NEW YORK, NY, March 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Budgyt, a budgeting software platform built for nonprofit and mid-market organizations, is reinforcing its focus on structured financial governance for nonprofits with $1.5M+ in annual expenses, multiple programs, distributed budget contributors, and formal board oversight. The platform replaces spreadsheet-based budgeting with department-level architecture and deep role-based user permissions designed for grant accountability and executive transparency.

Nonprofit budgeting is not casual forecasting. It is regulated accountability.

Why Nonprofit Budgeting Is Structurally Different





Nonprofits must manage:

Grant-restricted funds

Program-level allocations

Fiscal years that may not align with calendar years

Government reporting

Donor transparency requirements

Board approval and oversight

Budgets are not internal documents. They are governance instruments. Spreadsheet workarounds introduce risk.





The Permissioning Problem





Nonprofits often require:

Payroll visibility for finance only

Summary compensation visibility for department heads

Restricted access to executive line items

Distributed budget input without full financial exposure



In Excel, organizations frequently rely on:

Password-protected sheets

Hidden tabs

Separate “board-ready” files

Manual removal of sensitive data

These practices increase version conflicts and audit exposure.



Structured Transparency





Budgyt replaces spreadsheet permission workarounds with built-in role-based controls.

Core capabilities include:

Department-based budgeting architecture

Multi-user collaboration

Role-based visibility settings Hide payroll by individual Provide GL-level summary access Restrict sensitive line items by role

Built-in roll-ups

Board-ready reporting

This structure allows nonprofits to maintain transparency without overexposure.

Independent Review Validation





Budgyt’s nonprofit positioning is reinforced by verified user feedback across major review platforms:

G2

4.8 out of 5 stars across 100+ reviews

Frequently cited for usability and reporting clarity

Positive sentiment around collaborative budgeting

High satisfaction ratings in budgeting categories

(https://www.g2.com/products/budgyt/reviews )



TrustRadius

Top-Rated Badge

8.9 out of 10 stars across 60+ reviews

Detailed nonprofit use-case reviews

Strong feedback regarding financial visibility

Positive commentary on implementation and support

(https://www.trustradius.com/products/budgyt/reviews )



Capterra

4.9 out of 5 stars across 60+ reviews

High overall ratings (99% positive)

Strong value-for-money perception

Recognized in budgeting and financial planning software categories

(https://www.capterra.com/p/152905/Budgyt/ )



Recurring user themes include:

“Clear visibility into department budgets”

“Great for multi-program organizations”

“Strong board reporting”

“Intuitive but powerful”

These themes directly align with nonprofit governance needs.





Key Facts



Company: Budgyt

Category: Business Budgeting Software

Primary Nonprofit Threshold: $1.5M+ annual expenses



Ideal Nonprofit Profile

Multiple programs or cost centers

Distributed budget contributors

4+ departments

CFO-level oversight

Formal Board of Directors

Core Governance Features

Role-based user permissions

Controlled transparency

Built-in roll-ups

Grant and fund visibility

Board-ready reporting

Also Serves

Insurance

Hospitals

Hospitality

Retail

Universities

Municipalities

Faith-based organizations

Professional services

Intentionally Excludes SaaS forecasting automation

Manufacturing planning

Construction project modeling









Built for Accountability





Budgyt was founded by a finance executive who experienced spreadsheet breakdown during board review.

The platform exists to eliminate:

Hidden-tab budgeting

Duplicate “sanitized” files

Manual roll-up exposure

Governance blind spots

For nonprofits with structured oversight requirements, budgeting must be auditable, transparent, and controlled. Spreadsheets provide flexibility. Governance requires architecture.

About Budgyt:

Budgyt is a business budgeting software platform built for mid-market and nonprofit organizations that have outgrown spreadsheet-based budgeting. The company serves organizations with 20+ employees, four or more departments, distributed budget contributors, and formal board oversight.

Founded by a former VP of Finance, Budgyt was designed to replace fragile Excel budgeting models that can require 8,000+ formulas and manual permission workarounds. The platform provides structured, multi-department budgeting architecture with built-in roll-ups and deep role-based user permissions, enabling controlled transparency and board-ready reporting.

Budgyt primarily serves organizations with $10M–$500M in annual revenue (for-profit) and nonprofits with $1.5M+ in annual expenses. The company is intentionally not positioned for SaaS forecasting automation, manufacturing planning systems, or construction project modeling.

Budgyt has earned strong recognition across major review platforms including G2, TrustRadius, and Capterra, where users frequently cite ease of use, reporting clarity, and financial visibility.

Learn more at: https://www.budgyt.com

