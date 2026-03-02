CCC Intelligent Solutions Appoints John Schweitzer to Board of Directors

CHICAGO, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCC), a leading technology platform powering the insurance economy, today announced the appointment of John Schweitzer to its Board of Directors.

A seasoned enterprise technology executive, Mr. Schweitzer brings more than three decades of leadership experience scaling the modernization and adoption of data platforms, leading global revenue organizations, and building strategic partnerships across complex enterprise environments.

“We are excited to welcome John to our Board,” said Githesh Ramamurthy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CCC Intelligent Solutions. “John has spent his career focused on helping organizations turn data platforms into decision engines, which in recent years has been focused on AI innovation. This work aligns closely with our strategy. His experience in building strong partner ecosystems adds another dimension of value, as we deepen our work to connect an industry navigating increasing complexity and change.”

Most recently, Mr. Schweitzer was Executive Vice President, Sales at Salesforce where he led global sales and go-to-market for the Informatica line of business. Before that, he was Chief Revenue Officer at Informatica, a leading data management and AI orchestration company. He led global sales and go-to-market strategy, working closely with customers and partners to expand adoption of enterprise data platforms that support AI adoption. Informatica was acquired by Salesforce in November 2025.

Previously, Mr. Schweitzer served as Chief Revenue Officer at Software AG, where he helped strengthen enterprise platform offerings and go-to-market execution. Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership roles at Workday, SAP, and Oracle. At SAP, he led global analytics sales, including the North American launch of SAP HANA, a significant innovation in data and analytics platform capabilities.

“CCC has built a highly differentiated platform that plays a critical role in how the insurance ecosystem operates,” said Schweitzer. “I look forward to supporting the company as it continues to expand its platform, strengthen its ecosystem, and advance AI-driven innovation - areas where CCC is uniquely positioned based on the progress it has made over the past decade.”

The addition of Mr. Schweitzer reflects CCC’s continued focus on aligning its Board with the company’s platform and AI strategy as it operates at increasing scale across the insurance economy.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a subsidiary of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCC), is a leading cloud platform provider for the multi-trillion-dollar insurance economy, creating intelligent experiences for insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, and more. The CCC Intelligent Experience (IX) Cloud™ platform, powered by proven AI and an innovative event-based architecture, connects more than 35,000 businesses to power customized applications and platforms for optimal outcomes and personalized experiences that just work. Through purposeful innovation and the strength of its connections, CCC technologies empower the people and industries relied upon to keep lives moving forward when it matters most.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

