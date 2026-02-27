REGULATED INFORMATION
Publication relating to transparency notifications
Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), February 27, 2026, 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET – In accordance with article 14 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) announces that it received a transparency notification as detailed below.
Robert Taub / BMI Estate
On February 26, 2026, Nyxoah received a transparency notification from Robert Taub and related person BMI Estate, following the passive crossing of a threshold. Based on the notification, Robert Taub (together with his controlled undertakings) holds 4,360,800 voting rights, consisting of 4,310,800 voting rights linked to securities and 50,000 equivalent financial instruments, representing 9.99% of the total number of voting rights on February 20, 2026 (43,662,403).
The notification dated February 26, 2026 contains the following information:
- Reason for the notification: passive crossing of a threshold
- Notification by: a parent undertaking or a controlling person
- Persons subject to the notification requirement:
- Robert Taub
- BMI Estate (with address at Avenue des Croix de Guerre 149 / 13, 1120 Brussels)
- Date on which the threshold was crossed: February 20, 2026
- Threshold that is crossed: 10%
- Denominator: 43,662,403
- Notified details:
|A) Voting rights
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|# of voting rights
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Holders of voting rights
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|Robert Taub
|2,712,510
|2,712,510
|6.21%
|BMI Estate
|567,484
|567,484
|1.30%
|Robelga SRL
|1,030,806
|1,030,806
|2.36%
|Subtotal
|4,310,800
|4,310,800
|9.87%
|TOTAL
|4,310,800
|0
|9.87%
|0.00%
|B) Equivalent financial instruments
|After the transaction
|Holders of equivalent financial instruments
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise period or date
|# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
|% of voting rights
|Settlement
|Robert Taub
|Warrants
|08/06/2027
|25,000
|0.06%
|cash
|Robert Taub
|Warrants
|14/06/2028
|25,000
|0.06%
|cash
|TOTAL
|50,000
|0.11%
|TOTAL (A & B)
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|4,360,800
|9.99%
- Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: Robelga SRL is 100% owned by BMI Estate (a partnership (société simple) without legal personality). Robert Taub has 100% usufruct and Robert Taub’s children have 100% bare ownership of BMI Estate.
Contact:
Nyxoah
John Landry, CFO
IR@nyxoah.com
