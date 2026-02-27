CT United FC Unveils 2026 Kits, Announces Front-of-Kit Partner PHȲND, and Names Inaugural Team Captain

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CT United FC today unveiled its official 2026 home and away kits, named its inaugural team captain, and announced Stamford-based PHȲND as its front-of-kit partner ahead of the club’s debut MLS NEXT Pro season. The club will kick off its first-ever match on Sunday, March 1 at 6 p.m. ET on the road at FC Cincinnati 2, with the match streaming free on the OneFootball platform.

Designed by iconic Italian sportswear brand Macron whose USA headquarters are in Bridgeport, the kits reflect a shared commitment to performance, sustainability, and community. Both jerseys are crafted using eco-friendly fabrics, reinforcing the club’s focus on building responsibly for the future.

“This moment is more than a kit reveal — it’s the identity of our club coming to life,” said Michelle Swanston, Co-Owner of CT United FC. “Every detail reflects who we are, who we represent, and the communities we stand for. Our partnership with PHȲND strengthens that vision — breaking down barriers to high-quality entertainment and delivering world-class experiences directly to fans”

The Forever United Kit

The 2026 home kit, named The Forever United Kit, features the club’s distinct purple and prominently incorporates the coywolves, which is a symbol of strength, adaptability, and unity. The coywolves’ intertwined tails subtly form the number eight, representing Connecticut’s eight counties and the club’s ambition to unite the entire state. The rallying cry “Forever United” appears on the back of the neck.

The Charter Oak Kit

The away kit, named The Charter Oak Kit, honors one of Connecticut’s most enduring symbols of independence and resilience. Rendered in pitch black, the jersey features the Charter Oak emblem and includes a secondary Charter Oak mark on the back of the neck.

Fans will be able to purchase jerseys online starting March 11 – one month before the club’s home opener on April 11.

PHȲND Named Front-of-Kit Partner

CT United announced PHȲND as its official front-of-kit partner for the 2026 season. The Stamford-based company provides free cloud gaming on Smart TVs and is set to launch on Samsung, LG, and other Smart TV platforms this spring, with a shared mission to make premium entertainment more accessible.

The PHȲND mark will appear prominently on the front of both the Forever United and Charter Oak jerseys throughout the inaugural campaign.



First-Ever Team Captain Named

CT United FC formally named Alex Monis as the first captain in club history. Head Coach Shavar Thomas cited Monis’ leadership, professionalism, and commitment to the club’s culture as defining factors in the decision.

“It’s an honor to wear this crest and represent Connecticut,” said Monis. “From day one, we’ve believed we’re building something bigger than a team, we’re setting a standard.”

Season Ticket Deposits Now Available

Season ticket deposits are now available, giving supporters early access to ticketing ahead of the public on-sale. Deposit holders will receive early notice of venue locations, seating maps, pricing, and ticket package options, along with access to exclusive purchase windows.

Fans can place their deposit and learn more at ctunited.com/tickets.

As kickoff approaches, the club’s message is simple: Forever United.

About Connecticut United FC

Founded in 2024 and owned by Connecticut Sports Group, Connecticut United Football Club (CT United FC) is the fifth independent professional men’s soccer club in MLS NEXT Pro. During its 2026 season, CT United will bring the club directly to fans statewide, playing matches in venues across Connecticut. The club currently operates the only free youth soccer academy for boys in Connecticut. CT United FC embodies the indomitable spirit of our state, carrying forward Connecticut's rich tradition of sports excellence. For updates and more information, visit www.ctunited.com or follow us on social media: @ctunited on TikTok, X, Instagram, and Facebook.



About MLS NEXT Pro

Launched in 2022 by Major League Soccer, MLS NEXT Pro is a professional men’s soccer league in the United States and Canada that completes the pro player pathway from MLS NEXT to MLS first teams. MLS NEXT Pro continues to grow the game through innovation and inclusion, bringing professional soccer to new communities and creating opportunities both on and off the field. MLS NEXT Pro celebrates its fifth season in 2026 with 30 teams, 27 MLS-affiliated and three independent, Carolina Core FC, Chattanooga FC and Connecticut United FC. Additional MLS affiliated and independent clubs will join in the years ahead, including Cleveland, Jacksonville Armada FC, AC Grand Rapids, and The Island F.C. For more information about MLS NEXT Pro, visit mlsnextpro.com .