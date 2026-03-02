iVisa Launches Support Service for US B1/B2 Tourist Visa Applicants

Miami, Florida, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iVisa , a digital platform for travel document support, announced the launch of a new United States visa assistance service focused on the US B1/B2 tourist visa today. A welcome service as travelers face heightened screening, new compliance requirements, and continued variability in approval outcomes.

The launch follows a series of official updates affecting visitor visa applicants and holders. In December 2025, the White House issued a presidential proclamation restricting the entry of foreign nationals to protect US security, reinforcing a broader security-focused posture in visa issuance. At the same time, the US Department of State has rolled out a visa bond pilot program for certain B1/B2 applicants from designated countries, requiring eligible applicants to post a bond of $5,000, $10,000, or $15,000 at the discretion of a consular officer.

These measures come amid widely varying refusal rates for visitor visas. According to the US Department of State data, the adjusted refusal rates for the fiscal year 2025 B visas ranged from 16.14% for Costa Rica to 42.24% for Ecuador, with Mexico at 21.36%, Colombia at 32.84%, the Dominican Republic at 36.40%, and India at 22.04%.

Longer-term data show that trends can move in different directions by market. Colombia’s refusal rate declined from 46.82% in fiscal year 2020 to 32.84% in fiscal year 2025, while Ecuador’s rose from 33.44% to 42.24% over the same period.

“Most refusals are not about one missing document. They’re often about clarity, consistency, and how well the applicant explains their travel plans, proves their ability to fund the trip, and ties to home,” said Sam Vaughan, Senior Product Manager at iVisa. “With the margin for error getting smaller, this service is designed to help travelers submit accurate applications and feel prepared for a high-stakes interview, without promising outcomes we can’t control.”

• Service launch date: February 4, 2026

• Visa type: United States B1/B2 tourist visa

• Government fee referenced for planning: $185, paid directly to the US government

• Pilot markets: Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, and Costa Rica

• Service model: Dedicated support for DS-160 preparation, application review, appointment guidance, and interview coaching

• Interview preparation: A 45-minute preparation session is included during the pilot phase

New compliance signals add pressure for travelers

In addition to variability in refusal rates, travelers are navigating new and reinforced compliance signals. The US Department of State has identified dozens of countries whose nationals may be subject to visa bond requirements tied to B1/B2 issuance, based on overstay risk assessments.

Applicants are instructed to submit bond payments only after a consular officer directs them to do so, using official US government systems, and are warned that paying fees outside those systems may result in lost funds.

Separately, US consulates have issued fresh reminders to B1/B2 visa holders about permitted activities. In January 2026, the US Consulate General in Mumbai warned that unauthorized employment on a B1/B2 visa can result in deportation and a permanent ban on future entry, underscoring that visitor visa rules are strictly enforced even after approval.

What the iVisa US B1/B2 service includes

The iVisa US B1/B2 tourist visa assistance service is designed to support accuracy, consistency, and preparedness throughout the application process. The service includes:

DS-160 application form review and completion support with a dedicated expert advisor , assigned as a single point of contact for each applicant

, assigned as a single point of contact for each applicant Step-by-step guidance tailored to the traveler’s profile and travel intent

Validation checks to help identify inconsistencies before submission

Appointment scheduling support

Interview preparation and coaching during the pilot phase, including a 45-minute preparation session





Unlike fragmented support models, iVisa assigns each applicant a dedicated advisor who remains with the case from start to finish. Advisors are available via WhatsApp and chat, allowing applicants to receive timely guidance and maintain consistency across application materials.

About iVisa

iVisa is a travel document platform that helps travelers understand and complete visa and travel authorization applications . Founded in 2013, iVisa supports travelers across multiple countries and languages, combining technology with human support to help applicants navigate document requirements and application steps.

Attachments