Dropship China Pro Strengthens Custom Jewelry Dropshipping Services as Personalized Jewelry Market Hits $42 Billion

Los Angeles, CA, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, CA - May 07, 2026 - -

The customized jewelry market grew from $36.98 billion in 2025 to $42.25 billion in 2026, a 16.06% annual increase driven by millennial consumers who increasingly prefer personalized pieces over ready-made options. To meet this demand, Dropship China Pro, a global e-commerce fulfillment company established in 2016, has expanded its in-house jewelry manufacturing and dropshipping services for direct-to-consumer brands seeking custom production at scale.

The company, which serves as a custom jewelry dropshipping supplier for over 2,500 active e-commerce stores worldwide, has enhanced its production capabilities to handle custom necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and rings without traditional minimum order requirements. This development addresses a critical challenge for direct-to-consumer jewelry brands seeking manufacturing partners who can produce custom pieces at scale while maintaining competitive lead times.

"The shift toward personalized jewelry represents a fundamental change in consumer expectations," said Elaine Shan, CEO of Dropship China Pro. "With 58% of millennials now preferring customized pieces, e-commerce sellers need partners who can deliver both manufacturing expertise and reliable fulfillment. Our expanded capabilities allow brands to offer truly personalized products without the constraints that have historically limited this market."

Dropship China Pro operates fulfillment centers in Hangzhou, Dongguan, Los Angeles, and New Brunswick, processing over 30,000 parcels daily. The company's hybrid fulfillment model combines cost-effective sourcing from jewelry manufacturers in China with strategically located warehouses across 13 global locations, including facilities in California and New Jersey that enable 2-4 day domestic delivery for US-based sellers.

The expansion builds on eight years of specialization in jewelry e-commerce, during which the company has maintained a 97% long-term client retention rate and saved customers over $30 million through optimized sourcing and fulfillment strategies. The company's integrated approach includes factory-level sourcing, comprehensive quality inspection, private labeling, custom packaging and gift boxes, and automated order processing through Shopify app integration.

The growing demand for customized jewelry reflects broader e-commerce trends, with Research and Markets and 360 Research Reports documenting the sector's rapid expansion. Direct-to-consumer brands particularly benefit from partners who can navigate the complexities of custom manufacturing while maintaining the speed and reliability required for online retail success.

Dropship China Pro's service expansion addresses specific pain points in the jewelry supply chain, including extended lead times, high minimum order quantities, and quality control challenges that have traditionally complicated custom jewelry production. The company maintains rigorous quality standards across its operations and is rated 4.8 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot based on over 128 customer reviews.

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The company provides end-to-end solutions encompassing product sourcing, quality control, custom branding, engraving and personalization services, brand stamping, and international shipping through partnerships with major carriers, including FedEx, DHL, UPS, and USPS. This comprehensive service portfolio enables jewelry brands to focus on design and marketing while outsourcing complex manufacturing and fulfillment operations to specialized partners.

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For more information about Dropship China Pro, contact the company here:



Dropship China Pro

Yavuz Saka

+387644030434

yavuz@dropshipchinapro.com

Pomona, CA 91768