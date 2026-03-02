FrontFundr and Swoop Funding Partner to Accelerate Access to Capital for Canadian Startups

TORONTO, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FrontFundr, Canada’s leading equity crowdfunding platform, and Swoop Funding, a premier provider of fast, flexible, and hassle-free financing solutions, have joined forces to simplify access to capital for Canadian startups. This strategic partnership enables founders to secure the right mix of funding—equity, debt, or specialized financing—at the right time, helping them scale with confidence.

“Raising capital is rarely straightforward, and founders shouldn’t have to navigate fragmented options alone,” said Peter-Paul Van Hoeken, Founder & CEO of FrontFundr. “By partnering with Swoop, we’re giving startups a single, coordinated path to financing, so they can focus on building their business instead of managing complexity.”

“Canadian startups need access to both capital and guidance to grow efficiently,” said Daire Burke, Head of Swoop North America. “Working together with FrontFundr allows us to combine our expertise in loans, grants, and financing solutions with FrontFundr’s equity crowdfunding platform, creating a seamless funding experience for founders.”

Simplifying Capital for Canadian Founders

FrontFundr has built one of Canada’s leading online private markets platforms, empowering founders to raise equity from a community of more than 69,000 investors nationwide. To date, the platform has processed over $336 million in investments, facilitated 35,000+ transactions, and supported 285+ successful raises, helping startups mobilize customers, supporters, and accredited investors to fuel their growth.

Swoop Funding complements this reach with deep expertise across debt and specialized financing. With more than $2.5 billion in funding completed for over 282,000 global customers, Swoop provides businesses with access to term loans, lines of credit, asset-backed financing, commercial real estate funding, acquisition finance, grants, and other tailored solutions. Its streamlined process and expert guidance enable founders to secure capital quickly and transparently.

Together, FrontFundr and Swoop deliver a coordinated capital strategy that combines community equity with flexible financing. Through this partnership, founders benefit from:

Quick access to growth capital without lengthy delays

Flexible financing options that complement equity funding

Strategic guidance to build a balanced capital plan

Reduced administrative burden from managing multiple funding providers

By aligning equity crowdfunding with tailored financing solutions, the partnership enables Canadian startups to secure the right capital at the right time — and focus on scaling their businesses with confidence.

Strengthening the Canadian Startup Ecosystem

Access to capital remains a major hurdle for Canadian founders, particularly outside major innovation hubs. By combining FrontFundr’s community-driven equity crowdfunding with Swoop’s flexible financing solutions, founders can:

Mobilize communities of supporters and investors

Support operational growth with debt and lending options

Leverage specialized financing for startups, acquisitions, and commercial real estate projects



This joint approach simplifies the funding journey, allowing more founders to turn innovative ideas into scalable businesses and contribute to a stronger, more resilient Canadian startup ecosystem.

About FrontFundr

FrontFundr is Canada’s leading online private markets platform, empowering retail and accredited investors to access investment opportunities in early-stage and growth-stage private companies. The platform has grown to over 69,000 users, processed $336 million in investments, and facilitated more than 35,000 individual investments. FrontFundr uniquely connects investors with high-growth companies that were once only available to institutions, helping founders raise capital while creating meaningful opportunities for Canadians nationwide. FrontFundr is a registered exempt market dealer in BC, AB, SK, MB, ON, QC, NB, NS, NL, PE & YT. Learn more at www.frontfundr.com .

About Swoop Funding

Swoop Funding simplifies access to capital for businesses of all sizes, providing fast, transparent, and flexible financing solutions. With offerings ranging from unsecured loans and asset-based lending to commercial real estate and specialized startup finance, Swoop has delivered over $2.5 billion in funding to more than 282,000 global customers. Learn more at: www.swoopfunding.com/ca .

