Computer Vision Image Software Market Set to Hit USD 52.49 Billion by 2035, Driven by AI-Powered Visual Intelligence and Automation | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Computer Vision Image Software Market size was valued at USD 14.72 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 52.49 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 13.56% over the forecast period of 2026-2035.

The market is expanding due to enterprise need for automated visual inspection and quality control capabilities, growing deployment of GPU-accelerated computing infrastructure, and growing usage of machine learning methods.





The U.S. Computer Vision Image Software Market is estimated at USD 5.81 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 20.74 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 13.61% from 2026 to 2035.

United States serves as the largest computer vision image software market share holder owing to presence of prominent overall AI research institutions, high enterprise adoption for machine learning fueled automation, and developed cloud computing infrastructure in the healthcare, automotive, defense, and manufacturing industries.

Rising Adoption of AI and Deep Learning Technologies Propel Market Expansion Globally

Convolutional neural network architectures, transformer-based vision foundation models, and GPU-accelerated model training pipelines for improved image classification, object detection, and semantic segmentation accuracy are the main factors driving the market share growth of computer vision image software. These enterprise automation and industrial visual inspection solutions are expanding the market's base, gaining market share globally, and penetrating the on-premises and cloud-based sectors.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

The software segment accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 67.43% in 2025, owing to the rapid proliferation of pre-trained deep learning models and cloud-native computer vision APIs. In comparison, the services segment is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR of nearly 14.21% during the 2026–2035 period, driven by the rising enterprise demand for professional implementation services.

By Application

By 2025, the manufacturing application segment contributed the largest revenue share of 29.18% due to its widespread adoption of AI-powered automated visual inspection systems. The healthcare segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of about 15.34% between 2026 and 2035 due to the growing deployment of FDA-authorized AI diagnostic imaging platforms.

By Enterprise Size

The large enterprises segment accounted for the largest share of the computer vision image software market with about 72.54%, owing to their greater capital capacity to invest in custom computer vision development globally. In addition, the small and medium enterprises segment is slated to grow at the fastest rate throughout the forecast period of 2026–2035, as growing availability of affordable subscription-based computer vision SaaS platforms.

By End-User

The manufacturing end-user segment accounted for the largest share of the computer vision image software market with about 27.36%, owing to its direct reliance on automated visual quality control globally. In addition, it is slated to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of around 14.87% throughout the forecast period of 2026–2035, as production facilities, logistics operators, and industrial automation integrators seek comprehensive computer vision image software platforms, digital twin compatibility, and AI-powered quality management capabilities.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing segment in the computer vision image software market with a CAGR of 15.12%, as the awareness about AI-powered visual intelligence solutions, government-backed national AI development programs, and manufacturing automation infrastructure modernization in developing nations is growing.

North America held the largest revenue share of over 39.48% in 2025 of the computer vision image software market due to a mature enterprise AI adoption culture, stringent demand for high-performance visual inspection and object recognition solutions, and increased awareness of computer vision ROI across the healthcare, automotive, defense, and retail sectors.

Key Players:

Microsoft Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Google LLC

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS)

Intel Corporation

IBM Corporation

Cognex Corporation

Basler AG

Keyence Corporation

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Clarifai, Inc.

Landing AI (LandingLens)

Viso Suite (Viso.ai)

Neurala, Inc.

Sighthound, Inc.

Encord (formerly Cord Technologies)

Roboflow, Inc.

Scale AI, Inc.

Dataloop Ltd.

Recent Developments:

In March 2025, launched its next-generation Jetson Thor edge AI computing platform with integrated computer vision acceleration capabilities across smart manufacturing, autonomous systems, and intelligent video analytics applications, enhancing real-time multi-camera perception performance and reducing edge inference latency.

In February 2025, introduced Gemini-powered multimodal computer vision enhancements to its Vertex AI platform, strengthening enterprise visual reasoning, image-to-text grounding, and contextual scene analysis capabilities and expanding adoption among large-scale enterprise and research institution customers.

