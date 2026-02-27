56% of Canadians Unsure of Their Lender Find a Path Forward with Alpine Credits’ Home Equity Solutions

SURREY, British Columbia, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Credits, a leader in alternative home equity financing, reaffirms its commitment to empowering homeowners with a bold promise: “When banks say no, we say let’s find a way.”

At a time when 56% of mortgage holders plan to explore refinancing options with a different lender when it comes time to renew (Equifax Canada, 2025), Alpine Credits helps homeowners achieve their goals by prioritizing home equity over credit scores. This approach helps unlock untapped home equity, which is also bolstered by a national home price surge experienced for several years through 2022 (Bank of Canada, 2025).

“Home equity is an underutilized tool for many homeowners. With 56% of Canadians seeking alternatives to their existing lenders, we’re here to ensure their equity works harder for them,” said VP of Sales for Alpine Credits.

The Equifax study also revealed that 40% of Canadians report their banks aren’t proactive enough to respond to their evolving credit needs, such as credit limit adjustments and innovative product offerings.

“Banks often overlook the human story behind an application,” said VP of Sales for Alpine Credits. “At Alpine Credits, we see opportunity while other lenders need to stick to their stringent credit ‘box.’ If you have equity built up in your home, we’ll work tirelessly to craft a solution that fits your life, whether that’s for debt consolidation, renovations, or temporary financing needs.”

Since its inception in 1969, Alpine Credits has facilitated over $5 billion in home equity financing. The company’s simple approval process and personalized approach have made it a go-to option for homeowners looking to consolidate debt, fund renovations, manage unexpected expenses, or invest in new opportunities.

About Alpine Credits

Alpine Credits is a leading provider of home equity financing solutions in Canada. For over 50 years, the company has offered flexible lending products and fast approvals, helping tens of thousands of Canadians access the equity in their homes regardless of credit, income, or age.

For more information, please visit www.alpinecredits.ca.