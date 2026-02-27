Bitget Wallet Expands Into AI Agent Capabilities With Skill Beta





SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the everyday finance app, has launched a beta AI agent suite designed to connect large language models and automation tools directly to blockchain data and trading infrastructure. The release centers on Bitget Wallet Skill, which enables AI agents to retrieve onchain market data using natural language. The move reflects growing interest in agent-driven finance, where AI systems act as analytical and operational interfaces for digital asset markets.

Developed with OpenClaw, Bitget Wallet Skill connects AI agent platforms to Bitget Wallet's enterprise API, enabling natural language access to blockchain data and swap preparation. The tool supports token information queries, candlestick-based market data, transaction statistics, gainers and losers rankings, liquidity pool metrics, contract security checks, and optimal swap routing quotes. It operates across major networks including BNB Chain, Base, Solana, Ethereum, Arbitrum, TON, Tron, Sui and Optimism, allowing AI systems to analyze multi-chain markets in real time, support portfolio management and real-time monitoring.

At the execution stage, the agent generates the optimal trading route and unsigned transaction data, while users retain full control by reviewing and signing transactions. The Skill has been tested across agent environments such as OpenClaw, Manus and Claude-based systems, positioning it for both individual traders and teams integrating AI-driven workflows into their market analysis and automation systems. The suite runs on the same infrastructure powering the Bitget Wallet API, which aggregates liquidity from more than 110 decentralized protocols and supports trading across major blockchains. By extending this infrastructure to AI agents, Bitget Wallet is bringing its trading engine into agent-based environments beyond the consumer app.

"AI models are increasingly being used to interpret market data and assist with trading decisions, but they still operate largely outside of onchain execution infrastructure," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "As liquidity fragments across chains and trading workflows become more data-driven, there is growing demand for systems that can connect AI directly to reliable blockchain data and routing. Extending our API to agent-based environments is a natural step in that evolution, while keeping custody and transaction approval firmly with the user."

In addition to the Skill, Bitget Wallet introduced a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server that allows LLM-based tools to invoke API endpoints within development environments. A Command-Line Interface (CLI) is also available for scripting and automation, positioning its API stack as programmable infrastructure for both AI platforms and developers. Together, the tools signal Bitget Wallet's effort to position blockchain infrastructure within the broader AI development stack.

Users can visit Bitget Wallet's AI Github and official channel for more information.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is an everyday finance app designed to make crypto simple, secure, and usable in daily life. Serving more than 90 million users worldwide, it offers an all-in-one platform to send, spend, earn, and trade crypto and stablecoins through blockchain-based infrastructure. With global on- and off-ramps, the app enables faster and borderless onchain finance, supported by advanced security and a $700 million user protection fund. Bitget Wallet operates as a fully self-custodial wallet and does not hold or control user funds, private keys, or user data. Transactions are signed by users and executed on public blockchains.

For more information, visit: X | LinkedIn | Telegram | YouTube | TikTok | Discord | Facebook

For media inquiries, contact media.web3@bitget.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7382161c-9ac5-4012-bbb8-e75c00fb443b