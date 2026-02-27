Enrollment Opens for K12-Powered Virtual Public Schools Serving Students Across Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enrollment is now open for the 2026–2027 school year at the following tuition-free virtual public schools serving students across Missouri:

• Missouri Digital Academy (MODA), serving grades K–12

• Missouri Virtual Academy (MOVA), serving grades K–12

Each school is a full-time online public school serving Missouri students, taught by state-certified teachers and aligned to Missouri academic standards. The schools are powered by K12, a national leader in online public education.

How to Enroll

Families can apply now at:

MODA – https://moda.k12.com/

MOVA – https://mova.k12.com/

Call: 866.968.7512

Enrollment is open to students statewide.

Program Highlights May Include

• Missouri-licensed teachers delivering live, interactive instruction

• Career and college readiness opportunities, including CTE pathways and dual-credit options

• Advanced coursework, honors, and credit recovery programs

• NCAA-approved courses for student-athletes

• Clubs, activities, and in-person events that support student engagement statewide

Frequently Asked Questions About Online Public School

Is online public school free in Missouri?

Yes. Missouri Digital Academy and Missouri Virtual Academy are tuition-free virtual public schools serving students across Missouri.



How does online public school work?

Students attend a full-time virtual public school program taught by Missouri-licensed teachers. Students follow a structured academic schedule that includes live instruction, independent coursework, and regular teacher support.



Are online public schools accredited?

MODA and MOVA are public schools authorized in Missouri. Students complete state-aligned coursework and earn a diploma recognized by the state of Missouri.



Do parents have to teach their child in online school?

No. Instruction is provided by state-licensed teachers. A parent or guardian supports daily learning at home, while teachers deliver lessons, assign work, and assess progress.



How do students socialize in online school?

Students can participate in virtual clubs, group projects, competitions, field trips, and in-person school events throughout the year.



When does enrollment open for online public school in Missouri?

Enrollment for the 2026–2027 school year at Missouri Digital Academy and Missouri Virtual Academy is now open. Families can apply at each school’s website listed above.



About Missouri Digital Academy

Missouri Digital Academy (MODA) is a tuition-free, full-time online public school serving students in grades K–12 throughout Missouri. Powered by K12, a Stride, Inc. portfolio brand, MODA combines a flexible online curriculum with Missouri-certified teachers to provide individualized instruction and academic support. Students have access to college and career pathways, honors-level coursework, and enrichment opportunities that help them stay engaged and on track for graduation. Learn more at moda.k12.com.

About Missouri Virtual Academy

Missouri Virtual Academy (MOVA) is a tuition-free, full-time online public school serving students in grades K–12 throughout Missouri. Powered by K12, a Stride, Inc. portfolio brand, MOVA delivers a supportive online learning environment with Missouri-certified teachers, advanced coursework options, and personalized academic supports. Students benefit from programs that prepare them for college and careers while connecting with peers through clubs and school events. Learn more at mova.k12.com.

About K12

K12, a Stride, Inc. portfolio brand, has been a national leader in online public education for 25 years, supporting tuition-free virtual public schools serving students nationwide. K12 provides families with flexible learning options, including online public and private schools, personalized tutoring, and accredited homeschool curriculum.