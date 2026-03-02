APQC Names 2026 Excellence in Knowledge Management Recipients

Houston, Texas, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APQC, the benchmarking and best practices research firm, today announced the 2026 recipients of its Excellence in Knowledge Management (KM) recognition. The annual distinction honors organizations that demonstrate superior capabilities in capturing, sharing, and applying knowledge to drive measurable business value.

This year’s recipients represent a diverse mix of industries and geographies, yet share a common strength: embedding knowledge management into the fabric of how work gets done — from strategy to frontline execution.

2026 Excellence in Knowledge Management Recipients

Enterprise-Level Recognition

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Dubai Municipality

North Highland

Mercer

Ogletree Deakins

Tata Business Excellence Group (A Division of Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.)

Business Unit-Level Recognition

AWS Prescriptive Guidance

“In a business environment defined by AI acceleration, workforce shifts, and increasing complexity, knowledge is no longer a support function — it is a strategic capability,” said Lynda Braksiek, principal research lead, knowledge management at APQC. “This year’s recipients are not simply managing information; they are operationalizing knowledge to reduce risk, improve speed to competency, enhance decision-making, and strengthen innovation outcomes.”

APQC’s Excellence in Knowledge Management program is grounded in data from its Knowledge Management Capability Assessment Tool (KMCAT), an evidence-based methodology that evaluates performance across four core dimensions: strategy, people, process, and technology. Organizations recognized as excellence-level performers demonstrate maturity and measurable impact across these pillars.

According to APQC’s 2026 Knowledge Management Priorities and Trends research, only 4% of organizations report reaching the “innovating” stage of KM maturity, where knowledge practices are fully embedded in the business model and aligned to performance outcomes. This year’s recipients represent the upper tier of capability.

Across industries, leading KM programs are helping organizations:

Shorten cycle time to expertise

Improve cross-functional collaboration

Strengthen retention of critical institutional knowledge

Enable responsible and scalable AI adoption

Increase workforce engagement and productivity

“The organizations recognized this year are proving what modern KM looks like in practice,” said Cindy Hubert, fellow, knowledge management at APQC. “They are moving beyond connections to creating dynamic knowledge environments, where people networks, process governance, and AI work in concert. Their programs improve performance by preserving key knowledge, applying it where it matters most, and ensuring decisions are both informed and resilient. They are showing the next evolution of KM in action—building on the same foundations that many organizations are working toward.”

Since its launch in 2019, APQC’s Excellence in KM recognition has spotlighted best-in-class examples to help other organizations accelerate their own learning journeys. Insights from recognized organizations inform APQC research, benchmarks, and practical guidance for the global KM community.

Organizations interested in benchmarking their knowledge management capabilities or participating in future assessments can learn more

