quarter of 2025. 

The soda ash market continues to be significantly oversupplied from the influx of new capacity from China and sales prices remain below the cost of production for most producers. NRP expects soda ash prices to remain at these lower levels for the foreseeable future and does not expect distributions from Sisecam Wyoming to resume for several years until high-cost capacity is forced to retire. 

Additionally, in February 2026, NRP and Sisecam Wyoming's managing partner agreed to make a capital investment into Sisecam Wyoming ($39.2 million for NRP’s 49%) to reduce outstanding amounts under Sisecam Wyoming's bank credit facility and better position Sisecam Wyoming to compete in the current environment. NRP evaluated this investment as it would any other capital allocation opportunity, with the goal of maximizing NRP’s intrinsic value per unit.

Corporate and Financing

Corporate and Financing costs in the fourth quarter and full year of 2025 decreased $3.4 million and $8.6 million, respectively, as compared to the prior year periods. Operating cash flow and free cash flow in the fourth quarter and full year of 2025 each improved $2.6 million and $8.1 million, respectively, as compared to the prior year periods. These improvements were primarily due to lower interest expense and cash paid for interest due to less debt outstanding in 2025. 

NRP's consolidated leverage ratio was 0.2x at December 31, 2025. 

In February 2026, NRP declared and paid a fourth quarter 2025 cash distribution of $0.75 per common unit. As previously mentioned, today NRP declared a special distribution of $0.12 per common unit to help cover unitholder tax liabilities associated with owning NRP's common units during 2025. 

Conference Call

A conference call will be held today at 9:00 a.m. ET. To register for the conference call, please use this link: https://events.q4inc.com/analyst/470948487?pwd=dU%5E%7BZ5xg. After registering a confirmation will be sent via email, including dial in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, however, to ensure you are connected for the full conference call we suggest registering at minimum 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. Investors may also listen to the call via the Investor Relations section of the NRP website at www.nrplp.com. To access the replay, please visit the Investor Relations section of NRP’s website.

Withholding Information for Foreign Investors

Concurrent with this announcement, we are providing qualified notice to brokers and nominees that hold NRP units on behalf of non-U.S. investors under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b) and (d) and Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446(f)-4(c)(2)(iii). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100%) of NRP's distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. In addition, brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100%) of the distribution as being in excess of cumulative net income for purposes of determining the amount to withhold. Accordingly, NRP's distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at a rate equal to the sum of the highest applicable rate plus ten percent (10%).

Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., a master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, TX, is a diversified natural resource company that owns, manages and leases a diversified portfolio of properties in the United States including coal, industrial minerals and other natural resources, as well as rights to conduct carbon sequestration and renewable energy activities. NRP also owns an equity investment in Sisecam Wyoming LLC, one of the world’s lowest-cost producers of soda ash.

For additional information, please contact Tiffany Sammis at 713-751-7515 or tsammis@nrplp.com. Further information about NRP is available on the Partnership’s website at http://www.nrplp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements” as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Partnership expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by the Partnership based on its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Partnership. These risks include, among other things, statements regarding: future distributions on the Partnerships common units; the Partnership's business strategy; its liquidity and access to capital and financing sources; its financial strategy; prices of and demand for coal, trona and soda ash, and other natural resources; estimated revenues, expenses and results of operations; projected future performance by the Partnership's lessees; Sisecam Wyoming LLCs trona mining and soda ash refinery operations; distributions from the soda ash joint venture; the impact of governmental policies, laws and regulations, as well as regulatory and legal proceedings involving the Partnership, and of scheduled or potential regulatory or legal changes; global and U.S. economic conditions; and other factors detailed in Natural Resource Partners’ Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

"Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net income (loss) less equity earnings from unconsolidated investment, net income attributable to non-controlling interest and gain on reserve swap; plus total distributions from unconsolidated investment, interest expense, net, debt modification expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, depreciation, depletion and amortization and asset impairments. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income or loss, net income or loss attributable to partners, operating income or loss, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP as measures of operating performance, liquidity or ability to service debt obligations. There are significant limitations to using Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of performance, including the inability to analyze the effect of certain recurring items that materially affect our net income, the lack of comparability of results of operations of different companies and the different methods of calculating Adjusted EBITDA reported by different companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA presented below is not calculated or presented on the same basis as Consolidated EBITDA as defined in our partnership agreement or Consolidated EBITDDA as defined in Opco's debt agreements. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental performance measure used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others to assess the financial performance of our assets without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis.

