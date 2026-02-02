Dropship China Pro Completes US 3PL Network With Dual-Coast Fulfillment Centers

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, CA - February 02, 2026 - -

Dropship China Pro, a global e-commerce fulfillment company serving online sellers worldwide since 2016, announced today that its dual-coast fulfillment network in the United States is now fully operational, providing nationwide 2-4 day delivery coverage for e-commerce businesses. The completion of this strategic infrastructure positions the company to serve the growing demand for faster domestic shipping while maintaining cost-effective international sourcing.

The company's US 3PL services operate through strategically located warehouses in Los Angeles, California and New Brunswick, New Jersey, enabling comprehensive East-West coast coverage. This network processes over 30,000 parcels daily across all global locations, with the US facilities specifically designed to meet the delivery expectations of American consumers who increasingly demand rapid fulfillment.

According to company data, approximately 70 percent of US orders originate from East Coast markets, while 30 percent come from the West Coast. The dual-coast infrastructure ensures optimal routing and reduced transit times regardless of customer location, addressing a critical challenge faced by e-commerce sellers competing with major retailers.

"The completion of our bi-coastal fulfillment network represents a significant milestone in our mission to bridge the gap between cost-effective China sourcing and American delivery speed expectations," said Elaine Shan, CEO of Dropship China Pro. "By maintaining inventory on both coasts, we enable our clients to compete effectively with domestic sellers while preserving the margin advantages of international sourcing. This hybrid model has become essential for sustainable e-commerce growth in today's market."

Dropship China Pro currently serves over 2,500 active e-commerce stores across various business models, including dropshipping, print-on-demand, and private label operations. The company maintains a 4.9-star Trustpilot rating based on 128 customer reviews, reflecting consistent service quality across its global operations.

The hybrid fulfillment model combines factory-level sourcing from China with domestic US distribution, allowing sellers to maintain competitive pricing while meeting customer expectations for fast delivery. This approach has proven particularly effective for businesses transitioning from traditional dropshipping to a more sophisticated fulfillment strategy.

The US fulfillment centers complement the company's existing facilities in Hangzhou and Dongguan, China, along with 13 other global locations. This extensive network enables flexible fulfillment solutions tailored to specific market requirements and seasonal demand fluctuations.

Beyond warehousing and shipping, the company provides comprehensive e-commerce support services, including product sourcing, quality control, custom branding, and private labeling. Each client receives dedicated account management to ensure seamless integration with their existing operations.

Dropship China Pro specializes in end-to-end e-commerce fulfillment solutions, operating since 2016 with a focus on helping online sellers scale their businesses through strategic logistics optimization. The company offers flexible fulfillment options without long-term commitments, enabling businesses to adapt quickly to market changes while maintaining operational efficiency.

