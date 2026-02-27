ICIC and Intuit Conclude Nationwide More with AI Tour, Engaging 350+ Small Businesses Across Six Cities

Boston, MA, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC), in partnership with Intuit, today announced the successful completion of the Intuit More with AI Tour, a six-city nationwide roadshow designed to help small businesses build confidence and practical skills in adopting artificial intelligence (AI). The Tour engaged more than 350 small businesses nationwide, reaching entrepreneurs through six in-person roadshow stops.

Nationwide Tour Brings Practical AI Learning to Small Businesses

Launched in early 2025, the Intuit More with AI Tour stopped in Los Angeles, CA; New Haven, CT; Boulder, CO; Mountain View, CA; Arlington, TX; and Indianapolis, IN, reflecting the Tour’s national reach. Each stop featured interactive workshops and live demonstrations of AI-powered tools, as well as discussions on responsible AI use and real-world applications of AI to support small business growth and productivity. Several events also brought together small business owners with local, state, and federal policymakers, creating opportunities for direct dialogue on how AI is shaping small business needs and policy considerations.

Research-Driven Approach Builds Confidence and Capability

Grounded in ICIC’s national research, AI in Business: How Small Business Owners are Learning, Using, and Navigating Challenges with AI Tools, the Tour was intentionally designed to address a critical gap facing small businesses: while AI use is increasingly common, many owners lack the confidence and practical knowledge to use these tools effectively. ICIC research shows that nearly 89% of small businesses already use AI tools, yet 72% of non-adopters cite lack of knowledge as the primary barrier to adoption.

The Intuit More with AI Tour translated these research findings into hands-on, practical learning experiences tailored to small business realities. Across Tour stops, ICIC-administered pre- and post-event surveys, which showed that participants increased their AI confidence by an average of 1.3 points on a 5-point scale. On average, attendees significantly narrowed the gap between their starting AI confidence level and the highest possible level. Attendees also reported significant increases in their understanding of which AI tools are most relevant to their businesses (1.3-point increase), how AI can support business growth (1.2-point increase), and how to implement AI responsibly (1.4-point increase)—insights that helped inform conversations with policymakers seeking clearer, data-grounded perspectives on small business adoption.

Post-event surveys rated the Tour’s core workshops between 4.3 and 4.5 out of 5 for business value, with participants consistently highlighting the clarity of instruction, hands-on application, and emphasis on responsible AI use. Feedback also validated the Tour as a highly effective entry point for small business owners beginning their AI journey.

“The Intuit More with AI Tour reflects what’s possible when research, practical learning, and partnership come together,” said Steve Grossman, CEO of ICIC. “Small businesses are eager to use AI, but many need hands-on guidance to do so confidently and responsibly. Intuit is helping to expand access to AI tools and practical learning—creating new opportunities for small businesses to strengthen and scale their businesses. This Tour demonstrated how AI can be a powerful tool for small business growth when paired with the right support.”

“Many businesses are already experimenting with AI, but confidence and clarity remain major hurdles,” said Paul Lindsay, Director of Global Public Affairs at Intuit.

“Through our partnership with ICIC, the Intuit More with AI Tour provided practical, hands-on learning that helped entrepreneurs use AI responsibly and effectively—while also giving policymakers a clearer view of how AI can support small business growth across communities.”

Participants consistently highlighted the value of the Tour’s accessible, hands-on approach. As one participant shared, “The Intuit More with AI Tour showed me how AI can elevate construction workflows without losing the human touch,” said Scott Hutflesz, President, Scott and Company LLC. Another participant noted: "The Intuit More with AI Tour reaffirmed how digital tools and AI can help firms like mine expand our reach, streamline complex financial workflows, and deliver deeper, data-driven insights to our clients.” – Jeanette Velasquez, Founder and CEO, Velasquez Tax & Business Services, LLC (VTBS).

Looking Ahead: Expanding Access to AI Education

Building on the momentum of the Tour, ICIC plans to continue scaling AI education through virtual offerings and deeper integration into ICIC’s broader portfolio of small business programs. Future efforts will also aim to respond to participant demand for more advanced, industry-specific, and implementation-focused AI learning—supporting small businesses as they move from experimentation toward sustained, organization-wide adoption.

About ICIC

The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC) is a national nonprofit dedicated to helping under-resourced communities and small businesses thrive through programming and research. Founded in 1994 by Harvard Business School professor Dr. Michael E. Porter, ICIC provides executive education, coaching, technical assistance, and access to capital to more than 3,200businesses across the U.S. and Canada last year. Through its research and partnerships, ICIC facilitates private-sector investment and economic development, creating opportunities for small businesses and local economies.