“Distributable cash flow or "DCF" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations plus distributions from unconsolidated investment in excess of cumulative earnings, proceeds from asset sales and disposals, including sales of discontinued operations, and return of long-term contract receivable; less maintenance capital expenditures and distributions to non-controlling interest. DCF is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities. DCF may not be calculated the same for us as for other companies. In addition, distributable cash flow is not calculated or presented on the same basis as distributable cash flow as defined in our partnership agreement, which is used as a metric to determine whether we are able to increase quarterly distributions to our common unitholders. Distributable cash flow is a supplemental liquidity measure used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others to assess our ability to make cash distributions and repay debt.

“Free cash flow or "FCF" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations plus distributions from unconsolidated investment in excess of cumulative earnings and return of long-term contract receivable; less maintenance and expansion capital expenditures, cash flow used in acquisition costs classified as investing or financing activities and distributions to non-controlling interest. FCF is calculated before mandatory debt repayments. Free cash flow is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities. Free cash flow may not be calculated the same for us as for other companies. Free cash flow is a supplemental liquidity measure used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others to assess our ability to make cash distributions and repay debt.

"Leverage ratio" represents the outstanding principal of NRP's debt at the end of the period divided by the last twelve months' Adjusted EBITDA as defined above. NRP believes that leverage ratio is a useful measure to management and investors to evaluate and monitor the indebtedness of NRP relative to its ability to generate income to service such debt and in understanding trends in NRP’s overall financial condition. Leverage ratio may not be calculated the same for us as for other companies and is not a substitute for, and should not be used in conjunction with, GAAP financial ratios. 

-Financial Tables and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures Follow-


Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
       
  For the Three Months Ended  For the Year Ended 
  December 31,  September 30,
 December 31, 
(In thousands, except per unit data) 2025  2024  2025  2025  2024 
Revenues and other income                    
Royalty and other mineral rights $45,875  $61,781  $49,615  $191,045  $234,149 
Transportation and processing services  2,523   2,978   1,800   11,295   10,878 
Equity in earnings (loss) of Sisecam Wyoming  (1,686)  931   (2,390)  3,060   18,135 
Gain on asset sales and disposals     36   906   1,882   4,845 
Total revenues and other income $46,712  $65,726  $49,931  $207,282  $268,007 
                     
Operating expenses                    
Operating and maintenance expenses $5,265  $9,645  $7,654  $23,854  $28,036 
Depreciation, depletion and amortization  3,344   2,827   3,868   14,955   15,535 
General and administrative expenses  5,948   6,958   5,725   24,102   25,151 
Asset impairments           20   87 
Total operating expenses $14,557  $19,430  $17,247  $62,931  $68,809 
                     
Income from operations $32,155  $46,296  $32,684  $144,351  $199,198 
                     
Interest expense, net $(1,157) $(3,524) $(1,779) $(7,984) $(15,554)
                     
Net income $30,998  $42,772  $30,905  $136,367  $183,644 
Less: income attributable to preferred unitholders              (4,248)
Less: redemption of preferred units              (24,485)
Net income attributable to common unitholders and the general partner $30,998  $42,772  $30,905  $136,367  $154,911 
                     
Net income attributable to common unitholders $30,378  $41,917  $30,287  $133,640  $151,813 
Net income attributable to the general partner  620   855   618   2,727   3,098 
                     
Net income per common unit                    
Basic $2.31  $3.21  $2.31  $10.18  $11.69 
Diluted  2.27   3.15   2.28   10.04   11.35 
                     
Net income $30,998  $42,772  $30,905  $136,367  $183,644 
Comprehensive income (loss) from unconsolidated investment and other  (1,786)  (714)  (2,391)  (2,331)  1,452 
Comprehensive income $29,212  $42,058  $28,514  $134,036  $185,096 


Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
       
  For the Three Months Ended  For the Year Ended 
  December 31,  September 30,
 December 31, 
(In thousands) 2025  2024  2025  2025  2024 
Cash flows from operating activities                    
Net income $30,998  $42,772  $30,905  $136,367  $183,644 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:                    
Depreciation, depletion and amortization  3,344   2,827   3,868   14,955   15,535 
Distributions from unconsolidated investment     10,667      7,840   38,781 
Equity in (earnings) loss from unconsolidated investment  1,686   (931)  2,390   (3,060)  (18,135)
Gain on asset sales and disposals     (36)  (906)  (1,882)  (4,845)
Asset impairments           20   87 
Bad debt expense  (111)  3,647   1,731   751   4,185 
Unit-based compensation expense  3,015   2,431   2,724   11,118   11,309 
Amortization of debt issuance costs and other  (3,261)  1,094   368   (3,342)  (1,509)
Change in operating assets and liabilities:                    
Accounts receivable  1,966   1,574   (3,115)  2,312   7,285 
Accounts payable  272   (73)  (43)  249   25 
Accrued liabilities  1,719   3,829   358   (3,617)  (2,088)
Accrued interest  (423)  (473)  324   (233)  (281)
Deferred revenue  7,211   419   1,577   4,575   17,200 
Other items, net  (1,651)  (1,527)  914   (190)  (2,700)
Net cash provided by operating activities $44,765  $66,220  $41,095  $165,863  $248,493 
                     
