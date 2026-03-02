Gateway Bank, F.S.B. Announces New Branch Location in Walnut Creek

OAKLAND, Calif., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gateway Bank, F.S.B. (OTCPK: GWBK) (“the Bank”) today celebrated the grand opening of its relocated Walnut Creek branch at 1801 N. California Blvd, Suite 101. The full-service location sits just a block from the Walnut Creek BART station, across from the business district, and offers parking beneath the building. The branch will be open Monday through Friday, 9am to 5 pm.

“This new location in Walnut Creek gives us a better home base in a market we’ve been committed to for years,” said Mukhtar Ali, President and CEO. “The move puts us closer to our clients, and we think that proximity matters. We are excited to deepen the relationships we’ve already built here and continue supporting the region’s growth from this new space.”

About Gateway Bank, F.S.B. Gateway Bank is a Federally-chartered savings bank headquartered in Oakland, California and began operations on June 8, 1990. The Bank currently operates out of its offices located in Oakland’s Chinatown and Walnut Creek, and offers banking services to individuals and businesses in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Contact:

Mukhtar Ali

(510) 813-8582

Mukhtar.Ali@gatewayfsb.com