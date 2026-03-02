Company announcement no. 10 2026 Danske Bank

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00







02 March 2026







Page 1 of 2

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 9

On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 9:

Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK Accumulated, last announcement 25,000 337.9520 8,448,800.00 23 February 2026 5,000 342.7627 1,713,813.50 24 February 2026 5,000 333.4798 1,667,399.00 25 February 2026 5,000 335.1938 1,675,969.00 26 February 2026 5,000 333.0752 1,665,376.00 27 February 2026 5,000 331.3207 1,656,603.50 Total accumulated over week 9 25,000 335.1664 8,379,161.00 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 75,000 337.4658 25,309,937.50

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.009% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 23 February 2026 3,037 342.6643 1,040,671.48 24 February 2026 3,633 333.6606 1,212,188.96 25 February 2026 3,740 335.0955 1,253,257.17 26 February 2026 3,375 333.0908 1,124,181.45 27 February 2026 2,483 331.7935 823,843.26 Total accumulated over week 9 16,268 335.2682 5,454,142.32 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 45,887 337.9014 15,505,281.51





CBOE Europe Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 23 February 2026 1,963 342.9149 673,141.95 24 February 2026 1,367 332.9994 455,210.18 25 February 2026 1,260 335.4854 422,711.60 26 February 2026 1,625 333.0428 541,194.55 27 February 2026 2,517 330.8542 832,760.02 Total accumulated over week 9 8,732 334.9769 2,925,018.30 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 29,113 336.7793 9,804,657.02





Attachment