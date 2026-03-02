Allen Control Systems Joins Red Cat Futures Initiative to Advance Autonomous Counter-Drone and Precision Defense Capabilities

SALT LAKE CITY, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) (“Red Cat” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security, today announced that Allen Control Systems (ACS), a leader in autonomous precision robotics, has joined the Red Cat Futures Initiative , the company’s industry-wide consortium accelerating advanced autonomous systems for modern warfare.

By joining the Futures Initiative, ACS will collaborate with Red Cat to evaluate integration opportunities between its Bullfrog autonomous counter-drone system and Red Cat’s secure ISR platforms and command and control architecture. The first Bullfrog integration will be with Blue Ops, Red Cat’s maritime division, equipping its Uncrewed Surface Vessels (USVs). This integration will expand ACS’s counter-unmanned aircraft systems and precision engagement capabilities to multiple domains.

“The rapid proliferation of small unmanned systems has reshaped the modern battlefield and requires equally advanced countermeasures,” said Jason Gunter, VP of Tech & Innovation at Red Cat. “Allen Control Systems brings innovative autonomous precision technology that complements our Family of Systems approach. By working together, we strengthen our ability to provide interoperable, American-made solutions that enhance survivability and mission effectiveness for U.S. and allied forces.”

“U.S. and allied nations are seeking cost-effective and scalable counter-drone systems to provide a new layer of protection on the move and at the edge,” said Mike Wior, co-founder and CEO, ACS. “Partnering with Red Cat and joining the Futures Initiative allows us to integrate our fully autonomous precision weapons station into a proven unmanned platform, advancing these systems beyond basic requirements and enabling them to execute more advanced and complex missions for U.S. military forces and their allies.”

The Futures Initiative connects leading robotics and autonomy innovators to accelerate the deployment of advanced capabilities, including artificial intelligence, computer vision, target acquisition, swarming, and resilient control systems. The initiative is designed to reduce integration friction, speed time to fielding, and ensure that trusted, mission-ready systems reach operators at the tactical edge faster.

ACS is building autonomous weapon systems to meet the demands of modern conflict. Its flagship product, Bullfrog, uses artificial intelligence, computer vision, and proprietary control systems to enable any legacy or modern weapon to precisely engage any target, significantly increasing the accuracy of existing battlefield systems.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to strengthening the U.S. defense industrial base and accelerating the deployment of American-manufactured systems. As the Department of War and allied nations prioritize resilient supply chains and scalable autonomy, collaborative initiatives like the Futures Initiative play a critical role in delivering interoperable solutions across domains.

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace, Red Cat develops American-made hardware and software that support military, government, and public safety operations across air, land, and sea. Its Family of Systems, led by Black Widow™, delivers unmatched tactical capabilities in small, unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS). Expanding into the maritime domain through Blue Ops, Inc., Red Cat is also innovating in uncrewed surface vessels (USVs), delivering integrated platforms designed to enhance safety and multi-domain mission effectiveness. Learn more at www.redcat.red .

About Allen Control Systems

Allen Control Systems creates autonomous precision weapon systems to safeguard the U.S. military and our partners, ensuring dominance on every battlefield. ACS is ushering in a new era of battlefield security, equipping U.S. and allied forces with the next generation of counter-drone technology. The company's first product, Bullfrog, is a first-of-its-kind AI-powered robotic weapon station that enhances battlefield effectiveness by transforming legacy or modern weapon systems to achieve unmatched accuracy and impact. ACS is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in Alexandria, Va. and Huntsville, Ala. For more information, please visit https://www.allencontrolsystems.com .

