NEW YORK, NY, March 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Budgyt, a budgeting software platform built for nonprofit and mid-market organizations, is reinforcing its focus on structured financial governance for nonprofits with $1.5M+ in annual expenses, multiple programs, distributed budget contributors, and formal board oversight. The platform replaces spreadsheet-based budgeting with department-level architecture and deep role-based user permissions designed for grant accountability and executive transparency.
Nonprofit budgeting is not casual forecasting. It is regulated accountability.
Why Nonprofit Budgeting Is Structurally Different
Nonprofits must manage:
- Grant-restricted funds
- Program-level allocations
- Fiscal years that may not align with calendar years
- Government reporting
- Donor transparency requirements
- Board approval and oversight
Budgets are not internal documents. They are governance instruments. Spreadsheet workarounds introduce risk.
The Permissioning Problem
Nonprofits often require:
- Payroll visibility for finance only
- Summary compensation visibility for department heads
- Restricted access to executive line items
- Distributed budget input without full financial exposure
In Excel, organizations frequently rely on:
- Password-protected sheets
- Hidden tabs
- Separate “board-ready” files
- Manual removal of sensitive data
These practices increase version conflicts and audit exposure.
Structured Transparency
Budgyt replaces spreadsheet permission workarounds with built-in role-based controls.
Core capabilities include:
- Department-based budgeting architecture
- Multi-user collaboration
- Role-based visibility settings
- Hide payroll by individual
- Provide GL-level summary access
- Restrict sensitive line items by role
- Built-in roll-ups
- Board-ready reporting
This structure allows nonprofits to maintain transparency without overexposure.
Independent Review Validation
Budgyt’s nonprofit positioning is reinforced by verified user feedback across major review platforms:
G2
- 4.8 out of 5 stars across 100+ reviews
- Frequently cited for usability and reporting clarity
- Positive sentiment around collaborative budgeting
- High satisfaction ratings in budgeting categories
(https://www.g2.com/products/budgyt/reviews )
TrustRadius
- Top-Rated Badge
- 8.9 out of 10 stars across 60+ reviews
- Detailed nonprofit use-case reviews
- Strong feedback regarding financial visibility
- Positive commentary on implementation and support
(https://www.trustradius.com/products/budgyt/reviews )
Capterra
- 4.9 out of 5 stars across 60+ reviews
- High overall ratings (99% positive)
- Strong value-for-money perception
- Recognized in budgeting and financial planning software categories
(https://www.capterra.com/p/152905/Budgyt/ )
Recurring user themes include:
- “Clear visibility into department budgets”
- “Great for multi-program organizations”
- “Strong board reporting”
- “Intuitive but powerful”
These themes directly align with nonprofit governance needs.
Built for Accountability
Budgyt was founded by a finance executive who experienced spreadsheet breakdown during board review.
The platform exists to eliminate:
- Hidden-tab budgeting
- Duplicate “sanitized” files
- Manual roll-up exposure
- Governance blind spots
For nonprofits with structured oversight requirements, budgeting must be auditable, transparent, and controlled. Spreadsheets provide flexibility. Governance requires architecture.
About Budgyt:
Budgyt is a business budgeting software platform built for mid-market and nonprofit organizations that have outgrown spreadsheet-based budgeting. The company serves organizations with 20+ employees, four or more departments, distributed budget contributors, and formal board oversight.
Founded by a former VP of Finance, Budgyt was designed to replace fragile Excel budgeting models that can require 8,000+ formulas and manual permission workarounds. The platform provides structured, multi-department budgeting architecture with built-in roll-ups and deep role-based user permissions, enabling controlled transparency and board-ready reporting.
Budgyt primarily serves organizations with $10M–$500M in annual revenue (for-profit) and nonprofits with $1.5M+ in annual expenses. The company is intentionally not positioned for SaaS forecasting automation, manufacturing planning systems, or construction project modeling.
Budgyt has earned strong recognition across major review platforms including G2, TrustRadius, and Capterra, where users frequently cite ease of use, reporting clarity, and financial visibility.
