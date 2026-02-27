The Standard Process Brand Evolution Elevates Awareness of Whole Food Nutrition

The company’s 97-year commitment to restore nutritional integrity as the foundation of health

PALMYRA, Wis., Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Process believes the time is now to elevate whole food nutrition and its critical role in advancing public health. Through a bold, modern brand experience we are bringing renewed energy and visibility to whole food nutrition as a foundation for whole-person health.

Meeting Patient’s Nutritional Needs

Research shows that approximately 60% of children’s daily calories come from ultra-processed foods, which may disrupt their microbiome, digestion, and immune health, and can contribute to health concerns later in life. Additionally, nearly 80% of people don’t consume enough fruits and vegetables, increasing the risk of nutrient gaps that can affect cardiovascular health and healthy aging.

Standard Process is dedicated to helping practitioners and patients address these nutritional gaps with whole food-based solutions designed to support health at every stage of life. SP Children's® ProSynbiotic, for example, provides a unique prebiotic and fiber blend for microbiome support, a good source of fiber that promotes healthy bowel movements. SP® Red Food, a whole food astaxanthin supplement, contains a mix of phytonutrients, supporting muscle and cardiovascular health.

“Restoring nutritional integrity as the foundation of health has been a guiding principle of Standard Process since 1929,” said Charlie DuBois, Standard Process President and CEO. “Our understanding of whole food nutrition continues to advance. There has never been a more important time to empower people in changing their lives.”

Whole Food. Whole Systems. Whole Health.

Located in Palmyra, Wisconsin, Standard Process believes whole food nutrition begins on our farm, with a foundational commitment to soil health. By prioritizing nutrient-rich soil, practitioners and their patients can rely on supplements derived from unique and nutritionally robust rather than depleted commodity ingredients.

“Understanding the origin of your ingredients is essential,” said Simone DuBois, Standard Process Senior Director of Business Development. “When they are grown on our certified organic farm or intentionally sourced, we can confidently stand behind their quality, purity, and nutrient density.”

Over 80% of the raw materials used to make Standard Process products come from our 1200-acre USDA-certified organic, family-owned farm. Standard Process leverages organic and regenerative farming practices, which include applying 500,000 pounds of its own organic compost annually. Soil mineral and nutrient levels are tested regularly to ensure consistent quality and integrity, laying the foundation for the most nutrient-dense crops.

Standard Process also stands apart through our investment in the industry’s only research center dedicated to whole food nutrition. Research at the Standard Process Nutrition Innovation Center (NIC) validates our whole food philosophy. Our research includes breeding more nutrient-dense crops, identifying unique food-based bioactive compounds, discovering underlying mechanisms of action, and developing ingredients and clinical formulas.

The Future of Nutrition is HereTM

Standard Process will kick off our whole food nutrition brand experience at the following events:

Parker Vegas, February 26–28 (Booth #609)

Standard Process Cultivate Symposium on March 12 and April 30

Practitioners in attendance will receive a clinical booklet featuring 100+ whole food-based protocols developed for patients’ nutritional needs.

Standard Process will continue rolling out elements of its brand evolution throughout 2026 to support healthcare practitioners and the patients they serve.

Founded in 1929, Standard Process is a fourth-generation, family-owned company committed to transforming lives through whole food nutrition. Partnering with healthcare practitioners, we provide science-based nutritional solutions grounded in certified organic agriculture and a systems-based approach to whole-person health.