Cash flows from investing activities                    
Proceeds from asset sales and disposals $  $37  $906  $1,883  $4,846 
Return of long-term contract receivable  743   686   728   2,885   2,665 
Net cash provided by investing activities $743  $723  $1,634  $4,768  $7,511 
                     
Cash flows from financing activities                    
Debt borrowings $13,000  $15,000  $  $46,700  $167,850 
Debt repayments  (49,331)  (70,332)  (32,000)  (155,831)  (181,028)
Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner  (10,054)  (9,987)  (10,055)  (56,440)  (72,146)
Distributions to preferred unitholders              (6,398)
Redemptions of preferred units              (71,666)
Warrant settlements              (65,689)
Other items, net  (1)  (2,080)  1   (5,363)  (8,472)
Net cash used in financing activities $(46,386) $(67,399) $(42,054) $(170,934) $(237,549)
                     
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $(878) $(456) $675  $(303) $18,455 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period  31,019   30,900   30,344   30,444   11,989 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $30,141  $30,444  $31,019  $30,141  $30,444 
                     
Supplemental cash flow information:                    
Cash paid for interest $1,516  $3,986  $1,413  $8,025  $15,452 


Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables

Consolidated Balance Sheets
    
  December 31, 
  2025  2024 
(In thousands, except unit data) (Unaudited)    
ASSETS        
Current assets        
Cash and cash equivalents $30,141  $30,444 
Accounts receivable, net  28,666   31,469 
Other current assets, net  2,105   1,961 
Total current assets $60,912  $63,874 
Land  24,008   24,008 
Mineral rights, net  366,987   379,638 
Intangible assets, net  11,908   12,924 
Equity in unconsolidated investment  250,244   257,355 
Long-term contract receivable, net  20,406   23,480 
Other long-term assets, net  13,900   11,628 
Total assets $748,365  $772,907 
LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL        
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable $1,159  $909 
Accrued liabilities  10,897   12,121 
Accrued interest  69   302 
Current portion of deferred revenue  6,663   4,341 
Current portion of debt, net  14,198   14,192 
Total current liabilities $32,986  $31,865 
Deferred revenue  58,067   55,814 
Long-term debt, net  18,884   127,876 
Other non-current liabilities  5,909   6,244 
Total liabilities $115,846  $221,799 
Commitments and contingencies        
Partners’ capital        
Common unitholders’ interest (13,138,097 and 13,049,123 units issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively) $625,188  $543,231 
General partner’s interest  11,332   9,547 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (4,001)  (1,670)
Total partners’ capital $632,519  $551,108 
Total liabilities and partners' capital $748,365  $772,907 


Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Partners' Capital
                
  Common Unitholders  General  Warrant  Accumulated Other Comprehensive  Total Partners' 
(In thousands) Units  Amounts  Partner  Holders  Income (Loss)  Capital 
Balance at December 31, 2023  12,635  $503,076  $8,005  $23,095  $(3,122) $531,054 
Net income(1)     179,971   3,673         183,644 
Redemptions of preferred units     (23,995)  (490)        (24,485)
Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner     (70,703)  (1,443)        (72,146)
Distributions to preferred unitholders     (6,270)  (128)        (6,398)
Issuance of unit-based awards  126                
Unit-based awards amortization and vesting, net     2,894            2,894 
Capital contribution        782         782 
Warrant settlements  288   (41,742)  (852)  (23,095)     (65,689)
Comprehensive income from unconsolidated investment and other              1,452   1,452 
Balance at December 31, 2024  13,049  $543,231  $9,547  $  $(1,670) $551,108 
Net income     133,640   2,727         136,367 
Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner     (55,311)  (1,129)        (56,440)
Distributions to preferred unitholders                  
Issuance of unit-based awards  89                
Unit-based awards amortization and vesting, net     3,628            3,628 
Capital contribution        187         187 
Comprehensive loss from unconsolidated investment and other              (2,331)  (2,331)
Balance at December 31, 2025  13,138  $625,188  $11,332  $  $(4,001) $632,519 


_______________________

(1)Net income includes $4.2 million of income attributable to preferred unitholders that accumulated during the period, of which $4.2 million is allocated to the common unitholders and $0.1 million is allocated to the general partner.


Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)
The following tables present NRP's unaudited business results by segment for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 and September 30, 2025:
 
  Operating Segments         
                 
(In thousands) Mineral Rights  Soda Ash  Corporate and Financing  Total 
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025                
Revenues $48,398  $  $  $48,398 
Equity in loss of Sisecam Wyoming     (1,686)     (1,686)
Gain on asset sales and disposals            
Total revenues and other income $48,398   (1,686) $  $46,712 
Asset impairments $     $  $ 
Net income (loss) $39,808   (1,701) $(7,109) $30,998 
Adjusted EBITDA(1) $43,148   (15) $(5,948) $37,185 
Cash flow provided by (used in):                
Operating activities $49,174  $(15) $(4,394) $44,765 
Investing activities $743  $  $  $743 
Financing activities $  $  $(46,386) $(46,386)
Distributable cash flow(1) $49,917  $(15) $(4,394) $45,508 
Free cash flow(1) $49,917  $(15) $(4,394) $45,508 
                 
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024                
Revenues $64,759  $  $  $64,759 
Equity in earnings of Sisecam Wyoming     931      931 
Gain on asset sales and disposals  36         36 
Total revenues and other income $64,795  $931  $  $65,726 
Asset impairments $  $  $  $ 
Net income (loss) $52,386  $872  $(10,486) $42,772 
Adjusted EBITDA(1) $55,209  $10,608  $(6,958) $58,859 
Cash flow provided by (used in):                
Operating activities $62,575  $10,608  $(6,963) $66,220 
Investing activities $723  $  $  $723 
Financing activities $  $  $(67,399) $(67,399)
Distributable cash flow(1) $63,298  $10,608  $(6,963) $66,943 
Free cash flow(1) $63,261  $10,608  $(6,963) $66,906 
                 
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025                
Revenues $51,415  $  $  $51,415 
Equity in loss of Sisecam Wyoming     (2,390)     (2,390)
Gain on asset sales and disposals  906         906 
Total revenues and other income $52,321  $(2,390) $  $49,931 
Asset impairments $  $  $  $ 
Net income (loss) $40,859  $(2,446) $(7,508) $30,905 
Adjusted EBITDA(1) $44,723  $(56) $(5,725) $38,942 
Cash flow provided by (used in):                
Operating activities $44,428  $(55) $(3,278) $41,095 
Investing activities $1,634  $  $  $1,634 
Financing activities $  $  $(42,054) $(42,054)
Distributable cash flow(1) $46,062  $(55) $(3,278) $42,729 
Free cash flow(1) $45,156  $(55) $(3,278) $41,823 

 (1)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.


Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)
The following table presents NRP's unaudited business results by segment for the year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024:
            
  Operating Segments         
                 
(In thousands) Mineral Rights  Soda Ash  Corporate and Financing  Total 
For the Year Ended December 31, 2025                
Revenues $202,340  $  $  $202,340 
Equity in earnings of Sisecam Wyoming     3,060      3,060 
Gain on asset sales and disposals  1,882         1,882 
Total revenues and other income $204,222  $3,060  $  $207,282 
Asset impairments $20  $  $  $20 
Net income (loss) $165,566  $2,905  $(32,104) $136,367 
Adjusted EBITDA(1) $180,523  $7,685  $(24,102) $164,106 
Cash flow provided by (used in):                
Operating activities $182,401  $7,685  $(24,223) $165,863 
Investing activities $4,768  $  $  $4,768 
Financing activities $(841) $  $(170,093) $(170,934)
Distributable cash flow(1) $187,169  $7,685  $(24,223) $170,631 
Free cash flow(1) $185,286  $7,685  $(24,223) $168,748 
                 
For the Year Ended December 31, 2024                
Revenues $245,027  $  $  $245,027 
Equity in earnings of Sisecam Wyoming     18,135      18,135 
Gain on asset sales and disposals  4,845         4,845 
Total revenues and other income $249,872  $18,135  $  $268,007 
Asset impairments $87  $  $  $87 
Net income (loss) $206,403  $17,964  $(40,723) $183,644 
Adjusted EBITDA(1) $222,007  $38,610  $(25,151) $235,466 
Cash flow provided by (used in):                
Operating activities $242,168  $38,610  $(32,285) $248,493 
Investing activities $7,511  $  $  $7,511 
Financing activities $(1,086) $  $(236,463) $(237,549)
Distributable cash flow(1) $249,679  $38,610  $(32,285) $256,004 
Free cash flow(1) $244,833  $38,610  $(32,285) $251,158 

 (1)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.


Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)

Operating Statistics - Mineral Rights
       
  For the Three Months Ended  For the Year Ended 
  December 31,  September 30,  December 31, 
(In thousands, except per ton data) 2025  2024  2025  2025  2024 
Coal sales volumes (tons)                    
Appalachia                    
Northern  1,291   315   1,508   3,055   1,031 
Central  2,969   3,460   3,296   12,766   14,137 
Southern  686   677   678   2,208   2,661 
Total Appalachia  4,946   4,452   5,482   18,029   17,829 
Illinois Basin  1,264   1,220   1,005   7,248   5,723 
Northern Powder River Basin  750   366   841   2,933   2,826 
Gulf Coast  339   206   201   953   1,342 
Total coal sales volumes  7,299   6,244   7,529   29,163   27,720 
Coal royalty revenue per ton                    
Appalachia                    
Northern $1.48  $4.50  $1.48  $1.50  $3.25 
Central  5.95   6.51   6.08   6.16   7.13 
Southern  9.48   9.77   8.36   8.86   10.22 
Illinois Basin  2.11   1.98   1.93   2.26   2.26 
Northern Powder River Basin  4.36   4.90   4.68   4.71   4.87 
Gulf Coast  0.79   0.81   0.80   0.79   0.80 
Combined average coal royalty revenue per ton  4.42   5.59   4.51   4.58   5.74 
Coal royalty revenues                    
Appalachia                    
Northern $1,909  $1,418  $2,225  $4,569  $3,348 
Central  17,669   22,517   20,051   78,640   100,845 
Southern  6,504   6,614   5,666   19,564   27,185 
Total Appalachia  26,082   30,549   27,942   102,773   131,378 
Illinois Basin  2,667   2,417   1,943   16,361   12,927 
Northern Powder River Basin  3,269   1,792   3,932   13,813   13,768 
Gulf Coast  267   167   161   752   1,069 
Unadjusted coal royalty revenues  32,285   34,925   33,978   133,699   159,142 
Coal royalty adjustment for minimum leases  (7)     215   (187)  (109)
Total coal royalty revenues $32,278  $34,925  $34,193  $133,512  $159,033 
Other revenues                    
Production lease minimum revenues $797  $2,592  $1,365  $5,010  $4,365 
Minimum lease straight-line revenues  4,300   4,116   4,176   16,576   16,530 
Oil and gas royalty revenues  1,410   1,610   1,787   7,622   8,566 
Carbon neutral revenues  253   11,381   316   1,454   15,703 
Property tax revenues  1,546   1,854   2,105   6,807   7,100 
Wheelage revenues  1,855   2,242   2,225   8,361   9,324 
Coal overriding royalty revenues  526   294   297   2,159   2,358 
Lease amendment revenues  1,844   1,239   1,699   4,854   3,724 
Aggregates royalty revenues  936   740   1,011   3,706   2,904 
Other revenues  130   788   441   984   4,542 
Total other revenues $13,597  $26,856  $15,422  $57,533  $75,116 
Royalty and other mineral rights $45,875  $61,781  $49,615  $191,045  $234,149 
Transportation and processing services revenues  2,523   2,978   1,800   11,295   10,878 
Gain on asset sales and disposals     36   906   1,882   4,845 
Total Mineral Rights segment revenues and other income $48,398  $64,795  $52,321  $204,222  $249,872 


Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA
             
(In thousands) Mineral Rights  Soda Ash  Corporate and Financing  Total 
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025                
Net income (loss) $39,808  $(1,701) $(7,109) $30,998 
Add (Less): equity in (earnings) loss from unconsolidated investment     1,686      1,686 
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment            
Add: interest expense, net        1,157   1,157 
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization  3,340      4   3,344 
Add: asset impairments            
Adjusted EBITDA $43,148  $(15) $(5,948) $37,185 
                 
