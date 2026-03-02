Digital Global Systems Calls for Persistent RF Awareness as Spectrum Becomes Decisive in Modern Conflict

TYSONS, Va., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Global Systems (DGS), a leader in AI-driven RF awareness and spectrum intelligence, is urging governments to make the invisible visible in hybrid warfare using tactical RF to detect, understand, and control drone threats before they escalate.

During Cyber Future Dialogue 2026 in Davos, DGS met with global policymakers, defense officials, and technology leaders to discuss how emerging technologies are reshaping national security. The central conclusion from the discussions is that control and visibility of the spectrum are decisive factors in modern conflict.

“Several weeks after CFD, the lessons remain clear,” said Fernando Murias, Chairman and CEO of DGS. “Modern warfare increasingly depends on spectrum access and signal control. What is happening in Ukraine and Poland reinforces the urgency of persistent RF situational awareness.”

Cyber Future Dialogue Takeaways: RF is Central to National Security

Hybrid warfare now integrates both traditional warfare and tactical RF moves. As demonstrated in Ukraine, control of the electromagnetic environment directly impacts operational outcomes.

Without persistent, real-time RF monitoring, hostile or anomalous signals can operate undetected within communications layers that support defense systems and critical infrastructure—exposing nations to disruption and escalation.

As military systems, energy grids, and next-generation wireless networks become increasingly RF-dependent, protecting digital networks alone is insufficient. Comprehensive national resilience now requires continuous electromagnetic situational awareness.





Solution for Persistent AI-Driven RF Awareness

DGS’s CLEARSKY™ platform delivers AI-enabled RF awareness through persistent layer capture and real-time signal analysis across the spectrum. DGS’s Drone Threat Management system detects drones quickly, anywhere from 40 MHz to 6 GHz, without relying on a drone signature library and classifies UAS in less than 2 seconds.

CLEARSKY is designed to:

Detect, classify, and geolocate anomalous RF activity

Identify drone communications and electronic interference

Provide continuous spectrum visibility to government and defense operators

Enable proactive mitigation of RF-based threats before escalation





“The conversations in Davos reinforced what frontline experience in Ukraine has already demonstrated,” said Murias. “Governments that cannot see their spectrum cannot fully defend it. Persistent RF awareness must become a core element of national security planning.”

