Enrollment Opens for K12-Powered Virtual Public Schools Serving Students Across Ohio

COLUMBUS, OH, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enrollment is now open for the 2026–2027 school year at the following tuition-free virtual public schools serving students across Ohio:

• Ohio Digital Learning School (ODLS), serving grades 9–12 — an alternative public school option focused on credit recovery and supporting students who need a non-traditional learning environment

• Ohio Virtual Academy (OHVA), serving grades K–12

Each school is a full-time online public school serving Ohio students, taught by state-certified teachers and aligned to Ohio academic standards. The schools are powered by K12, a national leader in online public education.

How to Enroll

Families can apply now at:

ODLS – https://odls.k12.com/

OHVA – https://ohva.k12.com/

Call: 866.968.7512

Enrollment is open to students statewide.

Program Highlights May Include

• Ohio-certified teachers delivering live, interactive instruction

• Career and college readiness opportunities, including CTE pathways and dual-credit options

• Advanced coursework, honors, and credit recovery programs

• Clubs, activities, and in-person events that support student engagement statewide

Frequently Asked Questions About Online Public School

Is online public school free in Ohio? Yes. Ohio Digital Learning School and Ohio Virtual Academy are tuition-free virtual public schools serving students across Ohio.



How does online public school work? Students attend a full-time virtual public school program taught by Ohio-certified teachers. Students follow a structured academic schedule that includes live instruction, independent coursework, and regular teacher support.



Are online public schools accredited? ODLS and OHVA are public schools authorized in Ohio. Students complete state-aligned coursework and earn a diploma recognized by the state of Ohio.



Do parents have to teach their child in online school? No. Instruction is provided by state-certified teachers. A parent or guardian supports daily learning at home, while teachers deliver lessons, assign work, and assess progress.



How do students socialize in online school? Students can participate in virtual clubs, group projects, competitions, field trips, and in-person school events throughout the year.



When does enrollment open for online public school in Ohio? Enrollment for the 2026–2027 school year at Ohio Digital Learning School and Ohio Virtual Academy is now open. Families can apply at each school’s website listed above.



About Ohio Digital Learning School

Ohio Digital Learning School (ODLS) is a tuition-free, full-time online public school serving students in grades 9–12 throughout Ohio. Powered by K12, a Stride, Inc. portfolio brand, ODLS provides a supportive and personalized learning environment tailored to students who are building credits, recovering from educational setbacks, or pursuing a non-traditional path to graduation. The school offers individualized academic support, credit recovery programs, and pathways that help students stay on track toward earning a high school diploma. Learn more at odls.k12.com.

About Ohio Virtual Academy

Ohio Virtual Academy (OHVA) is a tuition-free, full-time online public school serving students in grades K–12 throughout Ohio. Powered by K12, a Stride, Inc. portfolio brand, OHVA combines a personalized online curriculum with Ohio-certified teachers to support students’ academic growth and success. The school offers comprehensive coursework, enrichment opportunities, and student-driven learning experiences that prepare learners for college and career pathways. Learn more at ohva.k12.com.

About K12

K12, a Stride, Inc. portfolio brand, has been a national leader in online public education for 25 years, supporting tuition-free virtual public schools serving students nationwide. K12 provides families with flexible learning options, including online public and private schools, personalized tutoring, and accredited homeschool curriculum.