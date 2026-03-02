Dropship China Pro Expands Pick and Pack Warehouse Operations to Meet Post-Lunar New Year Demand

Los Angeles, CA, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, CA - March 02, 2026 - -

Dropship China Pro, a global e-commerce fulfillment provider serving over 2,500 online stores worldwide, has announced expanded operational capacity at its Los Angeles and New Jersey facilities to address increased order volumes following the Lunar New Year manufacturing restart in China.

The expansion comes as Chinese factories resume full production after the traditional holiday break, creating a concentrated surge in fulfillment demand as inventory shipments arrive simultaneously with delayed holiday orders. The company, which processes over 30,000 parcels daily across its global network, has strategically enhanced its pick and pack services infrastructure to maintain same-day processing standards during this critical period.

The North American e-commerce fulfillment market reached $29.7 billion in 2024, representing a 12.9 percent year-over-year increase. With 60 percent of retailers now outsourcing their fulfillment operations, the demand for reliable logistics partners has intensified, particularly during seasonal volume spikes and production cycle transitions.

"The post-Lunar New Year period presents unique challenges for e-commerce businesses sourcing from China, as manufacturing restarts create a compressed timeline for order fulfillment," said Elaine Shan, CEO at Dropship China Pro. "Our expanded warehouse capacity and strategic dual-coast infrastructure enable us to maintain consistent same-day processing even during these high-volume periods, ensuring our clients can meet their customer delivery commitments without disruption."

The company's hybrid fulfillment model combines cost-effective China sourcing with rapid domestic delivery through strategically positioned warehouses in California and New Jersey. This approach enables US-based sellers to achieve 2-4 day delivery times while maintaining the pricing advantages of direct factory sourcing. The expanded capacity specifically addresses the bottleneck that typically occurs when Chinese production resumes, allowing for smoother inventory flow and reduced processing delays.

Dropship China Pro maintains a 4.9-star Trustpilot rating based on over 128 customer reviews, reflecting consistent service quality across its comprehensive fulfillment solutions. The company's end-to-end services encompass factory-level sourcing, quality inspection, private labeling, and global shipping through partnerships with major carriers including FedEx, DHL, UPS, and USPS.

The timing of this expansion aligns with broader industry trends toward outsourced fulfillment solutions. As e-commerce businesses face increasing pressure to reduce delivery times while managing inventory costs, third-party logistics providers have become essential partners in maintaining competitive advantage. The post-holiday production surge particularly impacts businesses relying on Chinese manufacturing, making robust fulfillment infrastructure critical for maintaining service levels.

Established in 2016, Dropship China Pro operates fulfillment centers in Hangzhou, Dongguan, Los Angeles, and New Brunswick, with additional facilities across 13 global locations. The company specializes in serving dropshipping, print-on-demand, and private label business models, providing dedicated account management and flexible fulfillment solutions tailored to each client's operational requirements.

