Closing date for director nominations

TORONTO and PERTH, Western Australia, March 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX:CY5) advises, in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1, that the Annual General Meeting of the Company (“Meeting”) will be held in West Perth, Western Australia on Friday, 1 May 2026. Further details in respect of the Meeting will be provided in the Notice of Meeting to be dispatched to shareholders prior to the Meeting.

An item of business at the Meeting will be the election and re-election of certain directors. In accordance with rule 6.1(p)(i) of the Company's Constitution, the closing date for the receipt of nominations from persons wishing to be considered for election as a director is Monday, 9 March 2026.

Any nominations must be received at the Company’s registered office no later than 5.00pm (Perth time) on Monday, 9 March 2026.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors of Cygnus.

David Southam

Executive Chairman

T: +61 8 6118 1627

E: info@cygnusmetals.com

About Cygnus Metals

Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX: CY5, TSXV: CYG, OTCQB: CYGGF) is a diversified critical minerals exploration and development company with projects in Quebec, Canada and Western Australia. The Company is dedicated to advancing its Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project in Quebec with an aggressive exploration program to drive resource growth and develop a hub-and-spoke operation model with its centralised processing facility. In addition, Cygnus has quality lithium assets with significant exploration upside in the world-class James Bay district in Quebec, and REE and base metal projects in Western Australia. The Cygnus team has a proven track record of turning exploration success into production enterprises and creating shareholder value.

