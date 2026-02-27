REGULATED INFORMATION

Publication relating to transparency notifications

Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), February 27, 2026, 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET – In accordance with article 14 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) announces that it received a transparency notification as detailed below.

Robert Taub / BMI Estate

On February 26, 2026, Nyxoah received a transparency notification from Robert Taub and related person BMI Estate, following the passive crossing of a threshold. Based on the notification, Robert Taub (together with his controlled undertakings) holds 4,360,800 voting rights, consisting of 4,310,800 voting rights linked to securities and 50,000 equivalent financial instruments, representing 9.99% of the total number of voting rights on February 20, 2026 (43,662,403).

The notification dated February 26, 2026 contains the following information:

Reason for the notification : passive crossing of a threshold

: passive crossing of a threshold Notification by : a parent undertaking or a controlling person

: a parent undertaking or a controlling person Persons subject to the notification requirement : Robert Taub BMI Estate (with address at Avenue des Croix de Guerre 149 / 13, 1120 Brussels)

: Date on which the threshold was crossed : February 20, 2026

: February 20, 2026 Threshold that is crossed : 10%

: 10% Denominator : 43,662,403

: 43,662,403 Notified details :





A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Robert Taub 2,712,510 2,712,510 6.21% BMI Estate 567,484 567,484 1.30% Robelga SRL 1,030,806 1,030,806 2.36% Subtotal 4,310,800 4,310,800 9.87% TOTAL 4,310,800 0 9.87% 0.00%





B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement Robert Taub Warrants 08/06/2027 25,000 0.06% cash Robert Taub Warrants 14/06/2028 25,000 0.06% cash TOTAL 50,000 0.11%





TOTAL (A & B) # of voting rights % of voting rights 4,360,800 9.99%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held : Robelga SRL is 100% owned by BMI Estate (a partnership (société simple) without legal personality). Robert Taub has 100% usufruct and Robert Taub’s children have 100% bare ownership of BMI Estate.





*

* *

Contact:

Nyxoah

John Landry, CFO

IR@nyxoah.com



Attachment