AtWork Expands to Tysons Under Local Leadership

TYSONS, Va., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AtWork®, the nation’s leading staffing franchise for empowering job seekers and facilitating company growth, has opened its newest location in Vienna at 2106-F Gallows Road, near Kilmer Middle School.

AtWork Tysons is owned and operated by Dan Garvey, a seasoned sales leader with a background that includes U.S. Navy marine operations and a successful career in medical device sales. Originally from New York, Garvey attended the State University of New York Maritime College, where he earned his unlimited Coast Guard license. He went on to serve as an officer on military vessels before working as a private contractor for the U.S. Navy. For the past eight years, he has thrived in medical device sales, honing his ability to connect people with life-changing solutions.

Now, Garvey is bringing that same passion for service and connection to the staffing industry. “I know firsthand how difficult it can be to find the right career path, and that’s why I’m so passionate about what we’re building with AtWork,” said Garvey. “Our team will help people in Tysons and nearby areas, including Reston, Great Falls, Wolf Trap, McLean and Vienna, find meaningful roles in light-industrial and professional fields while connecting businesses with the reliable talent they need to grow. Helping candidates build better futures and helping companies thrive is the impact I want to make in this community.”

For more than three decades, AtWork’s mission has been to connect people with jobs and jobs with people. With more than 100 locations nationwide, AtWork puts nearly 40,000 individuals to work each year in manufacturing, administrative, light-industrial, accounting and finance, hospitality, IT and management-level positions at some of the nation’s largest and most recognizable companies.

“We’re proud to bring AtWork to Tysons and create a place where job seekers can find opportunity and businesses can identify the right talent,” said Jason Leverant, President and COO of AtWork. “Dan’s leadership and commitment to his community make him the ideal partner to carry this mission forward.”

AtWork Tysons is located at:

2106-F Gallows Road

Vienna, VA 22182

(571) 586-7284

For more information, visit AtWork.com/tysons-va.

###

ABOUT ATWORK:

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, AtWork is an award-winning staffing franchise with more than over 100 locations nationwide and 30 years of experience helping businesses find dependable talent and helping people find meaningful work. AtWork provides comprehensive workforce solutions, including temporary staffing, temp-to-hire, and direct hire services, supporting companies across a wide range of industries nationwide. AtWork is recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts as one of the Largest and Best Staffing Firms to Work for in the U.S. and as an Entrepreneur Verified Franchise. The brand’s commitment to service excellence has earned ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing® Award for both client and talent satisfaction. AtWork’s strong growth and franchisee support have secured its place on Franchise Business Review’s Top 200 Franchises for eight consecutive years, along with induction into the FBR Hall of Fame for more than 10 years of outstanding performance. Additional recognition includes rankings in Franchise Times Top 400, and Entrepreneur’s Top Franchises for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. To learn more about our services, visit AtWork.com.

Contact Info



Halleigh Woods

halleigh@seesparkgo.com

+1 706-616-3073