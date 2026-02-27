New Study Finds Half of Americans Don’t Know You Can Screen for Colorectal Cancer at Home

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorectal cancer is now the leading cause of cancer-related death among adults under age 50, despite being one of the most preventable forms of cancer. New national survey data commissioned by the Colorectal Cancer Alliance (Alliance) and conducted by Wakefield Research reveal widespread gaps in awareness, screening follow-through, and patient-provider communication that may be contributing to this growing public health crisis. Of the top five deadliest cancers, colorectal cancer is the only one where the death rate continues to increase. The Alliance is rallying Americans to say “enough” and take action in March, National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

According to the Alliance’s State of Screening Study :

One-third of Americans overall (33%) and nearly half of adults under 45 (45%) say their stomach or bowel symptoms were dismissed by a doctor, with those under 45 more likely to report repeated dismissal.

Among adults who were advised to get screened, more than one in four (26%) did not complete the screening.

Only half (50%) of Americans know that colorectal cancer can be screened for at home, potentially leading to dangerous delays in prevention or diagnosis.

On a positive note, most Americans are now willing to talk openly about screening with 84% willing to share details to encourage others and 88% seeing it as an act of love.

“Colorectal cancer is highly preventable, and it’s usually cured when caught early,” said Richard Wender, M.D., medical adviser to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance and Professor and Chair of Family Medicine and Community Health at the Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania. “We can save lives by starting conversations sooner, taking symptoms seriously, and ensuring people have access to accurate information and screening options.”

Widespread Knowledge Gaps About Colorectal Cancer

The survey found that many Americans lack basic, potentially life-saving information about colorectal cancer and screening:

52% do not know colorectal cancer is one of the most preventable cancers; 96% said they would be more likely to get screened if they knew it could prevent the disease.

37% are unaware that colorectal cancer screening options include colonoscopy, stool tests, blood tests, CT colonography and flexible sigmoidoscopy.

59% do not know that a positive result from a noninvasive screening test requires a follow-up colonoscopy.





Barriers to Screening and What Encourages Action

Among adults who are unsure about or opposed to colorectal cancer screening, the most commonly cited barriers include cost (48%), fear (47%), lack of knowledge about screening options (47%), perceived discomfort or embarrassment (33%) and being too busy (30%).

However, respondents said they would be more likely to get screened if they had a better understanding of their personal risk (63%), could avoid preparation/discomfort (54%) and had clearer information about available screening options (52%).

“Enough is enough. Too many young people are dying of colorectal cancer and more needs to be done,” said Michael Sapienza, CEO of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. “Screening is a critical component, but this disease also needs more funding, research and action to save lives.”

Risk Factors and Symptoms

With colorectal cancer cases rising sharply among younger adults who are often diagnosed at later stages that are harder to treat, the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, the nation’s leading nonprofit dedicated to ending the disease, is working to accelerate science toward cures through its dynamic Project Cure CRC initiative. The Alliance urges Americans to know the risk factors and symptoms, get screened and get involved.

Risk factors for colorectal cancer include a family history of the disease, inherited genetic conditions such as Lynch syndrome, chronic inflammatory bowel diseases like Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis, and type 2 diabetes.

The most common symptom is no symptom, but when symptoms appear, they may include changes in bowel habits, rectal bleeding, abdominal discomfort, weakness or fatigue and unexplained weight loss.

Screening should begin at age 45, or sooner, if you have risk factors or symptoms.





To help individuals understand their risk and screening options, the Alliance offers a free quiz at getscreened.org . The Alliance also offers a variety of ways to join its community and make a lifesaving difference at colorectalcancer.org/March .

