NYSBA: Rising Energy Costs and CLCPA Implementation Threaten Housing Affordability and Reliability

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New York State Builders Association (NYSBA) today responded to the February 26 memorandum issued by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) analyzing implementation of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA), warning that the law’s current structure poses serious risks to energy costs, economic competitiveness, and housing affordability.

Although well-intentioned, the CLCPA as currently structured has created significant uncertainty in both the energy and housing markets. New York is already burdened with some of the highest energy costs and highest overall costs of living and doing business in the nation. NYSERDA’s own analysis underscores the magnitude of potential cost increases facing New Yorkers, including substantial annual increases in household energy costs, sharp increases in fuel prices, and dramatic utility cost impacts for commercial users, all of which will ripple throughout the economy and directly impact New York’s economy.

We applaud Governor Hochul’s pragmatic leadership in pursuing an all-of-the-above approach to New York’s energy plan as she moves the state forward, addresses affordability, and preserves energy reliability.

