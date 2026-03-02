Mawer Announces Canadian Small Cap Strategy Update

CALGARY, Alberta, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mawer Investment Management Ltd. (“Mawer”) announced today that effective March 2, 2026, Jeff Mo, CFA will assume the role of lead portfolio manager of the Mawer Canadian small cap strategy. Jeff has been part of the Canadian small cap team since joining Mawer in 2008 and served as lead portfolio manager from October 2015 to March 2024.



Samir Taghiyev, CFA will be stepping off the strategy as lead portfolio manager on March 2, 2026. He will remain with the firm to support an orderly handover and provide transition support as needed.

About Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Founded in 1974, Mawer is an independent investment firm managing assets for institutional and individual investors across all major asset classes. For more information, visit www.mawer.com.

