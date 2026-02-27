Telix Joins Forces with University Hospital Essen on PROMISE-PET: Optimizing Patient Management through AI-enabled PSMA-PET Imaging

MELBOURNE, Australia and INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, NASDAQ: TLX, “Telix”) today announces a research collaboration with University Hospital Essen on the PROMISE-PET registry1, defining the potential prognostic value of PSMA-PET2 imaging through artificial intelligence (AI).

PROMISE ( PRO state cancer M olecular I maging S tandardized E valuation)-PET is a multi-center, prospective, observational, non-interventional registry study designed to enable research assessing the prognostic value of PSMA-PET and comparing it with established clinical risk scores in early and late stages of disease. The registry has been collecting and analyzing patient data since 2018 and, to date, PET readings from more than 15,000 patients across over 50 institutions globally have been standardized using the PROMISE framework, with PSMA-PET and PROMISE confirmed as a novel prognostic biomarker for prostate cancer using both internal and external validation cohorts3.

The aim of this new collaboration with Telix is to develop and validate AI-based prediction models for survival, leveraging gallium-68 (68Ga)-PSMA-11-PET imaging data, using the automated machine learning (“AutoML”) engine that powers Telix’s AI platform4, and comparing performance with established clinically prognostic nomograms. PSMA-PET imaging represents a significant advance in prostate cancer management and is now considered standard of care, offering greater accuracy than conventional imaging (computed tomography and bone scans) after initial diagnosis and for detecting recurrence5. However, there remains an opportunity to better understand whether PSMA-PET imaging data can be correlated to patient outcomes.

Wolfgang Fendler, MD, Professor, Department of Nuclear Medicine, University Hospital Essen, commented, “We are pleased to welcome Telix – a leading global innovator in radiopharma – to the PROMISE-PET registry to support us in this important research in prostate cancer. Telix’s AI platform has the potential to build on existing results and leverage one of the world’s largest PSMA-PET datasets to support improved risk stratification and inform future guideline recommendations and clinical decision making.”

Simon Wail, Director of AI Research, Telix, added, “Joining the PROMISE-PET registry is an exciting moment for Telix. Working together with leading investigators and having access to global, longitudinal, standardized PSMA-PET data will enable us to build, test and validate clinically relevant prognostic models that we believe will help clinicians in their treatment and management of patients with prostate cancer.”

For further information on the PROMISE-PET registry, visit: https://www.promise-pet.org

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals and associated medical technologies. Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with international operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Brazil, Canada, Europe (Belgium and Switzerland), and Japan. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical and commercial stage products that aims to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology and rare diseases. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ: TLX).

Illuccix® (kit for the preparation of gallium-68 (68Ga) gozetotide injection), Telix’s first generation PSMA-PET imaging agent, has been approved in multiple markets globally. Gozellix® (kit for the preparation of gallium-68 (68Ga) gozetotide injection) has been approved by the U.S. FDA6.

Visit www.telixpharma.com for further information about Telix, including details of the latest share price, ASX and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, investor and analyst presentations, news releases, event details and other publications that may be of interest. You can also follow Telix on LinkedIn, X and Facebook

Telix Investor Relations (Global)



Ms. Kyahn Williamson

SVP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

kyahn.williamson@telixpharma.com Telix Investor Relations (Australia)



Ms. Charlene Jaw

Associate Director Investor

Relations

charlene.jaw@telixpharma.com Telix Investor Relations (U.S.)



Ms. Annie Kasparian

Director Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

annie.kasparian@telixpharma.com

Media Contact

Eliza Schleifstein

917.763.8106 (Mobile)

Eliza@schleifsteinpr.com

Legal Notices

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.



You should read this announcement together with our risk factors, as disclosed in our most recently filed reports with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC, or on our website.

The information contained in this announcement is not intended to be an offer for subscription, invitation or recommendation with respect to securities of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (Telix) in any jurisdiction, including the United States. The information and opinions contained in this announcement are subject to change without notification. To the maximum extent permitted by law, Telix disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any information or opinions contained in this announcement, including any forward-looking statements (as referred to below), whether as a result of new information, future developments, a change in expectations or assumptions, or otherwise. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made in relation to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained or opinions expressed in the course of this announcement.

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements, including within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that relate to anticipated future events, financial performance, plans, strategies or business developments. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as “may”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “outlook”, “forecast” and “guidance”, or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on Telix’s good-faith assumptions as to the financial, market, regulatory and other risks and considerations that exist and affect Telix’s business and operations in the future and there can be no assurance that any of the assumptions will prove to be correct. In the context of Telix’s business, forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about: the initiation, timing, progress, completion and results of Telix’s preclinical and clinical trials, and Telix’s research and development programs; Telix’s ability to advance product candidates into, enroll and successfully complete, clinical studies, including multi-national clinical trials; the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals for Telix’s product candidates, including the planned NDA resubmission for TLX101-Px and the planned BLA resubmission for TLX250-Px, manufacturing activities and product marketing activities; Telix’s sales, marketing and distribution and manufacturing capabilities and strategies; the commercialization of Telix’s product candidates, if or when they have been approved; Telix’s ability to obtain an adequate supply of raw materials at reasonable costs for its products and product candidates; estimates of Telix’s expenses, future revenues and capital requirements; Telix’s financial performance; developments relating to Telix’s competitors and industry; the anticipated impact of U.S. and foreign tariffs and other macroeconomic conditions on Telix’s business; and the pricing and reimbursement of Telix’s product candidates, if and after they have been approved. Telix’s actual results, performance or achievements may be materially different from those which may be expressed or implied by such statements, and the differences may be adverse. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Trademarks and Trade Names. All trademarks and trade names referenced in this press release are the property of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (Telix) or, where applicable, the property of their respective owners. For convenience, trademarks and trade names may appear without the ® or ™ symbols. Such omissions are not intended to indicate any waiver of rights by Telix or the respective owners. Trademark registration status may vary from country to country. Telix does not intend the use or display of any third-party trademarks or trade names to imply any affiliation with, endorsement by, or sponsorship from those third parties.

©2026 Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited. All rights reserved.

_______________________________

1 ClinicalTrials.gov ID: NCT06320223.

2 Imaging of prostate-specific membrane antigen with positron emission tomography.

3 Eiber et al. J Nucl Med. 2018 (PROMISE V1); Seifert et al. European Urology. 2023 (PROMISE V2).

4 Telix ASX disclosure April 27, 2023.

5 EAU Guidelines. Edn. presented at the EAU Annual Congress Madrid 2025. ISBN 978-94-92671-29-5; Fendler et al. EJNMMI. 2023.

6 Telix ASX disclosure 21 March 2025.