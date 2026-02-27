Sandbar in Cold Spring Harbor Named Best Restaurant on Long Island; Chef Julius Miranda Named Best Chef in 2026 Best of Long Island Awards

COLD SPRING HARBOR, N.Y., Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandbar, located in the heart of Cold Spring Harbor, NY, has been named Best Restaurant on Long Island, and Best American Continental Restaurant in the 2026 Best of Long Island awards. Executive Chef Julius Miranda was also honored with the title of Best Chef, recognizing his leadership in the kitchen and the restaurant’s continued culinary excellence.





Owned and operated by Lessing’s Hospitality Group, Sandbar has built a reputation for elevated American cuisine rooted in seasonality and consistency, with strong ties to the local community. Under the direction of General Manager James Olsen, the restaurant has maintained its focus on dining that is both polished and welcoming.

Chef Julius Miranda’s approach blends classic techniques with thoughtful creativity. His menus reflect a balance of refined presentation and approachable flavors, drawing both longtime local guests and new visitors to Cold Spring Harbor.

"This recognition means a lot to all of us,” said James Olsen, General Manager of Sandbar. “Our entire team works hard to get all the details right and create a great experience every day. We’re honored to receive this award and grateful for the support from all our loyal guests.”

“To be named Best Chef by the community where we cook and serve every day is incredibly meaningful,” said Chef Julius Miranda. “My goal has always been to create food that guests genuinely want to come back for. This award reflects the hard work of our entire kitchen team and the trust our guests place in us.”





The Best of Long Island is one of the largest and most recognized business awards on the island. Now in its 20th year, it honors businesses, nonprofits and individuals through public voting, with more than 1.3 million votes cast across two counties to determine the ‘best’ in multiple categories.

In addition to Sandbar’s honors, several other Lessing’s Hospitality Group properties were recognized this year, including awards in the wedding and restaurant categories across Long Island.

About Lessing’s Hospitality Group

Founded in 1890 by Maxwell Lessing in New York City, Lessing’s Hospitality Group began as a single lunch counter in Manhattan and has grown into one of the largest hospitality companies throughout the Northeast and Florida. With over 120 locations including more than 20 exclusive wedding & catering venues, 20+ full-service restaurants, 80+ corporate and academic dining centers, a historic inn, a presidential yacht, and a fully operating ranch, acknowledgement like the Best of Long Island awards underscores the company’s ability to combine family tradition with modern hospitality innovation, maintaining its reputation as a leader in the community.

For more information about Sandbar, visit www.sandbarcoldspringharbor.com or www.lessings.com

