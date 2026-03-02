IMC Logistics Announces First International Expansion in Toronto

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn., March 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collierville-based IMC Logistics, a national leader in landside logistics, announces plans to open a marine drayage operation in Toronto in 2026. The new location marks IMC’s first ever expansion outside of the United States and represents a major milestone in the company’s long-term growth strategy.





Located at one of the busiest trade crossings between the United States and Canada, the Toronto facility will enable IMC to support cross-border freight movement across North America and deliver seamless, end-to-end service for customers operating in both countries. IMC will also offer domestic marine drayage within Canada.

“This expansion is part of an effort to better support Canadian shippers who are broadening their sourcing strategies to stay competitive” says Joel Henry, Chief Executive Officer for IMC. “The resulting rise in containerized volumes positions IMC to deepen its partnerships with current customers and capitalize on new growth opportunities.”

The company expects the new Toronto location to be fully operational in second quarter of 2026.

About IMC Logistics :

IMC Logistics is the largest marine drayage provider in the United States. Equipped with the largest fleet of trucks and chassis, an integrated network of secure depots, and transloading facilities, IMC moves cargo to and from all major rails and ports in the nation. IMC delivers with actionable visibility, asset-based truck capacity, industry leading sustainability, and long-established regional expertise across the nation. To learn more, visit www.imcc.com.

Contact: Jennifer Shaffer

901-480-4501

jshaffer@imcc.com

