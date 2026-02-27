New Study Shows Americans Prefer Cold Filtered Water at Home—Glacier Fresh Responds With Coolon

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americans’ relationship with drinking water is changing rapidly. Recent survey data reveal a growing preference for filtered and high-quality sources of water, alongside rising concerns about contaminants such as chemicals, microplastics and so-called “forever chemicals.” In response, Glacier Fresh recently announced the launch of its Coolon Countertop Cold Water Dispenser — a plug-and-play home hydration system that combines advanced filtration with instant chilled water delivery, designed to meet evolving consumer expectations for convenience, safety and sustainability.

Americans are rewriting their hydration habits





The way Americans think about drinking water has shifted considerably in recent years. According to a 2025 hydration survey, roughly one-third of U.S. adults (34%) named filtered tap water as their primary water source, equaling the share that prefers bottled water — while only one-quarter (25%) choose unfiltered tap water as their go-to drink at home. Taste (69%) and concerns over chemicals or contaminants (45%) topped the list of factors influencing these preferences.

Additional data from ongoing water quality research show that Americans are increasingly wary of potential water contaminants. A March 2025 Aquasana survey reported that concern over tap water quality is surging, with nearly 87% of U.S. adults somewhat or very concerned about unfiltered tap water and its safety. Filtered water also continues to gain trust as a drinking source.

Meanwhile, traditional bottled water consumption remains deeply ingrained in American habits, with more than half of adults reporting they drink bottled water weekly. Despite this, sustainability concerns are rising — about 50% of Americans feel guilty about purchasing single-use plastic bottles — especially among younger demographics.

Together, these findings paint a clear picture: Americans want better-tasting, healthier water at home — and increasingly, they want it chilled and trustworthy.

Convenient and trust drive demand for better hydration solutions

Across the U.S., home filtration adoption is growing as people seek alternatives to bottle reliance and untreated tap water. Respondents from water quality studies reported that almost all Americans (93%) consider water quality an important factor when choosing what to drink.

But convenience matters. With a large portion of the population renting rather than owning homes, particularly in urban areas, solutions that require complex installation or structural changes are less appealing. A countertop, plug-and-play system that delivers cold, filtered water without a plumber or remodeling fills a clear gap in the hydration market.

“The public’s increasing emphasis on clean, great-tasting water — combined with real concerns about contaminants and microplastics — has created a unique opportunity for innovative home hydration solutions,” says Jessica Miller, Chief Innovation Officer at Glacier Fresh. “Coolon delivers what consumers are asking for: trusted, cold filtered water with zero installation complexity.”

A market gap between bottled water and built-in systems

Despite the popularity of filtration, the market remains fragmented.

On one end of the spectrum, bottled water offers convenience and cold temperature but generates plastic waste and recurring costs. On the other end, built-in filtration systems such as reverse osmosis provide strong purification performance but often require installation, plumbing modification, and dedicated under-sink space.

Refrigerator filters and water pitchers provide incremental improvement but may lack rapid chilling capacity, comprehensive contaminant removal, or ease of maintenance.

This creates a clear market gap: a solution that combines high-performance filtration, cold water delivery, compact design, and zero installation complexity.

That is precisely where Glacier Fresh positions Coolon.

Meet Coolon, Glacier Fresh`s cold water dispenser for today`s home





The Glacier Fresh Coolon Cold Water Dispenser is designed to address modern hydration needs in a single countertop unit.

Coolon integrates advanced nanofiltration technology with a built-in rapid cooling system, delivering purified, mineral-balanced water chilled to approximately 7–10°C (45–50°F) at the touch of a button.

Unlike under-sink systems, Coolon requires no plumbing. Users simply fill the detachable 3-liter water tank, plug the unit into a standard outlet, and begin dispensing. Its compact footprint allows it to fit seamlessly in kitchens, apartments, home offices, and rental spaces.

Core features include:

Advanced Nanofiltration: Effectively reduces heavy metals, PFAS, chlorine, microplastics, and other contaminants while retaining beneficial minerals for balanced taste.

Effectively reduces heavy metals, PFAS, chlorine, microplastics, and other contaminants while retaining beneficial minerals for balanced taste. Instant Cold Water: Built-in cooling system eliminates the need for ice trays or refrigerator waiting time.

Built-in cooling system eliminates the need for ice trays or refrigerator waiting time. Preset Dispensing Controls: One-touch volume options (12 oz and 20 oz) simplify daily hydration.

One-touch volume options (12 oz and 20 oz) simplify daily hydration. LED Filter Replacement Indicator: Provides clear maintenance reminders.

Provides clear maintenance reminders. Dual Water Pathways & Detachable Tank: Designed for hygiene and ease of cleaning.



The result is a streamlined hydration experience tailored to contemporary households.

Why Coolon cold water dispenser answers what today`s consumers want

Coolon’s design directly aligns with the behavioral trends emerging in national hydration research.

Trust Through Filtration

With the vast majority of Americans concerned about tap water quality, advanced filtration technologies offer reassurance and peace of mind. Preference for Cold Water

Cold water is widely associated with refreshment and improved taste perception. By integrating rapid chilling technology, Coolon eliminates friction between filtration and temperature preference. Installation-Free Simplicity

For renters, urban dwellers, and busy families, plug-and-play functionality lowers barriers to adoption. Space-Conscious Design

As kitchens shrink and multifunctional spaces grow more common, compact countertop systems gain appeal. Reduced Plastic Dependency

As environmental awareness increases, home filtration provides a long-term alternative to disposable bottles.



“Coolon was engineered in response to real behavioral data,” Dr. Carter added. “We saw consumers balancing health concerns, environmental responsibility, and convenience. Coolon bridges those priorities.”

Sustainable hydration, simplified: the end of the bottled water dilemma





Sustainability is increasingly intertwined with consumer purchasing decisions. Surveys show that over half of Americans regularly carry reusable water bottles, reflecting growing environmental consciousness.

By offering cold, filtered water directly at home, Coolon reduces dependence on single-use plastic bottles while delivering the same—or better—refreshment experience.

Over time, households can reduce plastic waste, lower recurring bottled water expenses, and gain greater control over their hydration quality.

In this sense, Coolon represents more than a countertop appliance—it reflects a broader transition in how Americans define convenient, responsible hydration.

Availability

The Glacier Fresh Coolon Countertop Cold Water Dispenser is available now through the Glacier Fresh official website. Additional product information can be found at: https://glacierfreshfilter.com/products/glacierfresh-coolon-cold-water-dispenser

About Glacier Fresh





Glacier Fresh is a U.S.-based water purification brand dedicated to delivering safer, better-tasting hydration solutions for modern households. The company’s portfolio includes advanced filtration systems, refrigerator replacement filters, and innovative countertop dispensers. By combining high-performance filtration technologies with user-friendly design, Glacier Fresh aims to redefine everyday hydration while supporting long-term sustainability goals.

For more information, visit www.glacierfreshfilter.com .

For media contact:

Company Name: Crisol Technology Hk Limited

Contact Person: Joyce

Email: support@glacierfreshfilter.com

Website: https://www.glacierfreshfilter.com/

Company Address: Room B, 5/F, Gaylord Commercial Building, 114-118 Lockhart Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

