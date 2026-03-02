MyFitnessPal Acquires Cal AI, Expanding on its Position as the Leading Player in Digital Nutrition Tracking

NEW YORK, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyFitnessPal , the No. 1 global nutrition and food tracking app, today announced its acquisition of Cal AI, a fast-growing, AI-powered nutrition app. The deal reflects MyFitnessPal’s continued investment in innovation as a category leader in digital nutrition, following the company’s acquisition of the meal planning app Intent last year and its integration with ChatGPT Health in January.

MyFitnessPal and Cal AI serve distinct but complementary audiences united by a shared mission, helping people reach their health and fitness goals. With more than 20 years of science-backed education, one of the largest food databases in the world, and a growing suite of AI-powered features, MyFitnessPal is the trusted platform for members focused on health and weight management. Cal AI deepens that commitment to innovation with a fully AI-native experience designed for users who want an approachable entry point into nutrition tracking with a focus on fitness and performance.

“People come to nutrition with different goals and different levels of experience, and they need tools that meet them where they are,” said Mike Fisher, Chief Executive Officer at MyFitnessPal. “With Cal AI in our portfolio, we’re not just expanding our reach, we’re investing in the idea that no single product can serve every consumer. The best approach is giving people the right tool for how they engage with food and fitness.”

“We’ve been incredibly impressed with Cal AI’s speed, agility, and what they’ve built,” said Fisher. “Bringing that energy and innovation into our portfolio makes both brands stronger.”

MyFitnessPal plans to continue investing in Cal AI’s product development and marketing to support its long-term growth, with the app expected to become a meaningful contributor to the company’s broader portfolio.

“We built Cal AI in our high school classrooms and grew it to one of the fastest-growing apps in the category, generating over $40 million in sales in the last 12 months,“ said Zach Yadegari, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Cal AI. “It exceeded all expectations.”

Cal AI will continue to operate as a standalone product, maintaining its focus on intuitive tracking for performance-oriented members while complementing MyFitnessPal’s core offering.

About MyFitnessPal

MyFitnessPal is the #1 global nutrition and food tracking app founded in 2005 with a mission to help people around the world reach their health goals through better food choices by providing knowledge, motivation, and a sense of progress. Supporting nearly 1 million people in reaching their nutrition and fitness goals every year and with a community of over 280 million members in over 120 countries, MyFitnessPal offers members one of the world’s most comprehensive nutrition and food tracking platforms, allowing them to track their food, create personalized and goal-driven meal plans, record exercise activity, and log their weight. With one of the largest food databases in the world comprising over 20 million foods, access to over 2,000 recipes, and over 40 connected fitness partners, MyFitnessPal provides members with the tools for positive healthy change.