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024                
Net income (loss) $52,386  $872  $(10,486) $42,772 
Add (Less): equity in (earnings) loss from unconsolidated investment     (931)     (931)
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment     10,667      10,667 
Add: interest expense, net        3,524   3,524 
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization  2,823      4   2,827 
Add: asset impairments            
Adjusted EBITDA $55,209  $10,608  $(6,958) $58,859 
                 
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025                
Net income (loss) $40,859  $(2,446) $(7,508) $30,905 
Add (Less): equity in (earnings) loss from unconsolidated investment     2,390      2,390 
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment            
Add: interest expense, net        1,779   1,779 
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization  3,864      4   3,868 
Add: asset impairments            
Adjusted EBITDA $44,723  $(56) $(5,725) $38,942 


(In thousands) Mineral Rights  Soda Ash  Corporate and Financing  Total 
For the Year Ended December 31, 2025                
Net income (loss) $165,566  $2,905  $(32,104) $136,367 
Less: equity in earnings from unconsolidated investment     (3,060)     (3,060)
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment     7,840      7,840 
Add: interest expense, net        7,984   7,984 
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization  14,937      18   14,955 
Add: asset impairments  20         20 
Adjusted EBITDA $180,523  $7,685  $(24,102) $164,106 
                 
For the Year Ended December 31, 2024                
Net income (loss) $206,403  $17,964  $(40,723) $183,644 
Less: equity in earnings from unconsolidated investment     (18,135)     (18,135)
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment     38,781      38,781 
Add: interest expense, net        15,554   15,554 
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization  15,517      18   15,535 
Add: asset impairments  87         87 
Adjusted EBITDA $222,007  $38,610  $(25,151) $235,466 


Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)

Distributable Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow
             
(In thousands) Mineral Rights  Soda Ash  Corporate and Financing  Total 
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025                
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $49,174  $(15) $(4,394) $44,765 
Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals            
Add: return of long-term contract receivable  743         743 
Distributable cash flow $49,917  $(15) $(4,394) $45,508 
Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals            
Free cash flow $49,917  $(15) $(4,394) $45,508 
                 
Net cash provided by investing activities $743  $  $  $743 
Net cash used in financing activities $  $  $(46,386) $(46,386)
                 
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024                
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $62,575  $10,608  $(6,963) $66,220 
Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals  37         37 
Add: return of long-term contract receivable  686         686 
Distributable cash flow $63,298  $10,608  $(6,963) $66,943 
Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals  (37)        (37)
Free cash flow $63,261  $10,608  $(6,963) $66,906 
                 
Net cash provided by investing activities $723  $  $  $723 
Net cash used in financing activities $  $  $(67,399) $(67,399)
                 
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025                
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $44,428  $(55) $(3,278) $41,095 
Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals  906         906 
Add: return of long-term contract receivable  728         728 
Distributable cash flow $46,062  $(55) $(3,278) $42,729 
Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals  (906)        (906)
Free cash flow $45,156  $(55) $(3,278) $41,823 
                 
Net cash provided by investing activities $1,634  $  $  $1,634 
Net cash used in financing activities $  $  $(42,054) $(42,054)


Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)

Distributable Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow
             
(In thousands) Mineral Rights  Soda Ash  Corporate and Financing  Total 
For the Year Ended December 31, 2025                
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $182,401  $7,685  $(24,223) $165,863 
Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals  1,883         1,883 
Add: return of long-term contract receivable  2,885         2,885 
Distributable cash flow $187,169  $7,685  $(24,223) $170,631 
Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals  (1,883)        (1,883)
Free cash flow $185,286  $7,685  $(24,223) $168,748 
                 
Net cash provided by investing activities $4,768  $  $  $4,768 
Net cash used in financing activities $(841) $  $(170,093) $(170,934)
                 
For the Year Ended December 31, 2024                
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $242,168  $38,610  $(32,285) $248,493 
Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals  4,846         4,846 
Add: return of long-term contract receivable  2,665         2,665 
Distributable cash flow $249,679  $38,610  $(32,285) $256,004 
Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals  (4,846)        (4,846)
Free cash flow $244,833  $38,610  $(32,285) $251,158 
                 
Net cash provided by investing activities $7,511  $  $  $7,511 
Net cash used in financing activities $(1,086) $  $(236,463) $(237,549)


Leverage Ratio
 
(In thousands) For the Year Ended December 31, 2025 
Adjusted EBITDA $164,106 
Debt—at December 31, 2025 $33,215 
Leverage Ratio 0.2x 


(In thousands) For the Year Ended December 31, 2024 
Adjusted EBITDA $235,466 
Debt—at December 31, 2024 $142,347 
Leverage Ratio 0.6x 



