Publication relating to transparency notifications

Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), February 27, 2026, 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET In accordance with article 14 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) announces that it received a transparency notification as detailed below.

Robert Taub / BMI Estate

On February 26, 2026, Nyxoah received a transparency notification from Robert Taub and related person BMI Estate, following the passive crossing of a threshold. Based on the notification, Robert Taub (together with his controlled undertakings) holds 4,360,800 voting rights, consisting of 4,310,800 voting rights linked to securities and 50,000 equivalent financial instruments, representing 9.99% of the total number of voting rights on February 20, 2026 (43,662,403).

The notification dated February 26, 2026 contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification: passive crossing of a threshold
  • Notification by: a parent undertaking or a controlling person
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement:
    • Robert Taub
    • BMI Estate (with address at Avenue des Croix de Guerre 149 / 13, 1120 Brussels)
  • Date on which the threshold was crossed: February 20, 2026
  • Threshold that is crossed: 10%
  • Denominator: 43,662,403
  • Notified details:

A) Voting rightsPrevious notificationAfter the transaction
 # of voting rights# of voting rights% of voting rights
Holders of voting rights Linked to securitiesNot linked to the securitiesLinked to securitiesNot linked to the securities
Robert Taub2,712,5102,712,510 6.21% 
BMI Estate567,484567,484 1.30% 
Robelga SRL1,030,8061,030,806 2.36% 
Subtotal4,310,8004,310,800 9.87% 
 TOTAL4,310,80009.87%0.00%


B) Equivalent financial instrumentsAfter the transaction
Holders of equivalent financial instrumentsType of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise period or date# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised% of voting rightsSettlement
Robert TaubWarrants08/06/2027 25,0000.06%cash
Robert TaubWarrants14/06/2028 25,0000.06%cash
 TOTAL  50,0000.11% 


 TOTAL (A & B)# of voting rights% of voting rights 
    4,360,8009.99% 
  • Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: Robelga SRL is 100% owned by BMI Estate (a partnership (société simple) without legal personality). Robert Taub has 100% usufruct and Robert Taub’s children have 100% bare ownership of BMI Estate.

*

* *

Contact:
Nyxoah
John Landry, CFO
IR@nyxoah.com

