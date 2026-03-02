|Company announcement no. 10 2026
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 9
On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 9:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|25,000
|337.9520
|8,448,800.00
|23 February 2026
|5,000
|342.7627
|1,713,813.50
|24 February 2026
|5,000
|333.4798
|1,667,399.00
|25 February 2026
|5,000
|335.1938
|1,675,969.00
|26 February 2026
|5,000
|333.0752
|1,665,376.00
|27 February 2026
|5,000
|331.3207
|1,656,603.50
|Total accumulated over week 9
|25,000
|335.1664
|8,379,161.00
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|75,000
|337.4658
|25,309,937.50
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.009% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.
Danske Bank
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|23 February 2026
|3,037
|342.6643
|1,040,671.48
|24 February 2026
|3,633
|333.6606
|1,212,188.96
|25 February 2026
|3,740
|335.0955
|1,253,257.17
|26 February 2026
|3,375
|333.0908
|1,124,181.45
|27 February 2026
|2,483
|331.7935
|823,843.26
|Total accumulated over week 9
|16,268
|335.2682
|5,454,142.32
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|45,887
|337.9014
|15,505,281.51
|CBOE Europe
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|23 February 2026
|1,963
|342.9149
|673,141.95
|24 February 2026
|1,367
|332.9994
|455,210.18
|25 February 2026
|1,260
|335.4854
|422,711.60
|26 February 2026
|1,625
|333.0428
|541,194.55
|27 February 2026
|2,517
|330.8542
|832,760.02
|Total accumulated over week 9
|8,732
|334.9769
|2,925,018.30
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|29,113
|336.7793
|9,804,657.02
